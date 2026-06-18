June 2026 BTO launch review: Ultimate guide to choosing the best unit

The June 2026 Build-To-Order (BTO) sales exercise is the second batch of new public housing flats that the government will release this year.

This month’s sales exercise, which starts from June 17 and ends on June 24, comprises 6,952 flats across seven projects in Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Bukit Merah, Sembawang, and Woodlands.

In this article, we’ll examine each of the new BTO projects available, giving you an overview of the development, its strengths and weaknesses, and the stacks we’d shortlist if we were applying ourselves.

Of the seven new BTO projects, three are categorised as Standard projects (in Sembawang and Woodlands, and two projects in Ang Mo Kio are Plus projects.

The remaining two projects are Prime projects in Bishan and Bukit Merah.

Given the slate of BTO developments available, we reckon that the highlights of this sales exercise will be the new projects in Bishan and Bukit Merah.

In addition to these likely headline projects, there are several new BTO developments that should catch the eye of hopeful BTO owners.

For example, this launch also features shorter waiting time projects, including two BTO developments in Sembawang with construction periods of under three years.

These three developments are Sembawang Portico, Sembawang Brook, and Kebun Bahru Ridge.

There will also be keen interest in the new Plus and Prime BTO developments.

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However, hopeful owners should recall that these flats come with additional ownership considerations.

For those who need a quick refresher on choosing a Prime or Plus flat, here’s what you need to know:

An extended Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) of 10 years instead of the usual five. No renting out the entire flat is allowed during this period. The application of a Subsidy Recovery on top of the existing resale levy. More stringent eligibility requirements for applicants.

Prices of the June 2026 BTO flats on offer

Town Project Flat Type Selling Price (Excluding Grants) Selling Price (Including Grants) Standard Projects Sembawang Sembawang Portico

Sembawang Brook Two-room Flexi From $139,000 From $19,000 Three-room From $250,000 From $145,000 Four-room From $302,000 From $222,000 Five-room From $420,000 From $365,000 3Gen From $468,000 From $413,000 Woodlands Woodgrove Acres Two-room Flexi From $137,000 From $17,000 Three-room From $260,000 From $155,000 Four-room From $353,000 From $273,000 Five-room From $472,000 From $417,000 Plus Projects Ang Mo Kio Kebun Baru Ridge

Kebun Baru Breeze Two-room Flexi From $191,000 From $71,000 Three-room From $380,000 From $290,000 Five-room From $543,000 From $488,000 Prime Projects Bishan Lakeview Cascadia Two-room Flexi From $216,000 From $96,000 Four-room From $534,000 From $479,000 Bukit Merah Berlayar Rise Two-room Flexi From $247,000 From $127,000 Three-room From $435,000 From $345,000 Four-room From $592,000 From $537,000

Notes

Selling prices are rounded up to the nearest thousand dollars

~ Prices include the costs of floor finishes, internal doors, and sanitary fittings, which are provided in the flats

Prime

Berlayer Rise – Bukit Merah

Project Overview

Berlayar Rise is located next to Telok Blangah MRT Station and bounded by Berlayar Street and Berlayar Drive.

The project comprises six residential blocks, ranging from 33 to 49 storeys, with a mix of 1,976 units consisting of two-room Flexi, three-room, and four-room flats.

The flats in this development are in the Prime category, based on HDB’s location-based classification framework.

The project’s name pays homage to the area’s maritime heritage, with Berlayar translating to ‘sailing’ in Malay.

This references the historic Batu Berlayar, a granite outcrop that once guided maritime traders to Singapore’s shores from as early as the 14th century.

The name Berlayar Rise also reflects the project’s tall residential blocks, where selected sky terraces and roof gardens offer panoramic views of the surrounding area.

Berlayar Rise features a range of facilities for residents of all ages, including a three-storey preschool, a residents’ network centre, nature-themed playgrounds, fitness corners, and a hardcourt.

The six-storey Multi-Storey Car Park (MSCP) will house commercial spaces at the ground level, including a supermarket, an eating house, restaurants, cafes, and shops.

Above the MSCP, a roof garden with fitness facilities and shelters provides additional space for recreation and relaxation.

Details Info Town Bukit Merah Est. Waiting Time 49 months (Blocks 201B, 204A, and 204B)/ 54 months (Blocks 200A, 200B, and 201A) Remaining Lease 99 years

Flat Type Number of Flats Two-room Flexi (Type 1) 172 Two-room Flexi (Type 2) 644 Three-room 172 Four-room 988 Total 1,976

Eco-Friendly Features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Berlayar Rise will have several eco-friendly features, such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate the future provision of electric vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the project

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart Solutions

Berlayar Rise will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate the adoption of smart home solutions

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Smart Pneumatic Waste Conveyance System to optimise the deployment of resources for cleaner and fuss-free waste disposal

Embracing Walk-Cycle-Ride

With an increased focus on active and healthy living, the housing precinct is designed with well-connected pathways to make it easier for residents to walk and cycle more as part of their daily commutes to the surrounding amenities and public transport:

Convenient access and walking distance to public transport

Safe, pleasant, and welcoming streets for walking and cycling

Sheltered linkways and barrier-free accessibility to facilities

Wayfinding and signage for orientation and navigation

Residents will be served by bus services, as well as Labrador Park MRT Station and Telok Blangah MRT Station on the Circle Line, which connect to nearby towns.

Learn more about transport connectivity in this precinct using the MyTransport.sg app.

Overall Pros vs Cons

Pros Cons Also, a short walk to Bukit Chermin Road which leads to Labrador Park and Nature Reserve Prime category rules apply Short walk to Telok Blangah Market and Food Centre. There are also various eateries within walking distance. Lack of five-room units for those looking at larger flats Also, a short walk to Bukit Chermin Road, which leads to Labrador Park and Nature Reserve

Schools (Within 1km)

Blangah Rise Primary School

Thoughts on the site plan

Blocks are nicely spaced out

Has two drop-off points serving six blocks

The MSCP is located at the far end of the cluster, with no stacks facing it directly

Sheltered linkways connect the blocks to the MSCP, Telok Blangah MRT station, and three future bus stops

Near-perfect North-South orientation across all stacks

Some stacks face the three-storey preschool directly

Eight units sharing six to eight lifts is very healthy

There will be an eating house, restaurant, cafe, supermarket, various shops, and a preschool in the cluster, offering added convenience for the residents

Sun Direction

Layout Analysis

Two-Room Flexi Type 1

Two-Room Flexi Type 1 Flat Details Price $83,000 – $341,000 Resale Comparables None Total Area 40 sqm Internal Floor Area 38 sqm

Lease Period Indicative Price Range 15 Years: $83,000 – $114,000 20 Years: $99,000 – $136,000 25 Years: $113,000 – $155,000 30 Years: $124,000 – $171,000 35 Years: $133,000 – $184,000 40 Years: $141,000 – $195,000 45 Years: $148,000 – $204,000 99 Years: $247,000 – $341,000

Non-Optional Finishes and Fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room Flexi (Type 1) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

Sliding partition/ door for the bedroom (please refer to the floor plans under Layout Ideas)

Bathroom door

Water closet suite in the bathroom

Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Package 1 – Flooring for living/ dining and bedroom: $2,540 Vinyl strip flooring Package 2 – Sanitary fittings: $630 Wash basin with tap mixer, Shower set with bath/ shower mixer Package 3 for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats: $6,510 Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.

Lighting, Window grilles, Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop, a built-in wardrobe, a water heater, a mirror, and a toilet roll holder in the bathroom.

Pros Cons The kitchen is tucked in a corner and can be enclosed if preferred The dining area may be a bit cramped A squarish layout provides ease of furniture placement Only one entrance to the bathroom — unable to access from the bedroom Kitchen is tucked in a corner and can be enclosed if preferred

2-Room Flexi Type 2

Two-Room Flexi Type 2 Flat Details Price $99,000 – $406,000 Resale Comparables None Total Area 48 sqm Internal Floor Area 46 sqm

Lease Period Indicative Price Range 15 Years: $99,000 – $136,000 20 Years: $119,000 – $163,000 25 Years: $135,000 – $185,000 30 Years: $148,000 – $203,000 35 Years: $160,000 – $219,000 40 Years: $169,000 – $232,000 45 Years: $177,000 – $243,000 99 Years: $296,000 – $406,000

Non-Optional Finishes and Fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room Flexi (Type 2) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and a folding bathroom door

Water closet suite in the bathroom

Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Package 1 – Flooring for living/ dining and bedroom: $2,440 Vinyl strip flooring Package 2 – Sanitary fittings: $630 Wash basin with tap mixer- Shower set with bath/ shower mixer Package 3 for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats: $7,720 Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.

Lighting, window grilles, built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop, a built-in wardrobe, a water heater, a mirror, and a toilet roll holder in the bathroom, a laminated UPVC door for the flexible space

Pros Cons Feels like 1+Study Small space to put the TV The room can fit a queen bed minimally Only one entrance to the bathroom – unable to access from the bedroom The extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation and can be turned into another bedroom/study nook The wall separating the two rooms can be hacked to create a larger bedroom if desired Decently sized dining area The kitchen is tucked in a corner and can be enclosed if preferred

Three-Room

Three-Room Flat Details Price $435,000 – $591,000 Resale Comparables $740,000 – $771,000 Total Area 67 sqm Internal Floor Area 64 sqm

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the three-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen/ utility

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen/ utility

Water closet suite in the bathrooms

You can opt for the following in the three-room flat:

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for living/ dining, bedrooms, and dry kitchen: $3,410 Vinyl strip flooring Internal doors and sanitary fittings: $2,810 Two laminated UPVC bedroom doors, two laminated UPVC bathroom doors, a wash basin with tap mixer, a shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit a king bed. Living and dining areas might be slightly cramped No structural columns in between bedrooms, so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. Small space to put the TV An open concept kitchen can make it feel more spacious. Possible to do up a dry kitchen if preferred.

Four-Room

Four-Room Flat Details Price $592,000 – $810,000 Resale Comparables $938,888 – $1,068,000 Total Area 90 sqm Internal Floor Area 86 sqm

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Water closet suite in the bathrooms

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for living/ dining and bedrooms: $4,980 Vinyl strip flooring Internal doors and sanitary fittings: $3,240 Three laminated UPVC bedroom doors, two laminated UPVC bathroom doors, a wash basin with tap mixer, a shower set with bath/ shower mixer White flat (without bedroom walls) – OCS opt-in – Bathroom doors and sanitary fittings: $1,960 Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors- Wash basin with tap mixer- Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons Living and dining areas are segregated The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit a king bed. No structural columns in between bedrooms, so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. The kitchen comes with a separate service yard An open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious

Best Stacks

Flat Type Block Stacks Floor Level Reasons Two-Room Flexi (Type 1) 200A 105, 107 Preferably above #39 — to surpass block 204A Overlooks the facilities towards the sea — the facilities create a comfortable buffer from the opposite block Two-Room Flexi (Type 2) 200B, 201A 117, 119, 133, 135 Preferably above #20 — to surpass most HDB blocks across the street Gets an unblocked view overlooking the HDBs across the street, towards Telok Blangah Hill Park Two-Room Flexi (Type 2) 204A, 204B 112, 114, 128, 130 Preferably on a high floor Faces land plots reserved for future residential development and a park, with views extending towards the sea Three-Room 200A 101 Preferably above #20 — to surpass most HDB blocks across the street Gets an unblocked view overlooking the HDBs across the street, towards Telok Blangah Hill Park Three-Room 201B 161, 163 Preferably on a high floor Faces land plots reserved for future residential development and a park, with views extending towards the sea Four-Room 200A, 200B, 201A 113, 115, 129, 131, 145, 147 Preferably above #20 — to surpass most HDB blocks across the street Gets an unblocked view overlooking the HDBs across the street, towards Telok Blangah Hill Park Four-Room 204A, 204B 100, 102, 116, 118 Preferably on a high floor Faces land plots reserved for future residential development and a park, with views extending towards the sea

Berlayer Rise is the second new BTO development in this part of the Greater Southern Waterfront that has been released by HDB, and most market watchers, such as Christine Sun, chief researcher and strategist at Realion (OrangeTee & ETC) Group, expect keen interest in this project.

The previous BTO development here, the 880-unit Berlayar Residences (which launched during the October 2025 BTO sales exercise) saw 5,521 applicants vying for its 1,078 four-room flats — with an application rate of 3.1 times for first-timers and 23.8 times for second-timers.

Sun expects that most of the unsuccessful BTO hopefuls who had attempted to ballot for a unit at Berlayer Residences will try again this time around, which will add to the competition for the limited number of flats at Berlayer Rise.

Lakeview Cascadia – Bishan

Project Overview

Bounded by Upper Thomson Road, the 1,221-unit Lakeview Cascadia comprises five residential blocks that range from 18 to 40 storeys, with a mix of two-room Flexi and four-room flats.

Two of the residential blocks will include a total of 50 rental flats. Lakeview Cascadia has been categorised as a Prime BTO development, under the location-based classification.

Lakeview Cascadia derives its name from the project’s cascading architectural form, designed to complement the surrounding landscape and the nearby MacRitchie Reservoir.

Residents can enjoy recreational facilities such as children’s playgrounds and fitness stations for adults and seniors.

A residents’ network centre will provide space for community activities and neighbourly interaction.

The Multi-Storey Car Park (MSCP) features commercial amenities such as a minimart, shops, an eating house, and a preschool.

Atop the MSCP, a roof garden offers an adult fitness station, a hardcourt, and a community garden to encourage social bonding.

Details Info Town Bishan Est. Waiting Time 51 months Remaining Lease 99 years

Flat Type Number of Flats Two-room Flexi (Type 1) 118 Two-room Flexi (Type 2) 358 Four-room 745 Total 1,221

Eco-Friendly Features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Lakeview Cascadia will have several eco-friendly features, such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate the future provision of electric vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the project

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart Solutions

Lakeview Cascadia will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate the adoption of smart home solutions

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Embracing Walk-Cycle-Ride

With an increased focus on active and healthy living, the housing precinct is designed with well-connected pathways to make it easier for residents to walk and cycle more as part of their daily commutes to the surrounding amenities and public transport:

Convenient access and walking distance to public transport

Safe, pleasant, and welcoming streets for walking and cycling

Sheltered linkways and barrier-free accessibility to facilities

Wayfinding and signage for orientation and navigation

Residents can access bus services as well as Marymount MRT Station on the Circle Line and Upper Thomson MRT Station on the Thomson-East Coast Line, providing convenient connections to nearby towns.

Learn more about transport connectivity in this precinct using the MyTransport.sg app.

Overall Pros vs. Cons

Pros Cons Walking distance to both Marymount and Upper Thomson MRT stations Prime category rules apply Also within walking distance of the various eateries along Upper Thomson Road, Shunfu Market and Hawker Centre. Slightly further walk (under 15 minutes) to Thomson Plaza. Lack of three- and five-room units Short walk to the park connector that leads to Macritchie Reservoir Park

Schools (Within 1km)

Marymount Convent School

Thoughts on the site plan

Has three drop-off points that sufficiently serve the project, which has five blocks in total

Blocks are positioned such that most stacks are outward-facing

The MSCP acts as a buffer between the blocks and Upper Thomson Road, helping to mitigate direct exposure to traffic noise

Some stacks face the MSCP directly

While not directly west-facing, some stacks may be exposed to the afternoon sun at an angle

Sheltered linkways connect the blocks to the MSCP and bus bay

Eight to 11 units sharing two to six lifts is fairly healthy — blocks with two to three lifts are shorter blocks with 18 levels

There will be an eating house, a minimart, various shops, and a preschool in the cluster, offering added convenience for the residents

Sun Direction

Layout Analysis

Two-Room Flexi Type 1

Two-Room Flexi Type 1 Flat Details Price $72,000 – $287,000 Resale Comparables None Total Area 40 sqm Internal Floor Area 38 sqm

Lease Period Indicative Price Range 15 Years: $72,000 – $96,000 20 Years: $87,000 – $115,000 25 Years: $99,000 – $131,000 30 Years: $108,000 – $144,000 35 Years: $117,000 – $155,000 40 Years: $124,000 – $164,000 45 Years: $130,000 – $172,000 99 Years: $216,000 – $287,000

Non-Optional Finishes and Fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room Flexi (Type 1) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and a folding bathroom door

Water closet suite in the bathroom

Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Package 1 – Flooring for living/ dining and bedroom: $2,690 Vinyl strip flooring Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.

Lighting, window grilles, built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop, built-in wardrobe, water heater, mirror, and toilet roll holder in the bathroom Wash basin with tap mixer- Shower set with bath/ shower mixer Package 3 for short-lease two-room Flexi flats: $6,510 Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.

Lighting, window grilles, built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop, built-in wardrobe, water heater, mirror, and toilet roll holder in the bathroom

Pros Cons The room can fit a queen bed minimally The dining area may be a bit cramped A squarish layout provides ease of furniture placement Only one entrance to the bathroom — unable to access from the bedroom The kitchen is tucked in a corner and can be enclosed if preferred

Two-Room Flexi Type 2

Two-Room Flexi Type 2 Flat Details Price $86,000 – $361,000 Resale Comparables None Total Area 49 sqm Internal Floor Area 46 sqm

Lease Period Indicative Price Range 15 Years: $86,000 – $121,000 20 Years: $103,000 – $145,000 25 Years: $117,000 – $165,000 30 Years: $129,000 – $181,000 35 Years: $139,000 – $195,000 40 Years: $147,000 – $206,000 45 Years: $154,000 – $216,000 99 Years: $257,000 – $361,000

Non-Optional Finishes and Fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room Flexi (Type 2) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and a folding bathroom door

Water closet suite in the bathroom

Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Package 1 – Flooring for living/ dining and bedroom: $2,690 Vinyl strip flooring Package 2 – Sanitary fittings: $630 Wash basin with tap mixer- Shower set with bath/ shower mixer Package 3 for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats: $6,510 Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.

Lighting, window grilles, built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop, built-in wardrobe, water heater, mirror, and toilet roll holder in the bathroom

Pros Cons Feels like 1+Study Small space to put the TV The room can fit a queen bed minimally Only one entrance to the bathroom — unable to access from the bedroom The extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation and can be turned into another bedroom/study nook The wall separating the two rooms can be hacked to create a larger bedroom if desired Decently sized dining area The kitchen is tucked in a corner and can be enclosed if preferred

Four-Room

Four-Room Flat Details Price $534,000 – $742,000 Resale Comparables $840,000 – $950,000 Total Area 90 sqm Internal Floor Area 86 sqm

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Water closet suite in the bathrooms

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for living/ dining and bedrooms: $4,980 Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms, polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/dining Internal doors and sanitary fittings: $3,240 Three laminated UPVC bedroom doors, two laminated UPVC bathroom doors, a wash basin with tap mixer, a shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons Living and dining areas are segregated The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit a king bed. No structural columns in between bedrooms, so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. The kitchen comes with a separate service yard An open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious. Possible to do up a dry kitchen/pantry in the dining area if preferred.

Best Stacks

Flat Type Block Stacks Floor Level Reasons Two-Room Flexi (Type 1) 325A 307 Preferably on a higher floor Gets an unblocked view overlooking the landed estate Two-Room Flexi (Type 2) 326A 319, 321 Preferably on a higher floor Gets an unblocked view overlooking the landed estate Two-Room Flexi (Type 2) 326B 353, 355, 357 Preferably above #21 — to surpass Lakeview Estate Gets an unblocked view of Macritchie Reservoir Four-Room 325A 305 Preferably on a higher floor Gets an unblocked view overlooking the landed estate Four-Room 326A, 326B 317, 337, 335, 349, 351 Preferably above #21 — to surpass Lakeview Estate Gets an unblocked view of Macritchie Reservoir

Lakeview Cascadia could emerge as the standout BTO project in this month’s sales exercise, given the popularity of Bishan and the scarcity of new public housing supply in the Upper Thomson subzone, says Eugene Lim, key executive officer at ERA Singapore.

Moreover, most of the existing flats in the vicinity date back to the early 1980s, and those owners may be looking to move into a new home, which contributes to the catchment of HDB upgraders in this area.

Meanwhile, Lim adds that the area’s proximity to well-known schools in Bishan, such as Catholic High School and Raffles Institution, will support demand from first-timer families.

“These new homes could support Bishan’s transformation into Singapore’s newest sub-regional centre under the URA Master Plan 2025. By rejuvenating Bishan’s resident base via fresh housing supply, demand for new jobs and amenities can be built up for a live-work-play node,” he says.

According to research by ERA, the price of a four-room flat at Lakeview Cascadia is about 44per cent lower than the higher end of comparable resale flat transactions in Bishan.

“The price gap should boost interest from first-timer singles and families,” says Lim.

He adds that although flats in Lakeview Cascadia carry a 10 per cent subsidy recovery rate, this is unlikely to deter eager applicants.

He points to the overwhelming application rate of Bishan Terraces, the last Prime BTO project in the area, which also came with a 10 per cent subsidy clawback, but saw robust demand from first-timer demand for its two-room flexi and four-room flats.

Kebun Baru Breeze — Ang Mo Kio

Project Overview

Kebun Baru Breeze is bounded by Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 and Ang Mo Kio Rise, with the scenic Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park located to the south.

The project comprises two residential blocks, each 30 storeys high, offering a total of 579 units of two-room Flexi and four-room flats. One of the blocks will also include 58 rental units.

This development is categorised as a Plus BTO project, under the location-based classification framework.

The project name reflects its location among nearby developments such as Kebun Baru Edge, Kebun Baru Court, and Kebun Baru View.

The term Breeze reflects the nearby Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park and Lower Peirce Reservoir, drawing inspiration from the breezy green and water surroundings in the area.

Kebun Baru Breeze features a six-storey Multi-Storey Car Park (MSCP) with a rooftop garden that includes fitness facilities and landscaped green spaces.

A preschool will be located on the ground level of the MSCP, providing added convenience for families with young children.

With the residential blocks strategically positioned around the site’s periphery, residents can also enjoy children’s playgrounds, fitness stations, and sheltered gathering spaces set within landscaped areas.

Details Info Town Ang Mo Kio Est. Waiting Time 52 months Remaining Lease 99 years

Flat Type Number of Flats 2-room Flexi (Type 1) 261 2-room Flexi (Type 2) 116 4-room 202 Total 579

Eco-Friendly Features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Kebun Baru Breeze will have several eco-friendly features, such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate the future provision of electric vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the project

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart Solutions

Kebun Baru Breeze will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate the adoption of smart home solutions

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Embracing Walk-Cycle-Ride

With an increased focus on active and healthy living, the housing precinct is designed with well-connected pathways to make it easier for residents to walk and cycle more as part of their daily commutes to the surrounding amenities and public transport:

Convenient access and walking distance to public transport

Safe, pleasant, and welcoming streets for walking and cycling

Sheltered linkways and barrier-free accessibility to facilities

Wayfinding and signage for orientation and navigation

Kebun Baru Breeze residents will be served by bus services and Mayflower MRT Station on the Thomson-East Coast Line that connects to nearby towns.

Learn more about transport connectivity in this precinct using the MyTransport.sg app.

Overall Pros vs. Cons

Pros Cons Slightly further walk (under 15 minutes) to Sembawang Hills Food Centre and Kebun Baru Market and Food Centre. There are also various eateries within walking distance. Plus category rules apply Slightly further walk (under 15-mins) to Sembawang Hills Food Centre and Kebun Baru Market and Food Centre. There are also various eateries within walking distance. Lack of three- and five-room units Across the street from the Bishan Ang Mo Kio Park, which has a park connector leading to the Lower Peirce Reservoir Park Within 1km of two renowned primary schools – CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls’ School and Ai Tong School

Schools (Within 1km)

Ai Tong School

Ang Mo Kio Primary School

CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls’ School

Thoughts on the site plan

Small cluster with just two blocks

Has two drop-off points which sufficiently serve the project

Sheltered linkways connect the blocks to the MSCP and bus bay

Most stacks are outward-facing, with some directly facing the MSCP

With nine to thirteen units sharing four to six lifts, some wait time may be expected during busier hours

Sun Direction

Layout Analysis

Two-Room Flexi Type 1

Two-Room Flexi Type 1 Flat Details Price $64,000 – $275,000 Resale Comparables None Total Area 38 sqm Internal Floor Area 36 sqm

Lease Period Indicative Price Range 15 Years: $64,000 – $92,000 20 Years: $77,000 – $110,000 25 Years: $87,000 – $125,000 30 Years: $96,000 – $138,000 35 Years: $103,000 – $148,000 40 Years: $109,000 – $157,000 45 Years: $114,000 – $165,000 99 Years: $191,000 – $275,000

Non-Optional Finishes and Fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room Flexi (Type 1) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and a folding bathroom door

Water closet suite in the bathroom

Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Package 1 – Flooring for living/ dining and bedroom: $2,560 Vinyl strip flooring Package 2 – Sanitary fittings: $630 Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.

Lighting, window grilles, built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop, built-in wardrobe, water heater, mirror, and toilet roll holder in the bathroom Package 3 for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats: $6,420 Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.

Lighting, window grilles, built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop, built-in wardrobe, water heater, mirror, and toilet roll holder in the bathroom

Pros Cons The room can fit a queen bed minimally The living/dining area may be a bit cramped A squarish layout provides ease of furniture placement Only one entrance to the bathroom — unable to access from the bedroom An open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious Small space to put the TV

Two-Room Flexi Type 2

Two-Room Flexi Type 2 Flat Details Price $85,000 – $349,000 Resale Comparables None Total Area 48 sqm Internal Floor Area 46 sqm

Lease Period Indicative Price Range 15 Years: $85,000 – $116,000 20 Years: $102,000 – $140,000 25 Years: $116,000 – $159,000 30 Years: $128,000 – $175,000 35 Years: $137,000 – $188,000 40 Years: $146,000 – $199,000 45 Years: $153,000 – $209,000 99 Years: $255,000 – $349,000

Non-Optional Finishes and Fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room Flexi (Type 2) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and a folding bathroom door

Water closet suite in the bathroom

Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Package 1 – Flooring for living/ dining and bedroom: $2,440 Vinyl strip flooring Package 2 – Sanitary fittings: $630 Wash basin with tap mixer, Shower set with bath/ shower mixer Package 3 for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats: $7,720 Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.

Lighting, window grilles, built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop, built-in wardrobe, water heater, mirror, and toilet roll holder in the bathroom

Pros Cons Feels like 1+Study Small space to put the TV The room can fit a queen bed minimally Only one entrance to the bathroom — unable to access from the bedroom The extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation and can be turned into another bedroom/study nook The wall separating the two rooms can be hacked to create a larger bedroom if desired Decently sized dining area The kitchen is tucked in a corner and can be enclosed if preferred

Four-Room

Four-Room Flat Details Price $547,000 – $746,000 Resale Comparables $830,000 – $1,080,000 Total Area 90 sqm Internal Floor Area 86 sqm

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Water closet suite in the bathrooms

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for living/ dining and bedrooms: $4,980 Vinyl strip flooring Internal doors and sanitary fittings: $3,240 Three laminated UPVC bedroom doors, two laminated UPVC bathroom doors, a wash basin with tap mixer, a shower set with bath/ shower mixer White flat (without bedroom walls) — OCS opt-in — Bathroom doors and sanitary fittings: $1,960 Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors — Wash basin with tap mixer- Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons Living and dining areas are segregated The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit a king bed. No structural columns in between bedrooms, so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. The kitchen comes with a separate service yard An open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious. Possible to do up a dry kitchen/pantry in the dining area if preferred.

Best Stacks

Flat Type Block Stacks Floor Level Reasons 2-Room Flexi (Type 1) 247A 205, 207, 209, 211, 213 Preferably on a higher floor Gets an unblocked view overlooking the Bishan — Ang Mo Kio Park 2-Room Flexi (Type 2) 248A 223 Preferably on a higher floor Gets an unblocked view overlooking the landed estate 4-Room 248A 237, 239, 241, 243 Preferably on a higher floor Gets an unblocked view overlooking the Bishan — Ang Mo Kio Park 4-Room 248A 221 Preferably on a higher floor Gets an unblocked view overlooking the landed estate

The supply of new flats in this part of Ang Mo Kio has been limited, and Kebun Bahru’s proximity to CHIJ St Nicholas Primary School is likely to appeal to families with school-going children who may be keen to enrol in that school, says Sun of Realion Group.

There is likely a large amount of pent-up demand for new BTO flats in this part of Ang Mo Kio. Kelvin Fong, CEO of PropNex, points out that the last BTO project in this area — the 1,425-unit Oak Ville @ AMK, which launched during the October 2025 BTO sales exercise — drew 2,133 applicants that saw the project more than 1.5 times oversubscribed.

Kebun Baru Ridge – Ang Mo Kio

Project Overview

Kebun Baru Ridge is situated along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 2.

The 485-unit project comprises three residential blocks that range from 20 to 21 storeys, with a mix of three-room and four-room flats.

These flats are offered as Plus flats under the new flat classification framework. Notably, this project will have a waiting time of about three years and one month.

Kebun Baru Ridge takes its name from nearby developments such as Kebun Baru Link I and II, Kebun Baru Heights, Kebun Baru View, and Kebun Baru Community Club.

The term Ridge reflects the varied building heights across the project, creating a skyline profile inspired by natural ridges.

The project houses a variety of outdoor facilities, including playgrounds, fitness stations, and sheltered gathering spaces.

The drop-off porch and precinct pavilion sit at the heart of the project, with their shared rooftop forming a garden that also serves as a second-storey connection linking the residential blocks to the Multi-Storey Car Park (MSCP).

Those seeking a quiet retreat can head to the rooftop garden atop the MSCP, which offers fitness facilities within landscaped surroundings.

Details Info Town Ang Mo Kio Est. Waiting Time 37 months Remaining Lease 99 years

Flat Type Number of Flats Three-room 95 Four-room 390 Total 485

Eco-Friendly Features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Kebun Baru Ridge will have several eco-friendly features, such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate the future provision of electric vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the project

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart Solutions

Kebun Baru Ridge will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate the adoption of smart home solutions

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Smart Pneumatic Waste Conveyance System to optimise the deployment of resources for cleaner and fuss-free waste disposal

Embracing Walk-Cycle-Ride

With an increased focus on active and healthy living, the housing precinct is designed with well-connected pathways to make it easier for residents to walk and cycle more as part of their daily commutes to the surrounding amenities and public transport:

Convenient access and walking distance to public transport

Safe, pleasant, and welcoming streets for walking and cycling

Sheltered linkways and barrier-free accessibility to facilities

Wayfinding and signage for orientation and navigation

Kebun Baru Ridge residents will be served by bus services and Mayflower MRT Station on the Thomson-East Coast Line that connects to nearby towns.

Learn more about transport connectivity in this precinct using the MyTransport.sg app.

Overall Pros vs. Cons

Pros Cons Walking distance to Mayflower MRT station Plus category rules apply Short walk to Mayflower Market and Food Centre, and a 10-min walk to Sembawang Hills Food Centre. There are also various eateries within walking distance. Lack of two- and five-room units Short walk to the Ang Mo Kio Town Garden West, which has a park connector leading to the Bishan Ang Mo Kio Park and also the Lower Peirce Reservoir Park Within 1km of the renowned CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls’ School

Schools (Within 1km)

Ang Mo Kio Primary School

CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls’ School

Mayflower Primary School

Thoughts on the site plan

Small cluster with just three blocks

Has two drop-off points which sufficiently serve the project

Sheltered linkways connect the blocks to the MSCP and bus stop

Some stacks face the MSCP directly

Six to eleven units sharing two to four lifts are fairly well-distributed, considering the blocks are 20/21 levels

There will be an eating house, a minimart, various shops and a preschool in the cluster, offering added convenience for the residents

Sun Direction

Layout Analysis

Three-Room

Three-Room Flat Details Price $380,000 – $492,000 Resale Comparables None Total Area 66 sqm Internal Floor Area 63 sqm

Non-Optional Finishes and Fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the three-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen/ utility

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

Water closet suite in the bathrooms

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for living/ dining, bedrooms, and dry kitchen: $3,350 Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms, Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining, and a dry kitchen Internal doors and sanitary fittings: $2,810 Two laminated UPVC bedroom doors, two laminated UPVC bathroom doors, a wash basin with tap mixer, a shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit a king bed. Living and dining areas might be slightly cramped No structural columns in between bedrooms, so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. The kitchen may feel rather compact, particularly if the utility area is segregated An open concept kitchen can make it feel more spacious. Possible to do up a dry kitchen if preferred.

Four-Room

Four-Room Flat Details Price $543,000 – $693,000 Resale Comparables $830,000 – $1,080,000 Total Area 89 sqm Internal Floor Area 86 sqm

Non-Optional Finishes and Fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the Four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Water closet suite in the bathrooms

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for living/ dining and bedrooms: $4,980 Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms, Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining Internal doors and sanitary fittings: $3,240 Three laminated UPVC bedroom doors, two laminated UPVC bathroom doors, a wash basin with tap mixer, a shower set with bath/ shower mixer.

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated and well-sized The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit a king bed. No structural columns in between bedrooms, so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. The kitchen comes with a separate service yard An open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious. Possible to do up a dry kitchen/pantry in the dining area if preferred.

Best Stacks

Flat Type Block Stacks Floor Level Reasons 3-Room 183A 106 Preferably on a higher floor Gets an unblocked view overlooking the landed estate 4-Room 183A 108 Preferably on a higher floor Gets an unblocked view overlooking the landed estate 4-Room 183A 110 Preferably above #13 — to surpass neighbouring HDB blocks Gets an unblocked view towards the HDB across the street, and a partial view of the landed estate

Both Kebun Bahru Breeze and Kebun Bahru Ridge carry a subsidy claw-back of 8per cent, but this is unlikely to dampen the expected strong demand for the three- and four-room flats at Kebun Bahru Ridge, especially from first-timer households with young children, says Lim.

Sembawang Brook

Project Overview

Sembawang Brook is bounded by Admiralty Street and Sungei Sembawang.

The project consists of five residential blocks that range from 26 to 30 stories, with a total of 1,160 units with a mix of two-room Flexi, three-room, four-room, five-room, and 3Gen flats.

One of the blocks will feature 200 standalone rental flats.

This BTO project will be offered as a Standard project under the location-based framework and will have shorter waiting times of less than three years.

Named after the nearby Sungei Sembawang, Sembawang Brook captures the area’s tranquil waterside setting and naval heritage, which is reflected in the project’s maritime-themed playground design.

The project features an eight-storey Multi-Storey Car Park (MSCP) with a preschool at the first two levels and a rooftop garden with fitness facilities and a community garden overlooking Sungei Sembawang.

Residents can also enjoy children’s playgrounds and fitness corners for adults and the elderly.

A standalone commercial building will also provide amenities such as a minimart, shops, an eating house, and a preschool.

A residents’ network centre will provide space for community activities, fostering connections among neighbours.

Details Info Town Sembawang Est. Waiting Time 33 months Remaining Lease 99 years

Flat Type Number of Flats 2-Room Flexi (Type 1) 58 2-Room Flexi (Type 2) 203 3-Room 87 4-Room 464 5-Room 319 3Gen 29 Total 1,160

Eco-Friendly Features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Sembawang Brook will have several eco-friendly features, such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate the future provision of electric vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the project

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart Solutions

Sembawang Brook will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate the adoption of smart home solutions

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Smart Pneumatic Waste Conveyance System to optimise the deployment of resources for cleaner and fuss-free waste disposal

Embracing Walk-Cycle-Ride

With an increased focus on active and healthy living, the housing precinct is designed with well-connected pathways to make it easier for residents to walk and cycle more as part of their daily commutes to the surrounding amenities and public transport:

Convenient access and walking distance to public transport

Safe, pleasant, and welcoming streets for walking and cycling

Sheltered linkways and barrier-free accessibility to facilities

Wayfinding and signage for orientation and navigation

Residents can access the bus service along Admiralty Street and Sembawang Drive, as well as Sembawang MRT Station on the North-South Line, providing convenient access to nearby towns. Learn more about transport connectivity in this precinct using the MyTransport.sg app.

Overall Pros vs Cons

Pros Cons 15-min walk to Sembawang MRT station and Sun Plaza Slightly further walk to the MRT station There are various eateries within walking distance. Slightly further walk (under 15 minutes) to Sembawang Mart. Close to industrial estates Balanced unit mix — including 3Gen flats

Schools (Within 1km)

Canberra Primary School

Endeavour Primary School

Northoaks Primary School

Wellington Primary School

Thoughts on the site plan

Blocks are positioned in a staggered manner, with fewer stacks facing one another

Has three drop-off points, which adequately serve the five-block project

Sheltered linkways connect the blocks to the MSCP and also two or three future bus bays

Most stacks are outward-facing

Some stacks face the MSCP directly

Nine to eleven units sharing five lifts is fairly healthy

There will be an eating house, a minimart, various shops and a preschool in the cluster, offering added convenience for the residents

Sun Direction

Layout Analysis

Two-Room Flexi Type 1

Two-Room Flexi Type 1 Flat Details Price $49,000 – $187,000 Resale Comparables $322,000 – $390,000 Total Area 40 sqm Internal Floor Area 38 sqm

Lease Period Price Range 15 Years $49,000 – $65,000 20 Years $58,000 – $77,000 25 Years $65,000 – $87,000 30 Years $72,000 – $95,000 35 Years $77,000 – $102,000 40 Years $81,000 – $108,000 45 Years $85,000 – $113,000 99 Years $139,000 – $187,000

Non-Optional Finishes and Fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room Flexi (Type 1) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Living/ dining Bedroom

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and a folding bathroom door

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description OCS package for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats: $6,510 Lighting, window grilles, built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop, built-in wardrobe, water heater, mirror, and toilet roll holder in the bathroom

Pros Cons The room can fit a queen bed minimally The dining area may be a bit cramped A squarish layout provides ease of furniture placement Only one entrance to the bathroom — unable to access from the bedroom The kitchen is tucked in a corner and can be enclosed if preferred Structural columns in the living area are not flush with the walls

Two-Room Flexi Type 2

Two-Room Flexi Type 2 Flat Details Price $57,000 – $218,000 Resale Comparables $322,000 – $390,000 Total Area 48 sqm Internal Floor Area 46 sqm

Lease Period Price Range 15 Years $57,000 – $75,000 20 Years $68,000 – $89,000 25 Years $77,000 – $101,000 30 Years $84,000 – $110,000 35 Years $90,000 – $119,000 40 Years $95,000 – $126,000 45 Years $100,000 – $132,000 99 Years $164,000 – $218,000

Non-Optional Finishes and Fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room Flexi (Type 2) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Living/ dining Bedroom

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and a folding bathroom door

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description OCS package for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats: $7,720 Lighting, window grilles, built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop, built-in wardrobe, water heater, mirror, and toilet roll holder in the bathroom, a laminated UPVC door for the flexible space

Pros Cons Feels like 1+Study Only one entrance to the bathroom — unable to access from the bedroom The room can fit a queen bed minimally Small space to put the TV The extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation and can be turned into another bedroom/study nook The wall separating the two rooms can be hacked to create a larger bedroom if desired Decently sized dining area The kitchen is tucked in a corner and can be enclosed if preferred

Three-Room

Three-Room Flat Details Price $257,000 – $333,000 Resale Comparables $500,000 – $528,888 Total Area 69 sqm Internal Floor Area 66 sqm

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the three-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Bedrooms

Floor tiles in the: Living/ dining and dry kitchen Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen/ utility

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen/ utility

Bedroom and bathroom doors

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

Pros Cons All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit a king bed. Living and dining areas might be slightly cramped No structural columns in between bedrooms, so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. Structural columns in the living area are not flush with the walls An open concept kitchen can make it feel more spacious. Possible to do up a dry kitchen if preferred.

Four-Room

Four-Room Flat Details Price $302,000 – $428,000 Resale Comparables $600,000 – $680,000 Total Area 93 sqm Internal Floor Area 90 sqm

Non-Optional Finishes and Fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Bedrooms

Floor tiles in the: Living/ dining Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Bedroom and bathroom doors

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated and well-sized The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit a king bed. Structural columns in the living area are not flush with the walls No structural columns in between bedrooms, so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. The kitchen comes with a separate service yard An open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious. Possible to do up a dry kitchen/pantry in the dining area if preferred.

Five-Room

Five-Room Flat Details Price $420,000 – $571,000 Resale Comparables $685,000 – $820,000 Total Area 113 sqm Internal Floor Area 110 sqm

Non-Optional Finishes and Fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the five-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Bedrooms

Floor tiles in the: Living/ dining Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Bedroom and bathroom doors

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated and well-sized The main door opens up straight to the living area (which lacks privacy) Possible to do up a study room (which can also be a small bedroom) in the living area if preferred All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit a king bed. No structural columns in between bedrooms, so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. Huge kitchen that comes with a separate service yard An open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious. Possible to do up a dry kitchen if preferred.

3Gen

3Gen Flat Details Price $468,000 – $567,000 Resale Comparables None Total Area 120 sqm Internal Floor Area 115 sqm

Non-Optional Finishes and Fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 3Gen flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Bedrooms

Floor tiles in the: Living/ dining Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Internal doors for bedrooms and folding doors for bathrooms

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated and well-sized The main door opens up straight to the living area (which lacks privacy) Has two ensuite bedrooms All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The two main bedrooms can fit a king bed. Main bedroom 2 is especially spacious No structural columns in between common bedrooms and main bedroom 1, so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. Huge kitchen that comes with a separate service yard An open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious. Possible to do up a dry kitchen if preferred.

Best Stacks

Flat Type Block Stacks Floor Level Reasons Two-Room Flexi (Type 1) 437A 108, 110 Preferably above #10 — to surpass Acacia Home and North Link Building Gets an unblocked view overlooking the industrial estate towards the sea — higher floors will likely have a sea view Two-Room Flexi (Type 2) 439A 162, 164 Preferably above #10 — to surpass North Link Building and future school Gets an unblocked view overlooking the land plot reserved for a school, towards the industrial estate and the sea — higher floors will likely have a sea view Three-Room 439A 166, 168 Preferably above #10 — to surpass North Link Building and future school Gets an unblocked view overlooking the land plot reserved for a school, towards the industrial estate and the sea — higher floors will likely have a sea view Four-Room 437A 104, 106 Preferably above #10 — to surpass Acacia Home and North Link Building Gets an unblocked view overlooking the industrial estate towards the sea — higher floors will likely have a sea view Four-Room 437B 132, 134 Preferably above #10 — to surpass North Link Building and future church Gets an unblocked view overlooking the land plot reserved for a church, towards the industrial estate and the sea — higher floors will likely have a sea view Five-Room 437A 112, 114 Preferably above #10 — to surpass Acacia Home and North Link Building Gets an unblocked view overlooking the industrial estate towards the sea — higher floors will likely have a sea view Five-Room 439A 158, 160 Preferably above #10 — to surpass North Link Building and future school Gets an unblocked view overlooking the land plot reserved for a school, towards the industrial estate and the sea — higher floors will likely have a sea view

Some market watchers like Fong of PropNex predict that Sembawang Brook — and its other counterpart, Sembawang Portico — may see relatively moderate interest given the development’s distance from Sembawang MRT station, as well as the limited range of nearby amenities in this part of Sembawang.

“However, things may get livelier in the future as the Sembawang area is expected to be transformed, including the redevelopment of the Sembawang Shipyard into a mixed-use waterfront lifestyle district,” says Fong.

He is referring to the planned transformation of the over 50-year-old shipyard after its operations there wind down from 2028 onwards.

As unveiled in the latest Master Plan, the government plans to transform that maritime enclave into a new mixed-use precinct. Nearly three times the size of Ang Mo Kio Town Centre, this future precinct will house approximately 10,000 new homes.

Sembawang Portico — Sembawang

Project Overview

Sembawang Portico is bounded by Admiralty Lane and Sembawang Drive.

The project comprises three residential blocks, each 26 storeys high, and offering 875 units of two-room Flexi, three-room, four-room, and five-room flats.

One of the residential blocks will include 50 rental flats.

These will be Standard flats under the new location-based framework, and this development will have a shorter waiting time of less than three years.

Inspired by Sembawang’s colonial architectural heritage, Sembawang Portico takes its name from the classic portico feature found in the area’s iconic black-and-white bungalows.

The project features a Multi-Storey Car Park (MSCP) with a preschool at the ground level and a rooftop garden with fitness facilities and a community garden.

Residents can also enjoy children’s playgrounds and fitness corners for adults and the elderly.

Details Info Town Sembawang Est. Waiting Time 31 months Remaining Lease 99 years

Flat Type Number of Flats Two-Room Flexi (Type 1) 50 Two-Room Flexi (Type 2) 150 Three-Room 100 Four-Room 300 Five-Room 275 Total 875

Eco-Friendly Features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Sembawang Portico will have several eco-friendly features, such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate the future provision of electric vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the project

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart Solutions

Sembawang Portico will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate the adoption of smart home solutions

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Smart Pneumatic Waste Conveyance System to optimise the deployment of resources for cleaner and fuss-free waste disposal

Embracing Walk-Cycle-Ride

With an increased focus on active and healthy living, the housing precinct is designed with well-connected pathways to make it easier for residents to walk and cycle more as part of their daily commutes to the surrounding amenities and public transport:

Convenient access and walking distance to public transport

Safe, pleasant, and welcoming streets for walking and cycling

Sheltered linkways and barrier-free accessibility to facilities

Wayfinding and signage for orientation and navigation

Residents can access the bus service along Sembawang Drive and Sembawang MRT Station on the North-South Line, providing convenient access to nearby towns.

Learn more about transport connectivity in this precinct using the MyTransport.sg app.

Overall Pros vs Cons

Pros Cons 15-min walk to Sembawang MRT station and Sun Plaza Slightly further walk to the MRT station There are various eateries within walking distance. Slightly further walk (under 15 minutes) to Sembawang Mart. Fairly close to industrial estates Balanced unit mix

Schools (Within 1km)

Canberra Primary School

Endeavour Primary School

Northoaks Primary School

Wellington Primary School

Thoughts on the site plan

Small cluster with just three blocks

Has two drop-off points which adequately serve the project

Sheltered linkways connect the blocks to the MSCP and one or two future bus bays

Some stacks face the MSCP directly

The MSCP and facilities put some distance between inward-facing stacks

With twelve to thirteen units sharing four to five lifts, some wait time may be expected during busier hours

Sun Direction

Layout Analysis

Two-Room Flexi Type 1

Two-Room Flexi Type 1 Flat Details Price $49,000 – $184,000 Resale Comparables $322,000 – $390,000 Total Area 40 sqm Internal Floor Area 38 sqm

Lease Period Price Range 15 Years $49,000 – $63,000 20 Years $59,000 – $75,000 25 Years $66,000 – $85,000 30 Years $73,000 – $93,000 35 Years $78,000 – $100,000 40 Years $83,000 – $106,000 45 Years $86,000 – $111,000 99 Years $142,000 – $184,000

Non-Optional Finishes and Fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the Two-room Flexi (Type 1) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Living/ dining Bedroom

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom

Bathroom door

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description OCS package for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats: $6,510 Lighting, window grilles, built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop, built-in wardrobe, water heater, mirror, and toilet roll holder in the bathroom

Pros Cons The room can fit a queen bed minimally The dining area may be a bit cramped A squarish layout provides ease of furniture placement Only one entrance to the bathroom — unable to access from the bedroom The kitchen is tucked in a corner and can be enclosed if preferred

Two-Room Flexi Type 2

Two-Room Flexi Type 2 Flat Details Price $55,000 – $225,000 Resale Comparables $322,000 – $390,000 Total Area 48 sqm Internal Floor Area 46 sqm

Lease Period Price Range 15 Years $55,000 – $77,000 20 Years $65,000 – $92,000 25 Years $73,000 – $104,000 30 Years $80,000 – $114,000 35 Years $86,000 – $122,000 40 Years $91,000 – $130,000 45 Years $95,000 – $136,000 99 Years $157,000 – $225,000

Non-Optional Finishes and Fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room Flexi (Type 2) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Living/ dining Bedroom

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom

Bathroom door

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description OCS package for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats: $7,720 Lighting, window grilles, built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop, a built-in wardrobe, a water heater, a mirror, and a toilet roll holder in the bathroom, a laminated UPVC door for the flexible space

Pros Cons Feels like 1+Study Only one entrance to the bathroom — unable to access from the bedroom The room can fit a queen bed minimally Small space to put the TV The extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation and can be turned into another bedroom/study nook The kitchen is tucked in a corner and can be enclosed if preferred Decently sized dining area Kitchen is tucked in a corner and can be enclosed if preferred

Three-Room

Three-Room Flat Details Price $250,000 – $344,000 Resale Comparables $500,000 – $528,888 Total Area 69 sqm Internal Floor Area 66 sqm

Non-Optional Finishes and Fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the three-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Bedrooms

Floor tiles in the: Living/ dining Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen/ utility

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen/ utility

Bedroom and bathroom doors

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

Pros Cons All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit a king bed. Living and dining areas might be slightly cramped No structural columns in between bedrooms, so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. The kitchen may feel rather compact, particularly if the utility area is segregated

Four-Room

Four-Room Flat Details Price $320,000 – $437,000 Resale Comparables $600,000 – $680,000 Total Area 93 sqm Internal Floor Area 90 sqm

Non-Optional Finishes and Fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Bedrooms

Floor tiles in the: Living/ dining Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Bedroom and bathroom doors

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit a king bed. No structural columns in between bedrooms, so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. The kitchen comes with a separate service yard An open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious. Possible to do up a dry kitchen/pantry in the dining area if preferred.

Five-Room

Five-Room Flat Details Price $465,000 – $579,000 Resale Comparables $685,000 – $820,000 Total Area 113 sqm Internal Floor Area 110 sqm

Non-Optional Finishes and Fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 5-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Bedrooms

Floor tiles in the: Living/ dining Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Bedroom and bathroom doors

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated and well-sized The main door opens up straight to the living area (which lacks privacy) Possible to do up a study room (which can also be a small bedroom) in the living area if preferred All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit a king bed. No structural columns in between bedrooms, so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. Huge kitchen that comes with a separate service yard An open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious. Possible to do up a dry kitchen if preferred.

Best Stacks

Flat Type Block Stacks Floor Level Reasons Two-Room Flexi (Type 2) 433A 409, 411 Must surpass MSCP Overlooks the MSCP and faces the end of the opposite block Three-Room 433A, 433b 419, 431 Preferably on a high floor Faces the HDB cluster across the street (Sembawang Brook) Four-Room 434A 461, 463 Must surpass school Overlooks Northoaks Primary School Five-Room 434A 465, 467 Must surpass school Overlooks Northoaks Primary School

Echoing the earlier sentiment expressed by Fong concerning the new BTO projects in Sembawang, Sun or Realion Group also points out that approximately 2,000 flats have been launched in this part of Sembawang in recent years, including a sizeable batch during the February 2026 BTO sales exercise.

Thus, she also thinks that the overall demand for the flats there this time around will also be softer.

“However, the shorter waiting times for completion will be a major pull for buyers, particularly for couples who need a home sooner.

The greenery, nature and walks by the canal beside the BTO flats will also be valued by buyers seeking a tranquil near-to-nature living environment,” she says.

Woodgrove Acres – Woodlands

Project Overview

Located along Woodgrove Avenue, Woodgrove Acres features five residential blocks of 15 to 19 storeys, with a total of 656 units that consist of two-room Flexi, three-room, four-room, and five-room flats.

Moreover, there will be a total of 261 rental flats within this development, including a standalone block of rental flats.

These are offered as Standard flats under the location-based framework.

Designed to promote wellness and tranquillity, the project’s name reflects its abundant greenery.

Landscaped gardens are connected by meandering pathways that weave through the estate, creating a seamless green network within the development.

Woodgrove Acres offers comprehensive amenities for residents of all ages, including children’s playgrounds, fitness corners for adults and elderly residents, and precinct pavilions.

The Multi-Storey Car Park (MSCP) features a rooftop garden with additional fitness facilities, sheltered spaces, and scenic viewing areas. A preschool at the ground level of the MSCP provides added convenience for young families.

Details Info Town Woodlands Est. Waiting Time 42 months Remaining Lease 99 years

Flat Type Number of Flats Two-Room Flexi (Type 1) 31 Two-Room Flexi (Type 2) 126 Three-Room 80 Four-Room 162 Five-Room 257 Total 656

Eco-Friendly Features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Woodgrove Acres will have several eco-friendly features, such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate the future provision of electric vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the project

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart Solutions

Woodgrove Acres will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate the adoption of smart home solutions

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Embracing Walk-Cycle-Ride

With an increased focus on active and healthy living, the housing precinct is designed with well-connected pathways to make it easier for residents to walk and cycle more as part of their daily commutes to the surrounding amenities and public transport:

Convenient access and walking distance to public transport

Safe, pleasant, and welcoming streets for walking and cycling

Sheltered linkways and barrier-free accessibility to facilities

Wayfinding and signage for orientation and navigation

Residents can access the bus service to Woodlands Bus Interchange, as well as Woodlands MRT Station on the North-South and Thomson-East Coast lines, providing convenient connections to other towns.

Learn more about transport connectivity in this precinct using the MyTransport.sg app.

Overall Pros vs Cons

Pros Cons Approximately 15-min walk to Woodlands MRT station and Causeway Point Slightly further walk to the MRT station Short walk to The Woodgrove. There are various eateries within walking distance. Situated next to the SLE Balanced unit mix

Schools (Within 1km)

Fuchun Primary School

Innova Primary School

Si Ling Primary School

Woodgrove Primary School

Thoughts on the site plan

Has three drop-off points, which adequately serve the five-block project

Sheltered linkways connect the blocks to the MSCP and a proposed future bus stop

There is a balanced mix of inward and outward-facing units

Some stacks face the MSCP, although the facilities situated between them act as a buffer

Eleven to twelve units sharing three lifts is fairly healthy considering that the blocks are 15-19 levels – there may be some wait time during busier hours

Sun Direction

Layout Analysis

Two-Room Flexi Type 1

Two-Room Flexi Type 1 Flat Details Price $46,000 – $170,000 Resale Comparables $365,000 – $423,000 Total Area 40 sqm Internal Floor Area 38 sqm

Lease Period Price Range 15 Years $46,000 – $57,000 20 Years $55,000 – $68,000 25 Years $62,000 – $77,000 30 Years $69,000 – $85,000 35 Years $74,000 – $92,000 40 Years $78,000 – $97,000 45 Years $82,000 – $102,000 99 Years $137,000 – $170,000

Non-Optional Finishes and Fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room Flexi (Type 1) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

Sliding partition/ door for the bedroom (please refer to the floor plans under Layout Ideas)

Bathroom door

Water closet suite in the bathroom

Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Package 1 – Flooring for living/ dining and bedroom: $2,660 Vinyl strip flooring Package 2 – Sanitary fittings: $630 Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.

Lighting, window grilles, built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop, built-in wardrobe, water heater, mirror, and toilet roll holder in the bathroom Package 3 for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats: $6,510 Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.

Lighting, window grilles, built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop, built-in wardrobe, water heater, mirror, and toilet roll holder in bathroom

Pros Cons The kitchen is tucked in a corner and can be enclosed if preferred The dining area may be a bit cramped A squarish layout provides ease of furniture placement Only one entrance to the bathroom — unable to access from the bedroom Kitchen is tucked in a corner and can be enclosed if preferred

Two-Room Flexi Type 2

Two-Room Flexi Type 2 Flat Details Price $55,000 – $211,000 Resale Comparables $365,000 – $423,000 Total Area 48 sqm Internal Floor Area 46 sqm

Lease Period Price Range 15 Years $55,000 – $71,000 20 Years $66,000 – $85,000 25 Years $75,000 – $96,000 30 Years $82,000 – $106,000 35 Years $89,000 – $114,000 40 Years $94,000 – $120,000 45 Years $98,000 – $126,000 99 Years $164,000 – $211,000

Non-Optional Finishes and Fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room Flexi (Type 2) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

Sliding partition/ door for the bedroom (please refer to the floor plans under Layout Ideas)

Bathroom door

Water closet suite in the bathroom

Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Package 1 – Flooring for living/ dining and bedroom: $2,440 Vinyl strip flooring Package 2 – Sanitary fittings: $630 Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.

Lighting, window grilles, built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop, built-in wardrobe, water heater, mirror, and toilet roll holder in the bathroom Package 3 for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats: $7,720 Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.

Lighting, window grilles, built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop, built-in wardrobe, water heater, mirror, and toilet roll holder in bathroom

Pros Cons Feels like 1+Study Only one entrance to the bathroom — unable to access from the bedroom The wall separating the two rooms can be hacked to create a larger bedroom if desired Small space to put the TV The extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation and can be turned into another bedroom/study nook Structural columns in the living area are not flush with the walls The kitchen is tucked in a corner and can be enclosed if preferred Decently sized dining area Kitchen is tucked in a corner and can be enclosed if preferred

Three-Room

Three-Room Flat Details Price $260,000 – $325,000 Resale Comparables $510,000 – $556,000 Total Area 69 sqm Internal Floor Area 66 sqm

Non-Optional Finishes and Fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the three-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen/ utility

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen/ utility

Water closet suite in the bathrooms

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for living/ dining, bedrooms, and dry kitchen: $3,510 Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms, Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining, and a dry kitchen Internal doors and sanitary fittings: $2,810 Two laminated UPVC bedroom doors, two laminated UPVC bathroom doors, a wash basin with tap mixer, a shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit a king bed. Living and dining areas might be slightly cramped No structural columns in between bedrooms, so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. The kitchen may feel rather compact, particularly if the utility area is segregated An open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious. Possible to do up a dry kitchen if preferred. Structural columns in the living area are not flush with the walls

Four-Room

Four-Room Flat Details Price $353,000 – $437,000 Resale Comparables $650,000 – $750,000 Total Area 93 sqm Internal Floor Area 90 sqm

Non-Optional Finishes and Fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Water closet suite in the bathrooms

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for living/ dining and bedrooms: $5,210 Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms, Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining Internal doors and sanitary fittings: $3,240 Three laminated UPVC bedroom doors, two laminated UPVC bathroom doors, a wash basin with tap mixer, a shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit a king bed. Structural columns in the living area are not flush with the walls No structural columns in between bedrooms, so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. The kitchen comes with a separate service yard An open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious. Possible to do up a dry kitchen/pantry in the dining area if preferred.

Five-Room

Five-Room Flat Details Price $472,000 – $582,000 Resale Comparables $777,000 – $815,188 Total Area 113 sqm Internal Floor Area 110 sqm

Non-Optional Finishes and Fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the five-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Water closet suite in the bathrooms

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for living/ dining and bedrooms: $6,360 Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms, Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining Internal doors and sanitary fittings: $3,240 Three laminated UPVC bedroom doors, two laminated UPVC bathroom doors, a wash basin with tap mixer, a shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated and well-sized The main door opens up straight to the living area (which lacks privacy) Possible to do up a study room (which can also be a small bedroom) in the living area if preferred Structural columns in the living area are not flush with the walls All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit a king bed. No structural columns in between bedrooms, so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. Huge kitchen that comes with a separate service yard An open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious. Possible to do up a dry kitchen if preferred.

Best Stacks

Flat Type Block Stacks Floor Level Reasons Two-Room Flexi (Type 1) 446B 673 Preferably on a high floor Corner unit, and the block is angled such that is it not facing the opposite block directly Two-Room Flexi (Type 2) 447A 711 Preferably above #05 – to surpass Woodgrove Condominium Corner unit, overlooks Woodgrove Condominium Three-Room 447A 713 Preferably above #05 – to surpass Woodgrove Condominium Corner unit, overlooks Woodgrove Condominium Three-Room 447B 739 Must surpass MSCP Gets an unblocked view overlooking the MSCP and SLE, towards the forested area Four-Room 446A, 447A 663, 705 Preferably above #05 – to surpass Woodgrove Condominium Corner unit, overlooks Woodgrove Condominium Four-Room 447B 693 Must surpass MSCP Gets a mostly unblocked view overlooking the MSCP and SLE, towards the forested area – may get a partial view of block 448A Five-Room 447A 707, 709 Preferably above #05 – to surpass Woodgrove Condominium Overlooks Woodgrove Condominium Five-Room 447B 719, 721, 741 Must surpass MSCP Gets an unblocked view overlooking the MSCP and SLE, towards the forested area

The BTO projects in Sembawang and Woodlands are the only locations that offer larger flat types, such as the five-room flats at both Sembawang projects and Woodgrove Acres, while 3Gen flats are offered solely at Sembawang Brook.

“Woodgrove Acres is likely to appeal to buyers seeking a more affordable entry point into a regional centre. With comparatively accessible pricing across flat types and Woodlands Regional Centre within a 20-minute walk, the project should appeal to value-conscious buyers seeking convenience,” says Lim of ERA.

Taking a step back, excluding the Sale of Balance Flats (SBF), the total number of new BTO flats offered in this month’s sales exercise is 48.2 per cent more than the 4,692 flats launched during the February 2026 BTO sales exercise.

And it brings the government closer to its planned goal of launching 19,600 BTo flats by the end of this year.

The June 2026 BTO exercise is also the first to incorporate enhancements to the Third Child Priority Scheme, under which the allocation quota for eligible families will be doubled to 10 per cent for BTO and SBF flats.

Families can also now qualify from when they are expecting their third child, instead of only after the child is born, effectively giving them earlier access to priority allocation.

“These changes could encourage larger families to participate more actively in BTO exercises, but their impact on the wider HDB market is likely to remain modest. Households with urgent housing timelines or larger space requirements may still prefer resale flats for greater choice and faster access,” says Lim.

Fong of PropNex also points out that the line-up in this BTO exercise includes highly anticipated projects like the first BTO project in nearly 40 years in the Lakeview area in Bishan, and a new addition to the Greater Southern Waterfront (GSW) in Bukit Merah.

“We estimate that the overall application rate for the June 2026 BTO exercise could be around 3.1 times to 3.5 times — comparable to the application rate of 3.2 times for the February 2026 BTO exercise,” says Fong.

The next BTO sales exercise will take place in October, and HDB has indicated that it will consist of 8,000 flats across seven projects and six towns — Bedok, Geylang, Sembawang, Tengah, Toa Payoh, and Yishun.

Among the projects, the developments in Bedok are likely to emerge as some of the key crowd pullers given their strategic location within the rapidly evolving Bayshore precinct, says Mohan Sandrasegeran, Head of Research & Data Analytics at SRI.

He adds that while the location-based framework (of Standard, Plus, and Prime categorisation) has shifted greater attention towards the specific characteristics of individual projects, the supply of flats within established towns remains noteworthy.

Sandrasegeran says that more than 54.8 per cent of the flats expected to be offered in the October 2026 BTO exercise are located within mature estates.

The June exercise is around 61.3 per cent in mature estates.

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