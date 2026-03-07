I'm retired and own a freehold condo - should I downgrade to a HDB flat?

Q1: I'm 65, my Executive Apartment is fully paid, and I intend to buy a BTO in Tampines. What should I know about the $97,000 resale levy?

Because your Executive Apartment (EA) was originally a subsidised HDB flat, you will be considered a second-timer if you sell it and then buy another subsidised flat (e.g., a BTO flat). In this situation, HDB will require you to pay a resale levy.

This levy is imposed to reduce the housing subsidy on a second subsidised flat, making for a fair share of housing subsidies. However, the $97,000 amount you mentioned is surprising.

HDB uses fixed resale levy amounts. These are based on the type of your first subsidised flat, and if that's an EA, the levy is $50,000.

If you have sold your first subsidised flat from March 3, 2006 onwards, you will pay a fixed amount resale levy as follows:

First Subsidised Housing Type Resale Levy Amount Households Recipient of CPF Housing Grant (Singles) 2-room/ 2-room Flexi flat $15,000 $7,500 3-room flat $30,000 $15,000 4-room flat $40,000 $20,000 5-room flat $45,000 $22,500 3Gen flat $45,000 Not applicable Executive flat $50,000 $25,000 Executive Condominium $55,000 Not applicable

It's possible that, when you were told about the $97,000, it may have been inclusive of other obligations or costs besides the levy itself, such as the refund of any used CPF monies, conveyancing fees, etc.

A quick note on how and when you pay the levy

Under HDB rules, the resale levy must be paid in cash or from the sale proceeds of your existing flat. It cannot be paid using CPF savings or financed with a housing loan.

The timing depends on when you sell your EA:

If you sell your flat before collecting the keys to your BTO, the resale levy must be paid in cash when you collect the BTO keys.

collecting the keys to your BTO, the resale levy must be paid in cash when you collect the BTO keys. If you sell your flat after collecting the BTO keys, the resale levy will be deducted from your sale proceeds, with any shortfall made up in cash.

One final point: the resale levy only applies when you buy another subsidised flat. If instead of a BTO you buy a resale flat without housing grants – or a private property – there would be no resale levy.

Q2: Our BTO will reach MOP this April. We work in the city and want to move closer, possibly to Tanjong Pagar. Should we choose an older but larger resale flat, or a newer but smaller one?

The "correct" answer to this varies between individuals. But from personal experience, I find that layout can matter more than size.

Even a "large" resale flat in the central area can feel tighter than some newer flats, despite what the square footage suggests. For example: older flats may technically be bigger, but they're also more likely to have long internal corridors that don't receive natural light. Or they may have segmented spaces that reduce the versatility of the layout (e.g., executive maisonettes often put all the bedrooms on the top floor, which is problematic for older folks who need to climb up to the bedroom.)

This tends to matter more over time, especially if you have work-from-home arrangements, children, or visiting parents who stay over.

That said, older flats do tend to be larger. This is somewhat balanced out by being older, and of course having a higher quantum. But you should also consider that older flats tend to need more extensive renovation: this could add a cost of time as well.

If your primary goal of moving is just reducing commute time, and improving day-to-day convenience, then a newer flat near Tanjong Pagar can be a rational choice. It's probably quicker and cheaper to renovate, and you won't need to worry about lease decay.

But if the main goal is to have a more comfortable, long-term family home – one where you might stay for all of your life, with no concern over resale value (because you're unlikely to ever sell), then a larger unit may be more important.

Q3: I am a retiree and am considering downgrading from a freehold private condo to an older HDB of my preference. Should I do that, or should I hold on to the condo for passive rental income and rent a unit instead?

A big part of this answer unfortunately falls outside of my purview: that's the realm of retirement planning. However, I can give you an example of why different retirement strategies will treat this differently.

Some retirees prioritise cash flow above all else. For this group, selling the condo and downsizing into a flat might be sensible. The freed-up capital can be converted into a predictable income stream, which fits their overall strategy. They also don't need to deal with things like rogue tenants, property market cycles, vacancies, etc.

Others care more about preservation. They'd be comfortable holding on to the freehold condo as a long-term store of value; and the rental income as a way to partially monetise the property while keeping it. Quite likely, they already have income from elsewhere and don't need the rent, but it's a nice-to-have.

It is your chosen retirement strategy that determines the right choice – over and above concerns like the rental yield, or the potential appreciation. It also has to be in line with how much you can actively manage the property in retirement.

As a personal opinion, I would opt to remain a landlord only if I have reliable hands helping me (e.g., trustworthy family members.) I don't really see myself inspecting properties, vetting tenants, or chasing down late rental payments when I'm in my 70s or older. If I don't have the help I need, I'd rather liquidate the rental asset and reinvest in something else.

Weekly Sales Roundup (09 – 15 February)

Top 5 Most Expensive New Sales (By Project)

Project Name Price (S$) Area (Sqft) $Psf Tenure Union Square Residences $18,500,000 4833 $3,828 99 yrs (2024) Amber House $5,398,557 1744 $3,096 FH Watten House $4,904,000 1539 $3,186 FH Grand Dunman $4,492,000 1787 $2,514 99 yrs (2022) Elta $4,432,000 1776 $2,495 99 yrs (2024)

Top 5 Cheapest New Sales (By Project)

Project Name Price (S$) Area (Sqft) $Psf Tenure Newport Residences $1,345,000 452 $2,975 FH Narra Residences $1,524,000 721 $2,113 99 yrs The Lakegarden Residences $1,592,000 678 $2,348 99 yrs (2023) Orchard Sophia $1,906,000 635 $3,001 FH Aurea $1,939,014 710 $2,729 99 yrs (2024)

Top 5 Most Expensive Resale

Project Name Price (S$) Area (Sqft) $Psf Tenure Seascape $5,553,000 2669 $2,080 99 yrs (2007) Richmond Park $5,100,000 1550 $3,290 FH Scotts Highpark $4,150,000 1744 $2,380 FH Amber Point $4,122,000 1690 $2,439 FH Scotts Square $4,080,000 1238 $3,296 FH

Top 5 Cheapest Resale

Project Name Price (S$) Area (Sqft) $Psf Tenure Sims Urban Oasis $885,000 441 $2,005 99 yrs (2014) Skies Miltonia $940,000 710 $1,323 99 yrs (2012) J Gateway $1,050,000 474 $2,217 99 yrs (2012) Park Place Residences at PLQ $1,090,000 484 $2,250 99 yrs (2015) Watercolours $1,120,000 915 $1,224 99 yrs (2012)

Top 5 Biggest Winners

Project Name Price (S$) Area (Sqft) $PSF Returns Holding Period Cote d'Azur $3,220,000 1539 $2,092 $2,065,000 17 Years Amber Point $4,122,000 1690 $2,439 $1,922,000 9 Years Richmond Park $5,100,000 1550 $3,290 $1,800,000 19 Years Hundred Palms Residences $2,130,000 1055 $2,019 $1,172,200 9 Years Calarasi $1,828,000 1227 $1,490 $1,143,000 19 Years

Top 5 Biggest Losers

Project Name Price (S$) Area (Sqft) $PSsf Returns Holding Period Sescape $4,050,000 2174 $1,863 -$1,872,000 15 Years Scotts Square $4,080,000 1238 $3,296 -$1,175,310 19 Years Martin Modern $2,088,000 764 $2,732 $97,700 7 Years Park Place Residences at PLQ $1,090,000 484 $2,250 $155,001 9 Years J Gateway $1,050,000 474 $2,217 $162,000 6 Years

Top 5 Biggest Winners (ROI per cent)

Project Name Price (S$) Area (Sqft) $Psf ROI (per cent) Holding Period Cote d'Azur $3,220,000 1539 $2,092 179 per cent 17 Years Calarasi $1,828,000 1227 $1,490 167 per cent 19 Years Casablanca $1,280,000 1109 $1,155 155 per cent 24 Years Hundred Palms Residences $2,130,000 1055 $2,019 122 per cent 9 Years Arc at Tampines $1,650,000 1173 $1,406 95 per cent 14 Years

Top 5 Biggest Losers (ROI per cent)

Project Name Price (S$) Area (Sqft) $Psf ROI (per cent) Holding Period Seascape $4,050,000 2174 $1,863 -32 per cent 15 Years Scotts Squsre $4,080,000 1238 $3,296 -22 per cent 19 Years Martin Modern $2,088,000 764 $2,732 5 per cent 7 Years Affinity at Serangoon $2,668,000 1453 $1,836 9 per cent 4 Years Perfect Ten $4,200,000 1281 $3,279 10 per cent 3 Years

