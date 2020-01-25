If you invest in stocks, you should know these 2 things about interest rates

The financial media pays plenty of attention to interest rates. We just have to look at the amount of commentary that pops up whenever central banks around the world make their interest rate decisions.
If you invest in stocks, like us at The Good Investors, there are two things about interest rates and their implications that you should know.
1: THE REALITY BEHIND THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN INTEREST RATES AND STOCK PRICES
I've written about the theory behind how interest rates govern the movement of stock prices in a previous article. Here's the relevant excerpt:
"Stocks and other asset classes (bonds, cash, real estate etc.) are constantly competing for capital. In theory, when interest rates are high, the valuation of stocks should be low, since the alternative to stocks - bonds - are providing a good return.
On the other hand, when interest rates are low, the valuation of stocks should be high, since the alternative - again, bonds - are providing a poor return."
But in the same article, I also pointed out that things are different in real life:
"There's an amazing free repository of long-term US financial market data that is maintained by Robert Shiller. He is a professor of economics and the winner of a Nobel Prize in economics in 2013.
His data includes long-term interest rates in the US, as well as US stock market valuations, going back to the 1870s. The S&P 500 index is used as the representation for US stocks while the cyclically adjusted price earnings (CAPE) ratio is the valuation measure. The CAPE ratio divides a stock's price by its inflation-adjusted average earnings over a 10-year period.
Contrary to theory, there was a 30-plus year period that started in the early 1930s when interest rates and the S&P 500's CAPE ratio both grew. It was only in the early 1980s when falling interest rates were met with rising valuations."
