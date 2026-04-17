Iran war cuts Nissan's Middle East car sales in March by around half, FT reports

Nissan's vehicle sales in the Middle East fell to about half of pre-war levels in March as the US-Israeli war against Iran hit car demand, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday (April 15).

Overall sales in the region fell 40 per cent in March, Guillaume Cartier, chief performance officer at Nissan, told the FT, adding that demand was down 40-60 per cent in specific local markets.

"During the past month of March, we experienced a decline in sales against the backdrop of evolving geopolitical conditions," Nissan said in a separate statement.

"This temporary decline does not reflect our overall performance trajectory for the year."

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