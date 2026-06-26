How to start investing with just $100 in your bank account

When it comes to starting on your investment journey, you've probably heard the advice that the best time to start was yesterday. But you might still be holding back because of questions like: "How do I start building an investment portfolio?" or "What's the best investment app to start with?"

If this sounds like you, DBS digiWealth is a simple and beginner-friendly place to start. You can find it embedded within the DBS digibank app, which means that if you're a DBS user, you're already able to access this all-in-one digital wealth platform in a couple of taps.

Here are some common questions asked by new investors and how DBS digiWealth can help meet your needs through intent-led investing, with professionally managed, multi-asset portfolios and easy-to-use tools that simplify your investment journey.

What investment app is easiest to use for first-time investors?

For new investors, DBS digiWealth is one of the easiest investment platforms to use. Its navigation is intuitive and easy to understand, keeping your investment journey simple.

Investments can feel abstract and daunting, so a key feature of DBS digiWealth is that it allows you to explore how your investments may grow over time under different market scenarios. You can adjust for strong, average, or weaker returns, and illustrative projections will show you how your portfolio could evolve, based on your investment amount and how long you stay invested.

This helps you better understand how market conditions, time and consistent investing can impact your long-term wealth planning, so you can make more informed investment decisions.



DBS digiWealth makes investing simple and easy from the start. It provides:

Integrated access within the DBS digibank app; no need for separate platforms or multiple apps

Diverse, expertly curated options of DBS Chief Investment Office (CIO) Insights Funds, including Unit Trusts and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

A dynamic glidepath solution (DBS Retirement Portfolio), adapting strategies to grow and preserve capital as you age

Option to invest with minimum of $100

Visual wealth tracking tools to track your progress towards your goals

Plus, to ensure the best experience, as a DBS digiWealth customer, you can contact a dedicated Wealth Planning Manager for a holistic review of your finances, thoroughly reviewing all your investment, wealth growth and protection needs. You can easily find their contact card within DBS digiWealth and request a call, or set up a face-to-face consultation for more in-depth personalised advice.

Your Wealth Planning Manager will first try to understand your immediate priorities and long-term goals before discussing suitable solutions to achieve them. These may include building streams of passive income to fund your retirement lifestyle, or boosting your medical protection with insurance plans.

What is an investment app with low minimum deposits for beginners?

With DBS digiWealth, you can start investing with just $100.

One of the most fuss-free ways to build up a diversified portfolio as a beginner is by buying into investment vehicles that pool money to purchase a basket of stocks or bonds, such as ETFs or Unit Trusts. Through DBS digiWealth, you can also set up a Regular Savings Plan (RSP), which automates your investments by depositing a fixed sum monthly, starting at just $100 every month.

An RSP enables DBS digiWealth customers to take on a Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) approach, where you invest regularly regardless of market conditions. Over time, this can help smooth out price fluctuations and compound your wealth while building discipline into your investing habits.

As your confidence grows, you can adjust your contribution amount or frequency any time.

How do popular investment apps for beginners compare on fees and features?

If you're unsure of how to build a globally diversified portfolio, DBS digiWealth provides ready-made DBS digiPortfolios, which are put together by an expert team of DBS portfolio managers. The team professionally manages your portfolio, adjusting and rebalancing it as market conditions change. This gives you peace of mind that experts are watching out for your portfolios' performance.

DBS digiPortfolio Key feature Suitable for Minimum Investment Fees DBS Retirement Portfolio Glidepath solution that automatically de-risks your portfolio as you move towards your retirement age Long-term wealth planning Initial lump sum: $100 Monthly top-up thereafter: $100 0.75 per cent p.a. flat management fee 0.25 per cent (after retirement age) DBS Wealth Builder Portfolio (Coming Soon!) Portfolio of up to 14 multi-asset unit trust funds Long-term wealth accumulation $100 0.25 - 0.75 per cent p.a. flat management fee DBS Income Portfolio Portfolio of equity and bond unit trusts, aiming to generate stable payout of 4 per cent p.a. (paid quarterly) Income focused portfolio for investors seeking regular income $100 0.75 per cent p.a. flat management fee DBS Asia Portfolio (ETF) Portfolio of SGX listed ETFs, with an Asia focus Instant access to a diversified passive portfolio invested across Asian markets Initial lump sum: $1,000 Monthly top-up thereafter: $100 0.75 per cent p.a. flat management fee DBS Global Portfolio (ETF) Portfolio of UCITS ETFs, tracking global benchmarks Instant access to a diversified passive portfolio invested across global markets Initial lump sum: US$1,000 (S$1,280) Monthly top-up thereafter: US$100 (S$128) 0.75 per cent p.a. flat management fee

When comparing investment apps, new users would typically consider three things: low fees, ease of use, and guided support. Management fees start from as low as just 0.25 per cent p.a. on the DBS digiPortfolio options. This means that if you have a net value of $1,000 invested in a DBS digiPortfolio, management fees may start from just $2.50 a year. DBS may also occasionally run promotions that provide rebates or waivers on these fees.

And while most digital investment apps will compete primarily on low costs, DBS digiWealth offers competitive prices and convenience that are backed by the strong security, infrastructure and expertise of a trusted bank.

Is there an app that can help me track my net worth and plan for retirement?

For many new investors, building your wealth is not just about today, but about creating long-term security and sustainable income to achieve financial freedom. "Retirement" is less about a state, and more about having the ability to live the life you want on your terms.

This is where the DBS Retirement Portfolio shines. It features a glidepath solution that automatically adjusts your asset allocation based on your life stage and retirement horizon. Additionally, the portfolio enables automated drawdowns, which refers to scheduled withdrawals from your investment portfolio to seamlessly fund your retirement income needs.

As you near your desired retirement age, the portfolio gradually glides from more risk assets to more stable ones. This is fully automated so there is no need to make any transactions on your own. You will be able to keep abreast of the portfolio holdings and transactions on DBS digiWealth.

How to get started investing with DBS digiWealth?

Getting started with DBS digiWealth is simple, even for first-time investors. Here's how to begin:

Open the DBS digibank app

Log in and tap on the digiWealth button in the bottom navigation bar to explore solutions. Choose from CIO Insights Funds and professionally managed portfolios

Depending on your goals, time horizon and comfort level, you can start with a low-cost ETF or digiPortfolio option that fits your current intent. Start small and automate for consistency

You do not need a large lump sum to begin. With options starting from $100, you can automate top-ups to your portfolio gradually by setting up a RSP. Get human advice when you need it

If you are unsure where to begin, you can also speak with a Wealth Planning Manager for personalised guidance.

Ready to start? With DBS digiWealth, you get simplicity, expert guidance, and powerful tools — all backed by Singapore's most valuable bank. Invest with confidence. Grow and protect your wealth with DBS digiWealth today.

This article is brought to you in partnership with DBS.

Important Information

The article herein is published by AsiaOne and is for general information only and should not be relied upon as financial advice. This article may not be reproduced, reposted or communicated to any other person without the prior written permission from DBS Bank.



This information does not take into account the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any particular person. Before entering into any transaction involving any product mentioned in this information, where applicable, you should seek advice from a financial adviser regarding its suitability for your own objectives and circumstances. If you choose not to do so, you should make an independent assessment and do your own due diligence on the product.



This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

The information herein is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use would be contrary to law or regulation.



DBS Bank, its related companies, their directors and/ or employees may have positions or other interests in, and may effect transactions in the product(s) mentioned in this article. DBS Bank may have alliances or other contractual agreements with the provider(s) of the product(s) to market or sell its product(s). Where DBS Bank's related company is the product provider, such related company may be receiving fees from investors. In addition, DBS Bank, its related companies, their directors and/ or employees may also perform or seek to perform broking, investment banking and other banking or financial services for these product providers.



All investments come with risks and you can lose money on your investment. Invest only if you understand and can monitor your investment.



Any past performance, prediction, projection, forecast or simulation of results is not necessarily indicative of the future or likely performance of any investment.

kimi.ang@asiaone.com