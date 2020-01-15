How you can use ang baos to teach kids financial literacy?

Kids of all ages love Chinese New Year (CNY) - there's no doubt about it. They get to feast on delicious goodies and collect lucky ang baos (red packets), after all.

My 9-year-old daughter, for one, is always very intrigued and excited to receive red packets filled with actual money during CNY. She would collect them from her friend's parents and pass it to my wife and I, wondering if this cash truly belongs to her, and if we will use this money to buy her toys and dresses.

Since children are largely influenced by their parents; what I choose to do with these red packets will inherently affect the way she manages money later in life. This is why I see this festive season as an opportunity to teach my daughter basic financial concepts, which will help contextualise her thinking around money and decisions involving money.

Since red packets contain physical money that a child can hold and count, it makes for an even better money lesson. Why, you ask? Well, we live in a world where money tends to be 'invisible', thanks to the usage of credit cards, digital wallets, and mobile bank transfers that are the norm.

Not seeing actual money exchanged for an item or service makes it hard for children to grasp the concept of saving and spending money. They might see this 'invisible' money as an abstract and unlimited resource rather than real money being moved from one bank account to another.

In this article, I share with you my personal experience with teaching my daughter about basic financial concepts, the right age to begin money talk, and where you should save your kid's ang bao money. While this list of lessons wouldn't come close to teaching children all the financial lessons they would need to navigate through life, I do believe that they cover the important ones.

1. "YOU CAN ONLY SPEND YOUR MONEY ONCE"

Money is a limited resource. Before any other money lesson, your child would first need to understand that once money is spent, it's gone for good. This means, they should only spend money on things that they need.

You could start by asking them simple questions like - "do you need it?", "will you use it?" or "why is it important to you?". These may seem simple questions, but they should trigger a thought process to help your child tell the difference between a want and need.