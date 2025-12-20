How to set 'lazy' financial goals that actually work in 2026

I used to be very lazy with my finances.

Before I joined MoneySmart, I had no investments, no real savings strategy, and only a vague sense that I should probably be doing something better with my money. When friends talked about interest rates or investing, I mostly nodded along without really understanding how any of it applied to me.

It wasn't that I didn't care. I did. I just didn't know where to start. Everything about "doing finances properly" felt overwhelming, technical, or like it required a level of effort I couldn't realistically sustain.

Turns out, I'm not alone. In the Dec 7, 2025 issue of Pocket Change, I asked our readers whether they actively set financial goals for the new year.

The answers were almost evenly split. Some liked having clear targets, while others preferred flexibility and didn't want the pressure of rigid plans.

That's surprising. In a city where money management is constantly talked about, you might expect almost everyone to have a plan. Yet many don't.

I like to think it's not that people don't care, but that life is busy, attention is limited, and mental energy only goes so far. Even those who genuinely want to get their finances in order can find traditional goal-setting exhausting… or just unrealistic.

If you're anything like me or the 52.6 per cent of poll respondents who skip setting plans, you probably don't need a dramatic financial wake-up call. What you need is a simpler entry point.

That's where lazy financial goals come in. Not because they lower the bar on what you're trying to achieve, but because they lower the friction of getting started.

This guide is for anyone who wants their money to behave better in 2026 without turning personal finance into a full-time project. Often, the goals that stick aren't the most ambitious ones. They're the ones that are designed to work with real life.

What a lazy financial goal actually is…

At its core, a lazy financial goal is one that:

Breaks a big goal down into small, low friction starting points

Has a clear outcome

Doesn't require daily management or effort to maintain

…and what it isn't

On the other hand, a lazy financial goal does equate to:

Vague or general goals

Uncommitted "see how it goes" intentions

An excuse to avoid deciding what you actually want to achieve

In a nutshell, it is about committing to the smallest, most meaningful setup that still moves you towards a real financial outcome.

You'll see exactly what I mean by this in the upcoming section.

Lazy financial goals worth setting in 2026

If lazy financial goals are about starting with smaller entry points, then choosing the right goals matters even more. You're not lowering the bar on what you want to achieve. You're just being more realistic about where to begin.

Pick goals that point to real financial outcomes, then break them down into setups you can actually follow through on.

If one or two highly specific, actionable goals done well is what you can manage right now, that's a solid start. The goal is momentum that lasts, not a long list you abandon by March.

Let's take a look at some small, but meaningful actions that can push you toward great financial outcomes in 2026.

1. Steadying your financial ship

Start with:

1. Identifying your fixed essentials

Access your last one or two months of bank or credit card statements and list out the expenses that show up every month regardless of how much you spend. Housing, utilities, insurance premiums, transport, subscriptions.

Pull up an Excel sheet, Google doc, or even your phone's notes app and write it all out.

2. Doing one focused review

For each item, ask a simple question: Does this still make sense for what I'm paying today? Identify anything clearly out of line, outdated, or no longer relevant to your situation.

3. Fixing the obvious mismatches

Here are some common optimisations most of us can make:

Subscriptions

If you're paying for something you haven't used in the last 2-3 months, that's usually a good sign it can be cancelled or downgraded.

Insurance

If your coverage hasn't been reviewed in years, or it no longer reflects your life stage (for example, still paying for coverage you no longer need), it's worth checking whether you're overpaying or miscovered.

Credit cards

If most of your spending doesn't fall into the categories of your card rewards (For example, you're spending more on groceries than you are on online shopping), or you're paying annual fees without clearly getting value back, switching to a better-fit card can immediately improve your day-to-day cash flow.

2. Setting up an emergency fund

Start with:

1. Setting up a separate account

Open a dedicated account for this fund and label it clearly. Something that makes its purpose obvious, like "Emergency fund" or "For bad days only." The point is to keep this money mentally and practically separate from daily spending, so it doesn't get slowly chipped away.

2. Setting up a one-month buffer

Got your separate account? Great, now put aside $1,000, or the amount you spend on essential expenses in a single month. Simple.

3. Automate it

Set up one automatic transfer per payday into this account. It doesn't have to be a large amount. Even $50-$100 per payday is enough to build momentum.

The key is that it happens without you having to remember or decide each time. Once you hit your starter target, you can reassess and increase the amount later if it feels manageable.

3. Making progress beyond 2026

Start with:

1. One simple way to invest

Instead of trying to understand every option, pick one straightforward approach to get started. That could be:

A robo-advisor like Syfe, Stashaway, or Endowus with a simple portfolio, or

A basic investment on a platform that allows you to start small i.e., Webull, IG Markets, Plus500

The goal here isn't optimisation. It's participation.

2. Setting up a small, recurring amount

You've already set up a recurring transfer to your emergency fund, why not take it one step further. Set up a $100 recurring transfer to your investment portfolio and compound your interest over time.

The exact number matters less than the consistency you commit to.

3. Committing to not touching it for a while

Once it's set up, leave it alone. Don't panic tweak it because you read some negative headlines. Give it a few months to run without interference so you can build the habit of staying invested.

What's not worth turning into a financial goal in 2026

Once you start thinking about financial goals, it's easy to feel like you need to cover everything. Returns, markets, optimisation, future plans.

But let's pause here. Take a breath. These are a few things that don't need to be goals, especially if your aim is to keep things low-effort and sustainable.

#1 - Trying to predict markets or returns

It's tempting to set goals around "beating the market" or timing when to invest. The problem is that markets don't follow calendars, and they don't reward short-term predictions very consistently.

For most people, this adds stress without improving outcomes. Market movements are largely outside your control, and turning them into a goal often leads to unnecessary tinkering.

If anything, the goal is participation and consistency, not prediction.

#2 - Perfect optimisation

Another common trap is trying to optimise everything at once. The lowest interest rate. The most attractive card. The highest yield investment mix. The best timing.

While optimisation has its place, turning it into a goal can create paralysis. There's always something marginally better, and chasing it can stop you from taking action at all.

In practice, "good enough and done" tends to beat "perfect but unfinished".

#3 - Copying someone else's financial goals

It's easy to look at what friends, colleagues, or people online are doing and assume those should be your goals too. Buying property by a certain age. Hitting a specific net worth number. Investing in a particular way.

The issue is that financial goals only make sense in the context of your own income, responsibilities, and priorities. What works for someone else might not fit your life at all.

A goal that doesn't reflect your reality is unlikely to stick, no matter how reasonable it sounds.

#4 - Planning the entire year in January

New Year resets create a lot of pressure to have everything figured out upfront. Twelve-month plans. Detailed targets. Clear milestones.

The reality is that most people don't live static lives. Jobs change. Expenses shift. Priorities evolve. Goals that are too rigid often break the moment something unexpected happens.

It's far more useful to set direction and leave room to adjust as the year unfolds.

If you only do one thing for your money in 2026

If there's one takeaway from all of this, it's not to set more goals. It's to make starting easier.

You don't need to overhaul your finances, track everything, or have a perfectly thought-out plan for the year ahead. You just need one small, low-effort move that quietly improves how your money behaves in the background.

That could be setting up a recurring transfer. It could be reviewing one expense that's been on autopilot for years. It could be starting something small and letting it run without checking on it constantly.

The point isn't to get everything right. It's to reduce friction enough that progress happens almost by default.

Financial goals don't need to feel ambitious to be effective. They need to be realistic enough to survive busy weeks, changing priorities, and the occasional loss of motivation.

If your money is pointed in a slightly better direction than it was last year, that's already a win. And for most people, that's more than enough to make 2026 a better financial year than the last.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.