IPO report card: How SGX IPOs in 2019 have fared

In 2019, there were 11 Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX). This is seven fewer than the 18 IPOs that listed in 2018, less than half the 24 IPOs in 2017.

Based on the two IPOs that have listed in the first two months of 2020, it looks like the SGX is on course to see a similar number of IPOs as 2019 - around 12?

At the same time, there have also been a string of delistings as well. They include well-known names like Global Logistics Property (GLP), Keppel T&T, M1, and many more in recent years.

While this doesn't necessarily bode well for the diversity of companies that we can invest in on SGX, this is a problem that even the established markets such as the US and UK face.

On the other hand, SGX can take heart that the total amount raised in 2019 was approximately $3.8 billion, 5 times the $730 million raised in 2018.

With that said, we take a look at the newest names on SGX in 2019 and look at how they have performed.

IPOS IN 2019

#1 GRAND VENTURE TECHNOLOGY

According to its website, GVT is a manufacturing solutions and service provider for the semiconductor, analytical life sciences, electronics and other industries, and has operations in Singapore, Malaysia and China.

GVT was the first IPO on SGX in 2019. Listed on SGX's Catalist list, a second board (in addition to the Mainboard) which is typically home to younger companies and is less stringently regulated.

In its most recent half-year results on 14 Aug 2019, it announced a 17 per cent decrease in revenue to $18.1 million and a corresponding 56 per cent decline in net profit to $1.4 million.

Today, it is also trading slightly under its IPO offer price, at $0.270, compared to $0.275.

#2 SIM LEISURE GROUP