I toured a new Johor waterfront condo where prices start from just $158k — what Singapore buyers need to know

For decades, aspirational Singaporeans have looked over the Causeway and the Johor Bahru (JB) residential market as a solution to high private property prices and the cost of living in Singapore. But the overall quality of residential projects in JB, and their resale value, has been a drag on buying interest.

But we’re now months away from the completion of the JB-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) in January 2027, and Malaysian property developers hope to capitalise on a renewed interest in JB properties from Singaporeans.

The largest ongoing master plan in JB is Lido Waterfront Boulevard, a new 163-acre waterfront district by Bursa-listed real estate conglomerate Tropicana Corporation Berhad. Singaporeans may recognise the real estate group for their high-end golf resorts.

The new mixed-use waterfront district is a 15-year project which will unfold across four zones, and the first residential project is on the market. Skypark Kepler is a tie-up between Tropicana and Singapore-based Banyan Group, known for their hotels and resorts.

Skypark Kepler is a freehold branded residence with two 54-storey residential towers and 1,596 serviced apartment units. There are also 16 retail units on the ground floor.

We briefly covered this project in May 2026, but Stacked was recently invited to the Skypark Kepler sales gallery in JB.

In this review, we can now analyse the actual layouts of the units, and examine the 15-year strategy that Tropicana is developing for Lido Waterfront. How this master planned waterfront district pans out will carry implications for future exit potential, and more lifestyle insights for own-stay buyers.

A walk-through of a new launch tells you what the developer is selling, but the harder question is whether today's launch price makes sense once you compare it with similar resale options nearby.

That's where many buyers spend the most time, weighing the trade-offs between buying new and buying resale, based on their budget, priorities and long-term plans.

Overview of Skypark Kepler

Attribute Information Location Lot PTB 22902, Persiaran Abu Bakar Sultan, Teluk Danga, 80200 Johor Bahru Developer Tropicana Corporation Berhad Tenure Freehold Total number of residential units 1,596, across two 54-storey towers Retail units 16 Expected completion 2029

From what we’ve seen so far, the value proposition for Skypark Kepler relies on it being deeply intertwined with Lido Waterfront Boulevard, that is the upcoming mixed-use district Tropicana is developing.

The upcoming township will be the main driver behind the branded residences’ future price growth, the exit potential owners will face, as well as the overall lifestyle appeal.

The story of this new district begins with a park, a hallmark of nearly all Tropicana projects so far which feature a sizeable park or green space. At Lido Waterfront, this is the 32-acre Harbour Park, one of the centrepieces along the 2.5km waterfront boulevard.

I think calling it a park is an understatement. This won’t just be greenery and some landscaped gardens — we’ve been told that it’s a planned social and event space, featuring promenades, floating stages, and other social spaces.

Placemaking and space activation efforts like this is how Tropicana intends to draw in the wider public to the boulevard and raise interest in its subsequent properties there.

A noteworthy fact that I learned while visiting the sales gallery is that Harbour Park wouldn’t stay under private management.

Tropicana will build the park, but it will eventually be run by the JB government. Moreover, the park may not be completed when Skypark Kepler is finished in 2029.

We explored the phased development of Lido Waterfront in an earlier article, and for Skypark Kepler its first-mover advantage is linked to the various development phases over the next 15 years.

Skypark Kepler is the first development being built in the first phase of this district plan.

Other developments in this phase will focus on attracting visitors and establishing the waterfront venue as an activity generating location through retail offerings, dining options, and public spaces

Upcoming development phases will introduce new Grade A offices as well as community and wellness components.

The master plan will culminate in ultra-luxury residences at the tail-end of this district development.

I think this phased development plan will ultimately benefit the first few projects like Skypark Kepler, since each subsequent project is expected to set new benchmarks and push prices higher.

For early buyers, this creates an appealing first-mover proposition: Skypark Kepler is a way to enter before the district is fully completed, and benefit from the rising value of the area afterwards.

But the estimated 15 year development plan means that buyers will have to be convinced that Tropicana and its partners can pull off this phased development, and successfully execute the broad vision of this master plan to its conclusion.

Skypark Kepler benefits from Johor’s International Zone privileges

Prevailing Malaysian regulations mean that most foreigners can only purchase strata residential property priced at RM1 million or above. But Skypark Kepler benefits from its designation as an International Zone.

This lowers the minimum price to RM400,000 for foreign buyers, substantially lowering the entry threshold. As a result, it opens the pool of prospective international buyers and is expected to support its future resale value.

Moreover, being in an International Zone also permits residential development to have up to 95per cent foreign ownership, compared to the standard 40per cent allocation commonly applied elsewhere in Malaysia.

This is crucial for some own-stay buyers, since it directly influences the types of residents that will likely stay at Skypark Kepler. There’s a good chance that the community there will gradually settle into an expatriate-style enclave.

What about the impact of the RTS?

Skypark Kepler isn’t being marketed with the RTS in mind. There are plenty of projects which will be much closer to the Bukit Chagar RTS station — the terminus on the JB side — if that’s what you’re looking for.

We think that the main appeal of Skypark Kepler is the hospitality-level service and management by Banyan Group, the future waterfront boulevard at its doorstep, and its integration with the Tropicana planned district.

Investors who prioritise the highest yield among the RTS-adjacent projects may be less interested in Skypark Kepler, which has all the hallmarks of being a longer-hold asset.

On the flip side, own-stay buyers may consider this advantageous: Skypark Kepler is not so far from the RTS as to be inconvenient, but it’s far enough that you avoid the traffic and noise around the RTS.

The Site Plan of Skypark Kepler

The vertical, high-rise distribution is worth taking note here. Skypark Kepler situates its residential units much higher than what we’re used to in Singapore.

The ground floor is occupied by retail shops, while the second to eighth floors make up the residential car park. There are resident facilities on the ninth floor, which is also the start of the branded residences.

This means that each unit sits well above street level and high above any traffic or noise on the ground floor.

It also means that even the lowest floor residential unit will still clear the surrounding treeline, and with the right facing they’ll have an unobstructed view across the Straits of Johor towards Singapore.

The ninth floor will comprise landscaped gardens, winding pathways, and shaded seating areas throughout the open-air deck.

Some of these areas include a Forest Tree Garden, Pollinator Garden, Herb Raised Planters, and Scented Garden.

Meanwhile, the pool zone includes the main pool, wading pool, bubble pool, and jacuzzi.

There are pool pergolas and a wet and dry lounge. Other recreational amenities include a half-basketball court, outdoor gym, yoga deck, and children’s play area.

I am concerned that the size and extent of these facilities, relative to the unit count of 1,596 serviced apartments, suggests that many residents will be sharing the handful of amenities and facilities available.

But it is also worthy pointing out that the surrounding area is expected to offer its own set of recreational and lifestyle options. The neighbouring waterfront boulevard is set to feature several shops, restaurants, and recreational zones. This could mitigate the need for more extensive resident facilities, which would just add to the cost and maintenance.

The unit mix at Skypark Kepler

Unit Type Size No. of Units per cent of Development One-Bedroom (Type A) 463 sq ft 268 16.8 per cent Two-Bedroom (Type B) 667 sq ft 1,214 76.1 per cent Three-Bedroom (Type C) 807 sq ft 114 7.1 per cent Total – 100 per cent

Overall, we see an even split between the two residential towers of Skypark Kepler. There are 798 units in Tower A and the same number of units in Tower B.

Likewise, the unit types are also evenly distributed, with 607 two-bedders in Tower A, and 607 two-bedders in Tower B.

The distinction between the two towers is that Tower A units come semi-furnished, whilst Tower B units come fully furnished.

By semi-furnished, I mean the same handover condition you would normally see after collecting the keys to a new condo. Namely, air-conditioning, smart home features, kitchen and bathroom fittings, and so forth are provided but furniture is not.

Fully furnished units are the most convenient move-in condition, with all of the fixtures and appliances as well as the furniture ready when you collect the keys.

The option between fully furnished units and partially furnished units is related to the rental and property management scheme at the branded residence.

Skypark Kepler is the first branded residential project in Johor to be managed by Banyan Group. For the fully furnished Tower B units, the interiors have been standardised to Banyan’s specifications to ensure a consistent guest experience across the units.

For own-stay buyers, this can be seen as an advantage, since Banyan will be applying the same high-quality hospitality service that has built the brand, and you’d likely pay a lot more for the same furniture set-up if you were buying as an individual.

But for buyers with no intention of placing their unit under the rental programme, the semi-furnished units in Tower A may be more cost-effective.

They are not excluded from the programme if they opt to join later, but their furnishings need to meet Banyan’s design standards before being added to the rental pool.

Two-bedroom units make up most of the unit mix, which makes sense given the overall positioning.

Two-bedroom units seem to be the most comfortable and affordable unit type that appeals to couples, young professionals, and cross-border buyers. Only a handful of three-bedroom units are available, and one-bedders round off the total unit mix.

Overall it’s a very focused unit mix that has been designed around specific target groups and demographics of buyers.

Note: The furnishings as seen in our images are tentative, since details are still being finalised with Banyan Group at the time of writing.

One-Bedroom (Type A) 463 sq ft

A first for me, it was the one-bedders that struck me as being exceptionally well-designed among the units that we toured at the sales gallery. At 463 sq ft, it’s certainly compact, but it’s efficient and doesn’t feel small.

The first thing I noticed was the absence of a balcony, which is something I generally welcome in apartments of this size. Each square foot of this unit type is allocated to the interior living areas.

As a result, the living and dining area feels deeper than many one-bedders I’ve seen to date.

Something else that caught my eye was the ceiling fans in each room, which is something we’ve mostly stopped doing in Singapore. This was common throughout all the showflat units.

Another surprise was the inclusion of a proper entrance foyer, which is starting to be an uncommon addition in larger units in Singapore, so it was unexpected to see this in a one-bedder.

The foyer provides a greater degree of privacy since the front door doesn’t directly open into a view of dishes in the sink, or your living / dining area. That said, homebuyers who want to maximise each square foot may find it less appealing since it takes up a bit of space.

The bedroom is equally well executed. There is enough space to comfortably move around the bed and the room features a full-height window, but the highlight is the dressing area.

The one-bedder layout has a nook with full-height wardrobes, a vanity counter, mirror and additional storage. It’s much more than I expected from a one-bedder, let alone one that’s less than 500 sq ft.

The bathroom has a ventilation window and the sanitary fittings are by Kohler. The kitchen is an efficient nook-style design, with one of the counters also doubling as the dining table.

Overall, it felt comfortable enough for me, although the kitchen island / dining table combination limits how you could creatively position the chairs. The kitchen is also equipped with Samsung appliances.

The apartment also comes with a smart home system that allows residents to control selected functions remotely.

Overall, this is a very nice setup for someone who wants a weekend retreat in Johor. For tenants, it’s on par with the pricier hotel / serviced apartment setups that I’ve seen.

2-Bedroom (Type B) 667 sq ft

From my perspective, this is the workhorse of the project with this unit type making up over 70 per cent of the total unit mix at Skypark Kepler.

On the floor plan, it indicates a foyer but I think the one-bedder does it better. I appreciate that it doesn’t open into full view of the kitchen, but it still looks directly into the living / dining area.

The layout does evoke a spacious feeling in the living and dining area. The galley-style kitchen is neatly tucked to one side without interrupting the main living area, while the dining space feels properly defined.

I think most Singaporean homebuyers would probably prefer a galley-style kitchen with cabinetry along more than one wall, or a more enclosed kitchen.

But bear in mind the highlight is living on a waterfront boulevard with restaurants right downstairs. I don’t think heavy cooking will be a priority for most of the residents there.

The living room extends onto a compact balcony, which I feel is not the most efficient design for this project. There’s no water or power point provided on the balcony, which doesn’t make it convenient.

I would have preferred it if the developer had just added this space to the living area, but others may argue that balconies like this are part of the appeal and the enjoyment of living in a waterfront district.

Turning indoors, I like how the nearly 2.9 metre height is more apparent in the two- and three-bedroom units, which goes a long way in visually opening up the space.

The bedroom arrangement is efficient and there is a comfortable space around the bed. We should also point out that the dividing walls between rooms can be removed, so owner-occupiers can reconfigure it to widen the living area if they prefer.

The master bedroom is the furthest room from the entrance, while the second bedroom is closer to the foyer. In general, the bedrooms are reasonably sized and both can accommodate a double-bed – a king is possible for the master bedroom.

Overall this layout doesn’t attempt anything particularly novel, but it is practical for its purpose.

Three-bedroom (Type C) 807 sq ft

In this case, for a 807 sq ft unit, I think this is a bit compact for a three-bedder. Although this unit type does manage to accommodate three bathrooms, something that’s genuinely uncommon for a unit of this size in Singapore.

As with the other layouts, the unit design planning is straightforward. The entrance opens into the living and dining area (I’m still surprised it’s the one-bedder that doesn’t do this) while the bedroom placement avoids the need for corridors.

Likewise, the approximately 2.9-metre ceiling height in the living and dining area significantly opens up the sense of space throughout the unit.

A major highlight here is that each of the bedrooms comes with its own ensuite bathroom, a very useful consideration from a rental aspect since unrelated tenants often prefer not to share a bathroom. I do see own-stay buyers appreciating it as well, especially if everyone needs to prepare and get ready at the same time.

That said, there are a few trade-offs which I noticed.

There’s no service yard, which some Singaporeans may expect to find in a typical three-bedder. And the washer-dryer is within the kitchen. That said, the L-shaped kitchen does provide more working room than the two-bedder counterpart and is reasonably spacious.

As I mentioned earlier, there are no water or power points along the balcony. This would probably be better being integrated into the living area, but you could still set up a small reading nook out there to appreciate the view.

Indicative ricing for Skypark Kepler

This is the indicative pricing as of July 2026:

Note that the higher pricing for Tower B is because all units in the tower come fully furnished. All Tower A units are semi-furnished.

Final thoughts

Let me start this final section with an admission. This is the first Johor property that I’ve had the opportunity to review in depth, and I’m much less familiar with local norms compared to the Singapore property market.

Thus, this review has naturally focused more on the product itself, than on how it compares with competing options, or ties into historical trends.

That said, Skypark Kepler does strike me as being quite different from the previous serviced apartment offerings that have sprouted in Johor over the decades.

While most new projects in JB seem to be scrabbling to advertise their relative proximity to the RTS, Skypark Kepler is going in another direction. It is a first-mover in terms of quality.

I can see how the Banyan partnership has influenced the project in tangible ways. The standardised furnishing packages, hotel-inspired setup, and professional rental programme all stand out from the other JB offerings to date.

More importantly, I think the details are well executed. Smart home features, recognised brands such as Kohler and Samsung, and the overall quality of finishes visibly stand out. It is clear that this is not just another ‘affordable condo near the RTS’ type of offering.

That said, I reckon that the project’s greatest strength is also its greatest risk. Whether it succeeds as a landmark branded residence depends on the phased development of Lido Waterfront Boulevard, and whether it matches Tropicana’s final vision at the end of its 15 year development timeline.

But judged purely on what I’ve seen so far, Skypark Kepler is a very cohesive development, and Tropicana has an established reputation. This is very much a headline development taking place in JB at the moment, and I expect subsequent higher-end residential offerings (either by Tropicana or other developers) will be using Skypark Kepler as a benchmark.

Our new launch reviews tell you what a developer is offering. Deciding whether it’s worth buying is a different question altogether. Whether a project is “worth it” usually comes down to how it compares with nearby resale options and whether the specific unit you’re considering makes sense for your budget and long-term plans.

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