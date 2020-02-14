The importance of investing in companies that make good capital allocation decisions

Capital allocation is one of the most important decisions a company's leaders have to make. Good capital allocation will enable the company to grow profits and maximise shareholder returns.

In this article, I will share what are some common uses of capital and how I assess whether management has made good capital allocation decisions.

THE DIFFERENT USES OF CAPITAL

I will start of by describing some of the ways that companies can make use of their financial resources.

1. REINVESTING FOR ORGANIC GROWTH

First, companies can invest their capital to expand the business.

This can take multiple forms. For instance, a restaurant chain can spend money opening new stores, while a glove manufacturer may spend cash increasing its annual production capacity. Companies can also spend on research and development for new products or improving an existing product.

A company should, however, only spend on organic growth when there are opportunities to expand its business at good rates of return.

2. ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS

Big companies with substantial financial strength might decide to acquire a smaller company. An acquisition can help a company by (1) removing a competitor, (2) gaining intellectual property and technology, (3) achieving vertical integration, or (4) increasing its market share and presence.

Ultimately, acquisitions should lead to long-term financial gain for the company and shareholders.

3. PAY OFF DEBT