Is it worth buying a big but old HDB flat in Singapore? Here's how the biggest HDB flats have performed

When it comes to the very biggest flats and whether it’s worth paying their high prices today, it seems that everyone has divided opinions.

Some will tell you these flats are already at peak prices and quite old, with little room for appreciation. Others will note that the number of million-dollar flats, and the scarcity of these large units, will keep their prices rising.

Who’s right? We plumbed the depths of transaction records to try and find a pattern. Let’s take a look at how the prices of the biggest HDB flats in Singapore have been moving as compared to everything else:

Price movements of the biggest flats versus others

Year Three room Four room Five room Executive 1990 $42,618 $81,766 $132,615 $186,458 1991 $44,480 $81,800 $138,103 $191,167 1992 $48,174 $90,928 $154,384 $213,971 1993 $71,019 $134,511 $227,253 $296,455 1994 $94,328 $175,072 $284,072 $367,723 1995 $121,298 $216,663 $341,553 $443,288 1996 $173,340 $295,949 $441,541 $572,772 1997 $195,115 $304,972 $442,182 $567,156 1998 $154,963 $253,756 $373,743 $479,760 1999 $146,099 $243,891 $355,042 $447,643 2000 $157,650 $256,723 $375,507 $479,089 2001 $145,396 $233,900 $340,184 $445,524 2002 $144,189 $224,251 $324,428 $422,226 2003 $159,651 $230,132 $322,054 $408,603 2004 $174,476 $237,591 $315,056 $386,484 2005 $170,400 $234,486 $303,456 $361,812 2006 $166,727 $235,506 $303,186 $357,635 2007 $181,502 $254,604 $327,557 $384,763 2008 $226,443 $308,748 $389,542 $458,551 2009 $250,124 $331,898 $403,023 $471,082 2010 $288,079 $372,574 $454,304 $522,056 2011 $325,340 $422,735 $501,826 $577,826 2012 $351,345 $456,295 $542,172 $629,253 2013 $361,936 $479,261 $568,800 $661,300 2014 $341,008 $444,921 $536,065 $639,124 2015 $324,761 $433,627 $515,018 $620,677 2016 $322,474 $434,479 $522,709 $624,048 2017 $317,834 $437,120 $532,277 $627,211 2018 $306,478 $431,753 $527,635 $630,780 2019 $299,457 $429,749 $526,812 $617,561 2020 $312,709 $448,608 $541,457 $635,395 2021 $352,961 $505,095 $603,990 $705,559 2022 $388,974 $549,088 $654,253 $782,007 2023 $411,880 $584,035 $685,338 $829,310 2024 $420,389 $593,725 $708,654 $863,726

Source: HDB

Between the period from 1990 to the present, the top performers are actually the smaller flats.

Three-room flats appreciated by 886.4 per cent over this period, whilst the largest executive flats appreciated by just 336.22 per cent.

Indeed, one of the apparent patterns is that the larger the flat, the slower the appreciation over this 34-year period.

However, we shouldn’t just look at the overall quantum. We also took a look at the year-on-year appreciation across the different flat sizes:

Year Three room Four room Five room Executive 1990 – – – – 1991 4.4 per cent 0.0 per cent 4.1 per cent 2.5 per cent 1992 8.3 per cent 11.2 per cent 11.8 per cent 11.9 per cent 1993 47.4 per cent 47.9 per cent 47.2 per cent 38.5 per cent 1994 32.8 per cent 30.2 per cent 25.0 per cent 24.0 per cent 1995 28.6 per cent 23.8 per cent 20.2 per cent 20.5 per cent 1996 42.9 per cent 36.6 per cent 29.3 per cent 29.2 per cent 1997 12.6 per cent 3.0 per cent 0.1 per cent -1.0 per cent 1998 -20.6 per cent -16.8 per cent -15.5 per cent -15.4 per cent 1999 -5.7 per cent -3.9 per cent -5.0 per cent -6.7 per cent 2000 7.9 per cent 5.3 per cent 5.8 per cent 7.0 per cent 2001 -7.8 per cent -8.9 per cent -9.4 per cent -7.0 per cent 2002 -0.8 per cent -4.1 per cent -4.6 per cent -5.2 per cent 2003 10.7 per cent 2.6 per cent -0.7 per cent -3.2 per cent 2004 9.3 per cent 3.2 per cent -2.2 per cent -5.4 per cent 2005 -2.3 per cent -1.3 per cent -3.7 per cent -6.4 per cent 2006 -2.2 per cent 0.4 per cent -0.1 per cent -1.2 per cent 2007 8.9 per cent 8.1 per cent 8.0 per cent 7.6 per cent 2008 24.8 per cent 21.3 per cent 18.9 per cent 19.2 per cent 2009 10.5 per cent 7.5 per cent 3.5 per cent 2.7 per cent 2010 15.2 per cent 12.3 per cent 12.7 per cent 10.8 per cent 2011 12.9 per cent 13.5 per cent 10.5 per cent 10.7 per cent 2012 8.0 per cent 7.9 per cent 8.0 per cent 8.9 per cent 2013 3.0 per cent 5.0 per cent 4.9 per cent 5.1 per cent 2014 -5.8 per cent -7.2 per cent -5.8 per cent -3.4 per cent 2015 -4.8 per cent -2.5 per cent -3.9 per cent -2.9 per cent 2016 -0.7 per cent 0.2 per cent 1.5 per cent 0.5 per cent 2017 -1.4 per cent 0.6 per cent 1.8 per cent 0.5 per cent 2018 -3.6 per cent -1.2 per cent -0.9 per cent 0.6 per cent 2019 -2.3per cent -0.5 per cent -0.2 per cent -2.1 per cent 2020 4.4 per cent 4.4 per cent 2.8 per cent 2.9 per cent 2021 12.9 per cent 12.6 per cent 11.5 per cent 11.0 per cent 2022 10.2 per cent 8.7 per cent 8.3 per cent 10.8 per cent 2023 5.9 per cent 6.4 per cent 4.8 per cent 6.0 per cent 2024 2.1 per cent 1.7 per cent 3.4 per cent 4.1 per cent

If we average out their appreciation rates over the years, here’s what you’ll see:

Period Three room Four room Five room Executive 1990 – 2024 7.81 per cent 6.70 per cent 5.66 per cent 5.16 per cent 2014 – 2024 1.54 per cent 2.10 per cent 2.13 per cent 2.57 per cent

Notice how between 1990 to 2024, the average year on year returns for smaller flats are better?

But if we isolate the returns of just the past 10 years, the outcome is the complete opposite!

If we go by annualised returns, the larger flats in the past 10 years now outperform the smaller ones; though note that the margin between five-room flats and executive flats is rather slim.

In any case, the 10-year annualised returns for the executive flats beat the smaller flats, despite three-rooms showing the biggest gains over the 34-year period.

To further illustrate this, let’s consider the return of each flat type assuming you bought and sold within 10 years for each year since 2000.

What happens if you bought and sold a flat within 10 years?

This may be more pertinent to upgraders, who don’t typically hold a flat for 30+ years; quite often you’ll buy and sell the flat within a 10-year span. In this context, would a smaller or bigger flat serve you better?

The table above shows the average prices of each flat type and the associated gains or losses if you bought and sold over a 10-year period.

For example, if you bought a three-room flat in 1990 and sold it in 2000, you would’ve made 270 per cent.

In this case, green refers to the biggest winner across all the flat types for that year and red represents the lowest performer.

Notice how three-room flats are usually the winners from those who bought in 1990 and sold 10 years later, up until 2008? From there, it seems that the tables turned, where the bigger executive flats made more!

From 1990 to 2007, executive flats showed a rather lacklustre performance. Why? Here’s one possible explanation, which even led to the invention of the Built To Order (BTO) system:

"Almost every year, until 2006, Members of Parliament expressed their concerns in Parliament about the unsold stock (referring to HDB flats), and asked what steps HDB was taking to clear it. The Auditor-General’s Office, too, urged the Board to reduce its unsold stock, highlighting the high cost of holding vacant flats,” he said." – CNA

The issue of vacancies had started to pile up as early as 1989 actually, particularly in towns like Woodlands.

In any case, there was a huge supply of flats, jumbo flats (two flats joined into one) came into being, and flats from that particular era were already bigger than today’s. So perhaps big executive flats were less of a (pardon the pun) big deal back then.

But then in 1995, Executive Maisonettes were phased out; and in 2005, Executive Apartments also stopped being built.

Now these large flats started to take on scarcity value, as their numbers could only decrease going forward.

So by around 2008, Executive flats started to see more significant demand and appreciation; and it’s likely that this will carry on until the point where lease decay kicks in.

While we don’t know when that is, we wouldn’t be too quick to guess that it’s anytime soon, for reasons we describe here.

A look at performance in terms of absolute gains/losses

If we look at the absolute gains, there is a slight difference in pattern here. Executive flats bought between 1990 to 1993 made the most as indicated by the green. This is despite being the biggest lower in terms of return on investment.

However, those who bought between 1994 to 2002 and held it for 10 years saw the biggest loss in total returns.

Again, this is due to the weaker performance of executive flats in the 1990s, with transactions in ‘96 and ‘97 pulling down the average gains significantly.

From 2004 to 2014, those who bought and sold at the end of 10 years would have seen better absolute gains compared to those prior.

So to conclude this point: within the context of the past 10 years, executive flats have generally outperformed smaller counterparts; but not at all points in our real estate history.

Does the model of the executive flat matter?

There are different types of executive flats, so we looked at their prices:

Year Exec Adjoined flat Exec Apartment Exec Maisonette Multi-Generation 1990 – $182,802 $187,528 – 1991 – $185,053 $192,575 $165,000 1992 – $214,830 $213,743 $226,586 1993 – $295,177 $296,864 $293,700 1994 – $370,294 $366,935 $398,703 1995 – $454,511 $439,542 $486,585 1996 – $577,859 $570,710 $606,696 1997 – $570,296 $564,846 $605,919 1998 – $481,456 $477,269 $516,930 1999 – $449,056 $444,896 $461,607 2000 $377,133 $482,402 $476,517 $500,050 2001 $358,500 $448,389 $441,335 $456,665 2002 $355,743 $427,631 $415,334 $433,186 2003 $359,718 $414,423 $401,661 $431,333 2004 $345,394 $388,211 $384,866 $431,833 2005 $341,682 $362,109 $361,846 $421,600 2006 $372,841 $355,358 $361,094 $400,385 2007 $421,063 $382,241 $388,933 $409,952 2008 $528,233 $454,632 $463,937 $480,200 2009 $502,611 $463,285 $483,977 $511,444 2010 $595,449 $514,070 $534,913 $617,241 2011 $680,900 $567,627 $593,963 $675,000 2012 $750,333 $616,142 $652,329 $798,167 2013 $782,400 $649,298 $681,961 $767,127 2014 $761,600 $614,571 $677,573 $702,000 2015 $720,861 $594,359 $662,627 $805,000 2016 $810,299 $590,919 $678,280 $722,750 2017 $762,857 $598,065 $679,945 $783,750 2018 $790,160 $600,946 $677,569 $801,393 2019 $696,224 $586,445 $661,785 $819,190 2020 $759,800 $608,669 $674,645 $773,125 2021 $819,200 $674,012 $750,996 $820,778 2022 $877,306 $747,853 $832,859 $874,949 2023 $980,806 $798,608 $873,401 $996,667 2024 – $812,021 $915,431 – Returns 160 per cent 66 per cent 83 per cent 99 per cent

Over roughly the past two decades, we’ve seen that adjoining flats tend to do the best; not a big surprise, as they’re bigger and rarer. The follow-up, interestingly enough, was 3Gen flats.

This one is a surprise, as 3Gen flats have much smaller prospective buyer pools. These flats are reserved strictly for extended family buyers; so perhaps there are more Singaporeans living with extended family over the past two decades.

Speculatively, we wonder if this relates to our ageing population. It’s easier to look after your older parents when they’re under the same roof, and perhaps 3Gen flats can get more popular still.

Year-on-year returns for the different Executive flat types

Year Exec Adjoined flat Exec Apartment Exec Maisonette Multi-Generation 2001 -4.9 per cent -7.1 per cent -7.4 per cent -8.7 per cent 2002 -0.8 per cent -4.6 per cent -5.9 per cent -5.1 per cent 2003 1.1 per cent -3.1 per cent -3.3 per cent -0.4 per cent 2004 -4.0 per cent -6.3 per cent -4.2 per cent 0.1 per cent 2005 -1.1 per cent -6.7 per cent -6.0 per cent -2.4 per cent 2006 9.1 per cent -1.9 per cent -0.2 per cent -5.0 per cent 2007 12.9 per cent 7.6 per cent 7.7 per cent 2.4 per cent 2008 25.5 per cent 18.9 per cent 19.3 per cent 17.1 per cent 2009 -4.9 per cent 1.9 per cent 4.3 per cent 6.5 per cent 2010 18.5 per cent 11.0 per cent 10.5 per cent 20.7 per cent 2011 14.4 per cent 10.4 per cent 11.0 per cent 9.4 per cent 2012 10.2 per cent 8.5 per cent 9.8 per cent 18.2 per cent 2013 4.3 per cent 5.4 per cent 4.5 per cent -3.9 per cent 2014 -2.7 per cent -5.3per cent -0.6 per cent -8.5 per cent 2015 -5.3 per cent -3.3per cent -2.2 per cent 14.7 per cent 2016 12.4 per cent -0.6 per cent 2.4 per cent -10.2 per cent 2017 -5.9 per cent 1.2 per cent 0.2 per cent 8.4 per cent 2018 3.6 per cent 0.5 per cent -0.3 per cent 2.3 per cent 2019 -11.9 per cent -2.4 per cent -2.3 per cent 2.2 per cent 2020 9.1 per cent 3.8 per cent 1.9 per cent -5.6 per cent 2021 7.8 per cent 10.7 per cent 11.3 per cent 6.2 per cent 2022 7.1 per cent 11.0 per cent 10.9 per cent 6.6 per cent 2023 11.8 per cent 6.8 per cent 4.9 per cent 13.9 per cent Average from 2000 – 2023 4.6 per cent 2.5 per cent 2.9 per cent 3.4 per cent Average from 2013 – 2023 2.6 per cent 2.2 per cent 2.6 per cent 3.0 per cent

Adjoined flats still lead the pack on an annualised basis; and again, 3Gen flats followed just behind; so there’s no real difference in this context.

However, in the past 10 years, we see that multi-generational flats are the ones that outperform, on average.

So to conclude from the following, the scarcity and size of larger flats can not only hold their prices, but possibly even outperform the smaller flats; they have room for appreciation still.

However, there’s still the inevitability of lease decay which, at some undetermined point in the future, will almost certainly cause this to change.

