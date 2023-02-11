I moved from Dunearn to Tanjong Katong 'because of Eng's Wanton Mee'

People move to a new home for all sorts of reasons: work, being close to parents, right-sizing, etc. But this week we spoke to BC, a young single who recently sold his one-bedder and bought another, older resale unit. His reason? Eng’s Wanton Mee, among others. Here’s a home buyer’s journey from a man who really loves his food:

From Dunearn Road to Tanjong Katong Road

BC previously lived in a small freehold condo along Dunearn Road, just across from Coronation Plaza. The unit was just under 500 sq. ft., but this wasn’t a bother; BC describes himself as “quite committed to a minimalist lifestyle”, so he doesn’t need much in the way of things.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

BC said that, while his unit at Dunearn was quite convenient (he could walk to Tan Kah Kee and Botanic Gardens MRT stations), he found he didn’t enjoy living there. It was too quiet, and many of the famous food outlets there were not to his taste. BC is a “mostly local food kind of guy.” There is Adam Road Food Centre, and even though there is the famous Nasi Lemak, some might point out that the selection isn’t exactly diverse.

Shortly after the pandemic, BC said he found himself travelling far away, with much more frequency.

“I would take the bus to Old Airport Road, Tanjong Katong Road, and Maxwell Road, to eat. And I ate nearby maybe once or twice a week, sometimes less. So I thought, why not move to somewhere that I frankly enjoy more?”

This resulted in BC’s conversation with his dad, where at one point he was asked why he wanted to move.

“For some reason I said Katong got a lot of things, got Eng’s Wanton Mee. Then my father laughed and started telling everyone I was moving just because of Eng’s Wanton Mee. I didn’t mean literally just that of course, but for some reason, it’s the only example that came out of my mouth.

It just sort of stuck with what my dad said. So a lot of my friends now joke and say Eng’s should give me shares in their business.”

So last year, BC moved to another freehold condo in Tanjong Katong, which was a bit smaller at 409 sq. ft. He says the price was below $600,000, and after selling his previous place he managed to retain a tidy profit.

Eng said he picked a resale unit, as one of his criteria was the ability to move in quickly. He also felt the lower price of resale units (in 2022) was more palatable.

Going against conventional advice

BC says that his realtor had initially advised against the Katong area condo. He says:

“I was buying at over $1,440+ psf, whereas the agent had recommended a few other places nearby that were about $1,370+ psf, which she told me was around the norm for the area. But this specific unit is close to the stretch of eateries that I like, and I can walk to Dakota MRT from here. Also, this condo was not as old as many of the ones the agent showed me.”

BC is referring to the famous Tanjong Katong Road stretch, where you’ll find the famous Punggol Nasi Lemak and – yes – an Eng’s Wanton Mee outlet (supposedly this is the original, but don’t take our word for it as we’re not really a foodie website).

BC also encountered resistance from his grandfather, who is in fact a seasoned property investor and landlord.

“My grand-dad was the most critical of my decision because he tends to see things strictly in terms of numbers. In fact, he was the one who picked the first place for me. He felt that moving from a more ‘atas’ location like Dunearn to Katong was sort of trading down – and he is quite disapproving of my buying small units. He was hoping I would buy a so-called proper condo.”

However, BC says that ultimately “You are the one who has to stay there, so don’t let other people have too much influence on where you pick as a home.”

We’d say BC has a clear idea of what he wants as a homeowner, so there’s nothing wrong with that. Not every home needs to be seen from an investment standpoint, and people sometimes tend to try and mix the two. That said, shoebox units can sometimes be tougher to resell, given that most condo buyers these days are HDB upgraders (i.e., they are family units, and single-bedders are too small to fit them).

Moving without the slightest regret

BC says the first week he moved in, it was like a fantasy. He could duck out anytime to eat his nasi lemak, wanton mee, or head out just a bit further to the Geylang foodie area. He says these places were harder to get to than his previous unit.

“People said I might get sick of it eventually, but I really haven’t. I love the fact that I can eat late and eat in peace, without the tedium of a long ride home.”

BC also says that, between his old single-bedder and current single-bedder, he doesn’t feel the loss of space.

“They’re both cosy and small, and I don’t like to keep things. I don’t cook at home either. Even my books, I give away after reading; I don’t mind even if it’s just one or two weeks old. So for me, this little space is more than enough.”

BC is also lucky in that he runs his own company, and can work from home – this removes concerns such as having to be close to a workplace.

How often can you eat there?

“Lunch, dinner, and supper.”

And no, BC doesn’t get tired of it. When he feels a need for a change, he goes to Old Airport Road most often; which is at any rate still closer than his previous home as well.

Picking a location is much easier when you know what you like!

Katong also accommodates his future property plans well

BC says that in the future if he gets married or otherwise needs a bigger home, the family has planned for him to move into his aunt’s property (at present, his aunt is living with his parents as she needs special care; and her unit is being rented out).

At that point, BC will lose access to his beloved eateries; but he says he’s grateful as “That makes it possible for me to rent out this current unit, while I stay on at my aunt’s. I’ve found over time that there are a lot of ex-pats and foreign workers who enjoy this area as well – so I will rent out rather than sell when it’s time to move.”

On top of this, BC’s current partner, whom he is likely to marry, lives in a flat at Marine Parade. As such, his current unit is closer to her than his previous Dunearn Road condo.

“Living nearby also gives us more time for each other,” BC says, “We don’t need to make special plans to meet, we can just take the bus and pop down whenever.”

The only drawback is that BC’s partner doesn’t like the Tanjong Katong Road stretch.

“It’s not for everybody,” BC says, “There’s not much of a view, and it can get quite noisy. And once you have two people in here, it’s a bit crowded. There’s no room for her to put her stuff.”

Nonetheless, BC is enjoying the property for now and considers it one of the best moves he’s made.

Some advice for home buyers on what’s “silly” and what’s not

BC says people may laugh about his moving because he likes wanton mee, but it would benefit them to see the bigger picture.

“I think Singaporeans are a bit too hung up on their property value,” BC says, “I think the silly thing is to hang on for 10 years, maybe more, in a place where you’re not living your best life. I’m not willing to do that just to make a few extra bucks.”

As such, BC suggests homeowners worry less about what’s “sensible”, and more about what allows them to “wake up and keep going every day.”

Whether that’s living near your parents, or living next to a good wanton mee stall, both reasons can be just as valid.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.