The simple guide to saving money on petrol in Singapore

In Singapore where car ownership is already costly, high petrol prices are adding further strain to motorists’ wallets.

For drivers who prefer petrol cars over electric vehicles, fuel remains a non-negotiable part of daily driving. While petrol prices are largely beyond our control, how quickly our fuel tank empties is within our control.

This makes it all the more important to drive efficiently and manage our fuel consumption wisely.

Tip 1. Maximise petrol discounts

One of the easiest and most direct ways to save money on petrol in Singapore is by using fuel discounts and applicable credit card promotions.

Do not rush to pay and drive off right after pumping your petrol. Instead, spend some time checking your available discounts.

Some petrol stations offer stackable deals that allow combining loyalty programme rebates (such as Shell GO+, Esso Smiles, or SPC&U) with credit card discounts, and even air miles redemption.

If you drive regularly, these savings add up quickly over time and contribute to significant savings.

Tip 2. Keep your vehicle in optimal condition

A poorly maintained car burns more fuel than necessary. Regular servicing ensures that your vehicle runs efficiently every day and everywhere.

Common culprits in sneakily raising fuel consumption include underinflated tyres which increase rolling resistance and require more power, and a clogged air filter, which restricts airflow to the engine.

Make it a habit to check your tyre pressure at least once a month, as well as before any long drive, to maintain maximum fuel efficiency. Doing these simple checks can make a meaningful difference to your fuel efficiency.

Tip 3. Adopt efficient driving habits

Efficient driving habits can go a long way in reducing petrol consumption, as how you drive directly affects how much fuel you use.

Focus on driving smoothly, and avoid unnecessary idling, aggressive driving, and excessive engine warm-ups.

If you are stopping for more than a minute, it is advisable to turn off your engine. Contrary to popular belief, idling for too long actually uses more fuel than restarting the car.

Drive at a steady, moderate speed whenever possible as sudden acceleration and hard braking increase fuel consumption significantly. If your car has cruise control, use it on highways to maintain a consistent speed and improve the fuel economy.

While it is important not to drive off immediately with a cold engine, warming up for more than 30 seconds is unnecessary and wastes fuel.

Other simple habits that help improve fuel efficiency include reducing air-con usage whenever possible, switching to eco mode if your vehicle has this function, and removing unnecessary weight or drag from your car.

Tip 4. Plan your journey or reduce unnecessary trips

In a compact city like Singapore, sitting in peak-hour traffic jams with constant stop-start, bumper-to-bumper driving is a silent petrol guzzler.

Planning your routes ahead of time and combining errands into a single trip can help reduce fuel usage.

You can also use the Motorist App to check traffic conditions and find less congested routes, helping you to avoid getting stuck in traffic.

Even with petrol prices at a high, your fuel bill does not have to follow that surge. By making a few mindful adjustments and using the tips highlighted here, you can stretch every tank further and keep your car's running costs under control.

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This article was first published in Motorist.