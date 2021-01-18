Insurers now cover allergic reactions from Covid-19 vaccination

A number of insurers in Singapore have recently unveiled additional coverage for policyholders should they suffer from allergic reactions after taking a Covid-19 vaccine.

Due to the unprecedented speed in which the vaccines were created by pharmaceutical companies across the globe, there hasn’t been enough time to document a full list of potential side effects.

This move by insurance companies to expand their Covid-19 coverage will provide additional encouragement for people in Singapore to take the vaccination. On a macro level, this will help the Lion City achieve herd immunity quicker and hasten its reopening.

Here are the organisations that have expanded their coverage to Covid-19 vaccines, but expect more to join in soon.

Aviva

The British insurer has announced that Covid-19 vaccination coverage is available for all health insurance policyholders at no additional cost. The policies that will be covered include the Integrated Shield, MyShield, and group health insurance plans.

Should hospitalisation or in-patient treatment be needed due to side effects from taking the vaccine, your medical bills will be covered.

Aviva’s conditions include the following:

1. Vaccine taken must be approved by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA)

2. You need to be medically eligible to take it

For more information or to make a claim, click here.

Great Eastern

OCBC Bank’s insurance arm unveiled a $1 million GREAT Vaccine Fund earlier today for all of its policyholders, including the Dependants’ Protection Scheme and Eldershield plans.

Coverage will be valid for 3 months from the day you take the first vaccine dose and includes a daily hospital cash benefit of $300 per day, for a maximum of 7 days.

The fund is effective until end-December 2021 or when it is fully utilised, whichever is earlier. This move follows an extension of coverage for the insurer’s medical plans regarding hospitalisation and in-patient treatment arising from all vaccinations.

Great Eastern’s conditions include the following:

1. Vaccine taken must be approved by the HSA

2. You need to be medically eligible to take it

For more information or to make a claim, click here.

Prudential

Effective Jan 13, 2021 onwards, both PRUShield and Group Hospital & Surgical (GHS) plans will cover hospitalisation due to allergic reactions from taking the Covid-19 vaccine.

Prudential’s conditions include the following:

1. Vaccine must be approved by the HSA

2. Vaccine must be administered on the recommendation of a registered medical practitioner duly licensed by the Singapore Medical Council.

For more information or to make a claim, click here.

In conclusion

It’s encouraging that insurers are moving quickly to increase the comprehensiveness of their Covid-19 measures. The Ministry of Health (MOH) has joined in too.

At press time, it’s crafting a vaccine injury financial assistance programme to support individuals who suffer from adverse side effects after being vaccinated.

Additionally, vaccine-related complications are claimable through MediShield Life. Expect more insurers to come on board soon, along with details of MOH’s programme.

ALSO READ: Singapore panel recommends maximum level of Covid-19 vaccine coverage

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.