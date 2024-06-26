Indonesia says Shopee admits to violating monopoly rule for its courier service

JAKARTA — Indonesia's antitrust agency on June 26 said in a statement that e-commerce firm Shopee had admitted to having violated a monopoly rule for its courier service in Indonesia.

The agency also said Shopee has agreed to make adjustments to its operating practises.

Shopee did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the agency's statement.

The agency, known as KPPU, had accused Shopee's local unit of violating anti-competition rules by directing customers to use certain delivery services, one of which has a Shopee Indonesia executive on its board of directors.

Shopee, the market leader in Indonesia's fast-growing e-commerce sector, is owned by South-east Asian technology firm Sea.

Aside from Shopee, KPPU was also investigating the local unit of another e-commerce platform Lazada, the South-east Asian arm of Alibaba.

