How Singapore's healthcare system work

In Singapore, we tend to have the attitude that healthcare is something to be sought only when you fall ill. We know about health insurance and MediSave, but that’s only half of it.

It’s better to know how the healthcare system in Singapore works before you need to use it, not after.

TL;DR: Healthcare in Singapore at a glance

In Singapore, there are two main branches of healthcare — subsidised government healthcare and unsubsidised private healthcare.

Subsidised healthcare is heavily managed by the government. Due to the government subsidies, the price varies depending on whether you’re a Singapore citizen, PR or foreigner. For this reason, government healthcare is typically much cheaper than private healthcare for Singapore citizens and PRs.

Medical costs for Singaporeans and PRs can be paid for through the three “3Ms” of healthcare, namely:

MediSave: All CPF members have a MediSave account, into which a portion of their salaries or earnings must be paid. The money in Medisave is meant to be used to pay for medical costs, but limited to approved uses and subject to caps.

MediShield Life: MediShield Life is a form of compulsory government health insurance, covering certain types of medical costs such as hospitalisation. It is very basic, however, and grossly insufficient if you use private healthcare. Hence, many people choose to enhance MediShield Life with an Integrated Shield Plan from a private insurer.

MediFund: This is a fund set up by the government to help patients facing financial difficulties with their medical bills. All applications for MediFund, and the amount offered to successful applicants, are determined on a case-by-case basis.

Public hospitals a.k.a. restructured hospitals

Public hospitals, also known as restructured hospitals, are owned by the government or state-owned organisations.

There are 16 public (acute and community) hospitals in Singapore:

Changi General Hospital

KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital

Sengkang General Hospital

Singapore General Hospital

Khoo Teck Puat Hospital

Tan Tock Seng Hospital

Alexandra Hospital

National University Hospital

Ng Teng Fong General Hospital

Bright Vision Hospital

Institute of Mental Health

Jurong Community Hospital

National Heart Centre

Outram Community Hospital

Seng Kang Community Hospital

Yishun Community Hospital

Most fees across the board are cheaper at public hospitals than at private hospitals.

If you get warded at a public hospital as a Singapore citizen or PR, you have the added benefit of enjoying subsidies based on your income and ward type. Non-PR foreigners only get subsidies for services in the Emergency Department.

Subsidies for Singapore citizens (PRs get 10per cent less)

Average monthly income of patient Class C ward Class B2 ward Class B2+ ward $3,200 and below 80 per cent 65 per cent 50 per cent $3,201- $3,350 79 per cent 64 per cent 49 per cent $3,351 – $3,500 78 per cent 63 per cent 48 per cent $3,501 – $3,650 77 per cent 62 per cent 47 per cent $3,651 – $3,800 76 per cent 61 per cent 46 per cent $3,801 – $3,950 75 per cent 60 per cent 45 per cent $3,951 – $4,100 74 per cent 59 per cent 44 per cent $4,101 – $4,250 73 per cent 58 per cent 43 per cent $4,251 – $4,400 72 per cent 57 per cent 42 per cent $4,401 – $4,550 71 per cent 56 per cent 41 per cent $4,551 – $4,700 70 per cent 55 per cent 40 per cent $4,701 – $4,850 69 per cent 54 per cent 39 per cent $4,851 – $5,000 68 per cent 53 per cent 38 per cent $5,001 – $5,100 67 per cent 52 per cent 37 per cent $5,101 – $5,200 66 per cent 51 per cent 36 per cent $5,201 and above 65 per cent 50 per cent 35 per cent

Patients who are not working enjoy the highest tier of subsidies, unless they live in a property with an annual value of more than $11,000, in which case they receive the lowest tier.

To put things in perspective, here’s an example of subsidised rates for hospitalisation at Singapore General Hospital:

From $35 per day in Class C wards

From $79 per day in Class B2 wards

From $451.45 per day in Class B1 wards

These charges are based on the maximum subsidy level for a Singapore citizen.

Can you be a “private patient” at a public hospital?

Seeking care at a public hospital involves a longer wait than doing so at a private hospital. Expect to wait a few hours for drop-in visits, or even a few months if you’re placed on the waitlist for a particular test or treatment.

Get around this by visiting a public hospital as a private patient. Private patients do not receive subsidies, so they are allowed to jump the queue.

How to qualify as a private patient:

Specify the name of the specialist you wish to see. (Subsidised patients don’t get to choose.)

Have a referral from a private practitioner or private hospital.

Make sure you’re referred by a public or restructured hospital where you’re a private patient.

Be a foreign resident or non-resident of Singapore. (Subsidies don’t apply, so there’s no need to queue with patients who receive them.)

Moving on to private hospitals…

Is private healthcare really better? While there are world-class doctors at both private and public hospitals, you enjoy some perks by going private.

First, just compare the amount of time you spend queuing at a private GP clinic compared to a polyclinic. ‘Nuff said.

And with private healthcare, you get to choose your doctor – a big deal if you’ve a serious illness and want the best doctors available.

However, private healthcare is a lot more expensive. Unless you’re loaded, you’ll need to ensure you’ve some form of private hospitalisation insurance (like an Integrated Shield Plan) before you get hospitalised at a private hospital.

So what’s the difference between going to a private hospital and using a public hospital as a private patient?

Private hospitals tend to offer a “premium” experience compared to public hospitals. That doesn’t matter if you’re just there for a quick check-up, but for those getting hospitalised, it can make quite a difference.

The cheapest private hospital rooms tend to start at 4 beds, while the most expensive rooms are individual and luxurious. Meanwhile, the cheapest public hospital rooms start at 8 or 9 beds in Class C wards, while even the more expensive Class B1 wards have 4 beds.

Estimating the cost of healthcare in Singapore

Want to know how much a particular procedure costs? MOH’s fee benchmarks are a good place to start. They publish historical transacted bill sizes and fee benchmarks for both public and private hospitals where available, so you can find out how much other patients have been charged.

For instance, here is the median hospital bill for conventional heart bypass surgery. The bill includes the fees for operation, implant and others such as consultation, medication and tests.

Ward class Total hospital bill Public hospital – C $6,046 Public hospital – B2 $8,312 Public hospital – B1 $34,204 Public hospital – A $38,251 Private hospital $81,338

Now that you understand the healthcare system, what’s next?

To recap, the healthcare system in Singapore isn’t as binary as public vs. private. There are actually 3 options:

Public hospital: Full subsidies, but can be slow and you can’t choose your doctor

Private patient at public hospital: Less subsidy, more options, potentially cheaper than going “full” private

Private hospital: Most expensive but most luxurious option

When choosing between private and public hospitals, price is the key deciding factor for many. If your main concern is to skip long waiting times while keeping costs affordable, go to a public/restructured hospital as a private patient.

Whichever your choice is, getting a private health insurance policy is a good idea as it can reduce your out-of-pocket costs when you hit your MediShield Life and MediSave limits.

The most economical way to do so for Singapore citizens is to get an Integrated Shield Plan, which complements your existing MediShield Life protection.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.