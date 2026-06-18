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June 2026 BTO launch review: Ultimate guide to choosing the best unit

June 2026 BTO launch review: Ultimate guide to choosing the best unit
Here's your ultimate guide to choosing the best BTO unit for your needs.
PHOTO: AsiaOne/Danial Zahrin
PUBLISHED ONJune 18, 2026 4:13 AMBYJoey Peh

The June 2026 Build-To-Order (BTO) sales exercise is the second batch of new public housing flats that the government will release this year. 

This month’s sales exercise, which starts from June 17 and ends on June 24, comprises 6,952 flats across seven projects in Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Bukit Merah, Sembawang, and Woodlands.

In this article, we’ll examine each of the new BTO projects available, giving you an overview of the development, its strengths and weaknesses, and the stacks we’d shortlist if we were applying ourselves.

Of the seven new BTO projects, three are categorised as Standard projects (in Sembawang and Woodlands, and two projects in Ang Mo Kio are Plus projects. 

The remaining two projects are Prime projects in Bishan and Bukit Merah.

Given the slate of BTO developments available, we reckon that the highlights of this sales exercise will be the new projects in Bishan and Bukit Merah. 

In addition to these likely headline projects, there are several new BTO developments that should catch the eye of hopeful BTO owners.

For example, this launch also features shorter waiting time projects, including two BTO developments in Sembawang with construction periods of under three years. 

These three developments are Sembawang Portico, Sembawang Brook, and Kebun Bahru Ridge.

There will also be keen interest in the new Plus and Prime BTO developments. 

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However, hopeful owners should recall that these flats come with additional ownership considerations.

For those who need a quick refresher on choosing a Prime or Plus flat, here’s what you need to know:

  1. An extended Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) of 10 years instead of the usual five.
  2. No renting out the entire flat is allowed during this period.
  3. The application of a Subsidy Recovery on top of the existing resale levy. 
  4. More stringent eligibility requirements for applicants.

Prices of the June 2026 BTO flats on offer

TownProjectFlat TypeSelling Price (Excluding Grants)Selling Price (Including Grants) 
Standard Projects
Sembawang
  • Sembawang Portico
  • Sembawang Brook
Two-room FlexiFrom $139,000From $19,000
Three-roomFrom $250,000From $145,000
Four-roomFrom $302,000From $222,000
Five-roomFrom $420,000From $365,000
3GenFrom $468,000From $413,000
WoodlandsWoodgrove AcresTwo-room FlexiFrom $137,000From $17,000
Three-roomFrom $260,000From $155,000
Four-roomFrom $353,000From $273,000
Five-roomFrom $472,000From $417,000
Plus Projects
Ang Mo Kio
  • Kebun Baru Ridge
  • Kebun Baru Breeze
Two-room FlexiFrom $191,000From $71,000
Three-roomFrom $380,000From $290,000
Five-roomFrom $543,000From $488,000
Prime Projects
BishanLakeview CascadiaTwo-room FlexiFrom $216,000From $96,000
Four-roomFrom $534,000From $479,000
Bukit MerahBerlayar RiseTwo-room FlexiFrom $247,000From $127,000
Three-roomFrom $435,000From $345,000
Four-roomFrom $592,000From $537,000

Notes

  • Selling prices are rounded up to the nearest thousand dollars
  • ~ Prices include the costs of floor finishes, internal doors, and sanitary fittings, which are provided in the flats

Prime

Berlayer Rise – Bukit Merah

Project Overview

Berlayar Rise is located next to Telok Blangah MRT Station and bounded by Berlayar Street and Berlayar Drive. 

The project comprises six residential blocks, ranging from 33 to 49 storeys, with a mix of 1,976 units consisting of two-room Flexi, three-room, and four-room flats. 

The flats in this development are in the Prime category, based on HDB’s location-based classification framework.

The project’s name pays homage to the area’s maritime heritage, with Berlayar translating to ‘sailing’ in Malay. 

This references the historic Batu Berlayar, a granite outcrop that once guided maritime traders to Singapore’s shores from as early as the 14th century. 

The name Berlayar Rise also reflects the project’s tall residential blocks, where selected sky terraces and roof gardens offer panoramic views of the surrounding area.

Berlayar Rise features a range of facilities for residents of all ages, including a three-storey preschool, a residents’ network centre, nature-themed playgrounds, fitness corners, and a hardcourt. 

The six-storey Multi-Storey Car Park (MSCP) will house commercial spaces at the ground level, including a supermarket, an eating house, restaurants, cafes, and shops. 

Above the MSCP, a roof garden with fitness facilities and shelters provides additional space for recreation and relaxation.

DetailsInfo
TownBukit Merah
Est. Waiting Time49 months (Blocks 201B, 204A, and 204B)/ 54 months (Blocks 200A, 200B, and 201A)
Remaining Lease99 years
Flat TypeNumber of Flats
Two-room Flexi (Type 1)172
Two-room Flexi (Type 2)644
Three-room172
Four-room988
Total1,976

Eco-Friendly Features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Berlayar Rise will have several eco-friendly features, such as:

  • Separate chutes for recyclable waste
  • Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption
  • Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport
  • Parking spaces to facilitate the future provision of electric vehicle charging stations
  • Use of sustainable products in the project
  • Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart Solutions

Berlayar Rise will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

  • Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate the adoption of smart home solutions
  • Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage
  • Smart Pneumatic Waste Conveyance System to optimise the deployment of resources for cleaner and fuss-free waste disposal

Embracing Walk-Cycle-Ride

With an increased focus on active and healthy living, the housing precinct is designed with well-connected pathways to make it easier for residents to walk and cycle more as part of their daily commutes to the surrounding amenities and public transport:

  • Convenient access and walking distance to public transport
  • Safe, pleasant, and welcoming streets for walking and cycling
  • Sheltered linkways and barrier-free accessibility to facilities
  • Wayfinding and signage for orientation and navigation

Residents will be served by bus services, as well as Labrador Park MRT Station and Telok Blangah MRT Station on the Circle Line, which connect to nearby towns. 

Learn more about transport connectivity in this precinct using the MyTransport.sg app.

Overall Pros vs Cons

ProsCons
Also, a short walk to Bukit Chermin Road which leads to Labrador Park and Nature ReservePrime category rules apply
Short walk to Telok Blangah Market and Food Centre. There are also various eateries within walking distance.Lack of five-room units for those looking at larger flats
Also, a short walk to Bukit Chermin Road, which leads to Labrador Park and Nature Reserve 

Schools (Within 1km)

  • Blangah Rise Primary School

Thoughts on the site plan

  • Blocks are nicely spaced out 
  • Has two drop-off points serving six blocks
  • The MSCP is located at the far end of the cluster, with no stacks facing it directly
  • Sheltered linkways connect the blocks to the MSCP, Telok Blangah MRT station, and three future bus stops
  • Near-perfect North-South orientation across all stacks
  • Some stacks face the three-storey preschool directly
  • Eight units sharing six to eight lifts is very healthy
  • There will be an eating house, restaurant, cafe, supermarket, various shops, and a preschool in the cluster, offering added convenience for the residents

Sun Direction

Layout Analysis

Two-Room Flexi Type 1

Two-Room Flexi Type 1 FlatDetails
Price$83,000 – $341,000
Resale ComparablesNone
Total Area40 sqm
Internal Floor Area38 sqm
Lease PeriodIndicative Price Range
15 Years:$83,000 – $114,000
20 Years:$99,000 – $136,000
25 Years:$113,000 – $155,000
30 Years:$124,000 – $171,000
35 Years:$133,000 – $184,000
40 Years:$141,000 – $195,000
45 Years:$148,000 – $204,000
99 Years:$247,000 – $341,000

Non-Optional Finishes and Fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room Flexi (Type 1) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

  • Floor tiles in the:
    • Bathroom
    • Household shelter
    • Kitchen
  • Wall tiles in the:
    • Bathroom
    • Kitchen
  • Sliding partition/ door for the bedroom (please refer to the floor plans under Layout Ideas)
  • Bathroom door
  • Water closet suite in the bathroom
  • Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short leases)
Optional Component Scheme (OCS)Description
Package 1 – Flooring for living/ dining and bedroom: $2,540Vinyl strip flooring
Package 2 – Sanitary fittings: $630Wash basin with tap mixer, Shower set with bath/ shower mixer
Package 3 for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats: $6,510Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.
Lighting, Window grilles, Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop, a built-in wardrobe, a water heater, a mirror, and a toilet roll holder in the bathroom.
ProsCons
The kitchen is tucked in a corner and can be enclosed if preferredThe dining area may be a bit cramped
A squarish layout provides ease of furniture placementOnly one entrance to the bathroom — unable to access from the bedroom
Kitchen is tucked in a corner and can be enclosed if preferred 

2-Room Flexi Type 2

Two-Room Flexi Type 2 FlatDetails
Price$99,000 – $406,000
Resale ComparablesNone
Total Area48 sqm
Internal Floor Area46 sqm
Lease PeriodIndicative Price Range
15 Years:$99,000 – $136,000
20 Years:$119,000 – $163,000
25 Years:$135,000 – $185,000
30 Years:$148,000 – $203,000
35 Years:$160,000 – $219,000
40 Years:$169,000 – $232,000
45 Years:$177,000 – $243,000
99 Years:$296,000 – $406,000

Non-Optional Finishes and Fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room Flexi (Type 2) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

  • Floor tiles in the:
    • Bathroom
    • Household shelter
    • Kitchen
  • Wall tiles in the:
    • Bathroom
    • Kitchen
  • A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and a folding bathroom door
  • Water closet suite in the bathroom
  • Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short leases)
Optional Component Scheme (OCS)Description
Package 1 – Flooring for living/ dining and bedroom: $2,440Vinyl strip flooring
Package 2 – Sanitary fittings: $630Wash basin with tap mixer- Shower set with bath/ shower mixer
Package 3 for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats: $7,720Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.
Lighting, window grilles, built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop, a built-in wardrobe, a water heater, a mirror, and a toilet roll holder in the bathroom, a laminated UPVC door for the flexible space
ProsCons
Feels like 1+StudySmall space to put the TV
The room can fit a queen bed minimallyOnly one entrance to the bathroom – unable to access from the bedroom
The extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation and can be turned into another bedroom/study nook 
The wall separating the two rooms can be hacked to create a larger bedroom if desired 
Decently sized dining area 
The kitchen is tucked in a corner and can be enclosed if preferred 

Three-Room

Three-Room FlatDetails
Price$435,000 – $591,000
Resale Comparables$740,000 – $771,000
Total Area67 sqm
Internal Floor Area64 sqm

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the three-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

  • Floor tiles in the:
    • Bathrooms
    • Household shelter
    • Kitchen/ utility
  • Wall tiles in the:
    • Bathrooms
    • Kitchen/ utility
  • Water closet suite in the bathrooms

You can opt for the following in the three-room flat:

Optional Component Scheme (OCS)Description
Flooring for living/ dining, bedrooms, and dry kitchen: $3,410Vinyl strip flooring
Internal doors and sanitary fittings: $2,810Two laminated UPVC bedroom doors, two laminated UPVC bathroom doors, a wash basin with tap mixer, a shower set with bath/ shower mixer
ProsCons
All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit a king bed.Living and dining areas might be slightly cramped
No structural columns in between bedrooms, so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary.Small space to put the TV
An open concept kitchen can make it feel more spacious. Possible to do up a dry kitchen if preferred. 

Four-Room

Four-Room FlatDetails
Price$592,000 – $810,000
Resale Comparables$938,888 – $1,068,000
Total Area90 sqm
Internal Floor Area86 sqm

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

  • Floor tiles in the:
    • Bathrooms
    • Household shelter
    • Kitchen and service yard
  • Wall tiles in the:
    • Bathrooms
    • Kitchen
  • Water closet suite in the bathrooms
Optional Component Scheme (OCS)Description
Flooring for living/ dining and bedrooms: $4,980Vinyl strip flooring
Internal doors and sanitary fittings: $3,240Three laminated UPVC bedroom doors, two laminated UPVC bathroom doors, a wash basin with tap mixer, a shower set with bath/ shower mixer
White flat (without bedroom walls) – OCS opt-in – Bathroom doors and sanitary fittings: $1,960Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors- Wash basin with tap mixer- Shower set with bath/ shower mixer
ProsCons
Living and dining areas are segregatedThe main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy)
All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit a king bed. 
No structural columns in between bedrooms, so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. 
The kitchen comes with a separate service yard 
An open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious 

Best Stacks

Flat TypeBlockStacksFloor LevelReasons
Two-Room Flexi (Type 1)200A105, 107Preferably above #39 — to surpass block 204AOverlooks the facilities towards the sea — the facilities create a comfortable buffer from the opposite block
Two-Room Flexi (Type 2)200B, 201A117, 119, 133, 135Preferably above #20 — to surpass most HDB blocks across the streetGets an unblocked view overlooking the HDBs across the street, towards Telok Blangah Hill Park
Two-Room Flexi (Type 2)204A, 204B112, 114, 128, 130Preferably on a high floorFaces land plots reserved for future residential development and a park, with views extending towards the sea
Three-Room200A101Preferably above #20 — to surpass most HDB blocks across the streetGets an unblocked view overlooking the HDBs across the street, towards Telok Blangah Hill Park
Three-Room201B161, 163Preferably on a high floorFaces land plots reserved for future residential development and a park, with views extending towards the sea
Four-Room200A, 200B, 201A113, 115, 129, 131, 145, 147Preferably above #20 — to surpass most HDB blocks across the streetGets an unblocked view overlooking the HDBs across the street, towards Telok Blangah Hill Park
Four-Room204A, 204B100, 102, 116, 118Preferably on a high floorFaces land plots reserved for future residential development and a park, with views extending towards the sea

Berlayer Rise is the second new BTO development in this part of the Greater Southern Waterfront that has been released by HDB, and most market watchers, such as Christine Sun, chief researcher and strategist at Realion (OrangeTee & ETC) Group, expect keen interest in this project.

The previous BTO development here, the 880-unit Berlayar Residences (which launched during the October 2025 BTO sales exercise) saw 5,521 applicants vying for its 1,078 four-room flats — with an application rate of 3.1 times for first-timers and 23.8 times for second-timers.

Sun expects that most of the unsuccessful BTO hopefuls who had attempted to ballot for a unit at Berlayer Residences will try again this time around, which will add to the competition for the limited number of flats at Berlayer Rise.

Lakeview Cascadia – Bishan

Project Overview

Bounded by Upper Thomson Road, the 1,221-unit Lakeview Cascadia comprises five residential blocks that range from 18 to 40 storeys, with a mix of two-room Flexi and four-room flats. 

Two of the residential blocks will include a total of 50 rental flats. Lakeview Cascadia has been categorised as a Prime BTO development, under the location-based classification.

Lakeview Cascadia derives its name from the project’s cascading architectural form, designed to complement the surrounding landscape and the nearby MacRitchie Reservoir. 

Residents can enjoy recreational facilities such as children’s playgrounds and fitness stations for adults and seniors. 

A residents’ network centre will provide space for community activities and neighbourly interaction. 

The Multi-Storey Car Park (MSCP) features commercial amenities such as a minimart, shops, an eating house, and a preschool. 

Atop the MSCP, a roof garden offers an adult fitness station, a hardcourt, and a community garden to encourage social bonding.

DetailsInfo
TownBishan
Est. Waiting Time51 months
Remaining Lease99 years
Flat TypeNumber of Flats
Two-room Flexi (Type 1)118
Two-room Flexi (Type 2)358
Four-room745
Total1,221

Eco-Friendly Features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Lakeview Cascadia will have several eco-friendly features, such as:

  • Separate chutes for recyclable waste
  • Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption
  • Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport
  • Parking spaces to facilitate the future provision of electric vehicle charging stations
  • Use of sustainable products in the project
  • Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart Solutions

Lakeview Cascadia will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

  • Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate the adoption of smart home solutions
  • Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Embracing Walk-Cycle-Ride

With an increased focus on active and healthy living, the housing precinct is designed with well-connected pathways to make it easier for residents to walk and cycle more as part of their daily commutes to the surrounding amenities and public transport:

  • Convenient access and walking distance to public transport
  • Safe, pleasant, and welcoming streets for walking and cycling
  • Sheltered linkways and barrier-free accessibility to facilities
  • Wayfinding and signage for orientation and navigation

Residents can access bus services as well as Marymount MRT Station on the Circle Line and Upper Thomson MRT Station on the Thomson-East Coast Line, providing convenient connections to nearby towns. 

Learn more about transport connectivity in this precinct using the MyTransport.sg app.

Overall Pros vs. Cons

ProsCons
Walking distance to both Marymount and Upper Thomson MRT stationsPrime category rules apply
Also within walking distance of the various eateries along Upper Thomson Road, Shunfu Market and Hawker Centre. Slightly further walk (under 15 minutes) to Thomson Plaza.Lack of three- and five-room units 
Short walk to the park connector that leads to Macritchie Reservoir Park 

Schools (Within 1km)

  • Marymount Convent School

Thoughts on the site plan

  • Has three drop-off points that sufficiently serve the project, which has five blocks in total
  • Blocks are positioned such that most stacks are outward-facing
  • The MSCP acts as a buffer between the blocks and Upper Thomson Road, helping to mitigate direct exposure to traffic noise
  • Some stacks face the MSCP directly
  • While not directly west-facing, some stacks may be exposed to the afternoon sun at an angle
  • Sheltered linkways connect the blocks to the MSCP and bus bay
  • Eight to 11 units sharing two to six lifts is fairly healthy — blocks with two to three lifts are shorter blocks with 18 levels
  • There will be an eating house, a minimart, various shops, and a preschool in the cluster, offering added convenience for the residents

Sun Direction

Layout Analysis

Two-Room Flexi Type 1

Two-Room Flexi Type 1 FlatDetails
Price$72,000 – $287,000
Resale ComparablesNone
Total Area40 sqm
Internal Floor Area38 sqm
Lease PeriodIndicative Price Range
15 Years:$72,000 – $96,000
20 Years:$87,000 – $115,000
25 Years:$99,000 – $131,000
30 Years:$108,000 – $144,000
35 Years:$117,000 – $155,000
40 Years:$124,000 – $164,000
45 Years:$130,000 – $172,000
99 Years:$216,000 – $287,000

Non-Optional Finishes and Fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room Flexi (Type 1) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

  • Floor tiles in the:
    • Bathroom
    • Household shelter
    • Kitchen
  • Wall tiles in the:
    • Bathroom
    • Kitchen
  • A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and a folding bathroom door
  • Water closet suite in the bathroom
  • Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short leases)
Optional Component Scheme (OCS)Description
Package 1 – Flooring for living/ dining and bedroom: $2,690Vinyl strip flooring
Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.
Lighting, window grilles, built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop, built-in wardrobe, water heater, mirror, and toilet roll holder in the bathroom		Wash basin with tap mixer- Shower set with bath/ shower mixer
Package 3 for short-lease two-room Flexi flats: $6,510Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.
Lighting, window grilles, built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop, built-in wardrobe, water heater, mirror, and toilet roll holder in the bathroom
ProsCons
The room can fit a queen bed minimallyThe dining area may be a bit cramped
A squarish layout provides ease of furniture placementOnly one entrance to the bathroom — unable to access from the bedroom
The kitchen is tucked in a corner and can be enclosed if preferred 

Two-Room Flexi Type 2

Two-Room Flexi Type 2 FlatDetails
Price$86,000 – $361,000
Resale ComparablesNone
Total Area49 sqm
Internal Floor Area46 sqm
Lease PeriodIndicative Price Range
15 Years:$86,000 – $121,000
20 Years:$103,000 – $145,000
25 Years:$117,000 – $165,000
30 Years:$129,000 – $181,000
35 Years:$139,000 – $195,000
40 Years:$147,000 – $206,000
45 Years:$154,000 – $216,000
99 Years:$257,000 – $361,000

Non-Optional Finishes and Fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room Flexi (Type 2) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

  • Floor tiles in the:
    • Bathroom
    • Household shelter
    • Kitchen
  • Wall tiles in the:
    • Bathroom
    • Kitchen
  • A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and a folding bathroom door
  • Water closet suite in the bathroom
  • Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short leases)
Optional Component Scheme (OCS)Description
Package 1 – Flooring for living/ dining and bedroom: $2,690Vinyl strip flooring
Package 2 – Sanitary fittings: $630Wash basin with tap mixer- Shower set with bath/ shower mixer
Package 3 for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats: $6,510Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.
Lighting, window grilles, built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop, built-in wardrobe, water heater, mirror, and toilet roll holder in the bathroom
ProsCons
Feels like 1+StudySmall space to put the TV
The room can fit a queen bed minimallyOnly one entrance to the bathroom — unable to access from the bedroom
The extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation and can be turned into another bedroom/study nook 
The wall separating the two rooms can be hacked to create a larger bedroom if desired 
Decently sized dining area 
The kitchen is tucked in a corner and can be enclosed if preferred 

Four-Room

Four-Room FlatDetails
Price$534,000 – $742,000
Resale Comparables$840,000 – $950,000
Total Area90 sqm
Internal Floor Area86 sqm

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

  • Floor tiles in the:
    • Bathrooms
    • Household shelter
    • Kitchen and service yard
  • Wall tiles in the:
    • Bathrooms
    • Kitchen
  • Water closet suite in the bathrooms
Optional Component Scheme (OCS)Description
Flooring for living/ dining and bedrooms: $4,980Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms, polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/dining
Internal doors and sanitary fittings: $3,240Three laminated UPVC bedroom doors, two laminated UPVC bathroom doors, a wash basin with tap mixer, a shower set with bath/ shower mixer
ProsCons
Living and dining areas are segregatedThe main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy)
All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit a king bed. 
No structural columns in between bedrooms, so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. 
The kitchen comes with a separate service yard 
An open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious. Possible to do up a dry kitchen/pantry in the dining area if preferred. 

Best Stacks

Flat TypeBlockStacksFloor LevelReasons
Two-Room Flexi (Type 1)325A307Preferably on a higher floorGets an unblocked view overlooking the landed estate
Two-Room Flexi (Type 2)326A319, 321Preferably on a higher floorGets an unblocked view overlooking the landed estate
Two-Room Flexi (Type 2)326B 353, 355, 357Preferably above #21 — to surpass Lakeview EstateGets an unblocked view of Macritchie Reservoir
Four-Room325A305Preferably on a higher floorGets an unblocked view overlooking the landed estate
Four-Room326A, 326B 317, 337, 335, 349, 351Preferably above #21 — to surpass Lakeview EstateGets an unblocked view of Macritchie Reservoir

Lakeview Cascadia could emerge as the standout BTO project in this month’s sales exercise, given the popularity of Bishan and the scarcity of new public housing supply in the Upper Thomson subzone, says Eugene Lim, key executive officer at ERA Singapore.

Moreover, most of the existing flats in the vicinity date back to the early 1980s, and those owners may be looking to move into a new home, which contributes to the catchment of HDB upgraders in this area. 

Meanwhile, Lim adds that the area’s proximity to well-known schools in Bishan, such as Catholic High School and Raffles Institution, will support demand from first-timer families.

“These new homes could support Bishan’s transformation into Singapore’s newest sub-regional centre under the URA Master Plan 2025. By rejuvenating Bishan’s resident base via fresh housing supply, demand for new jobs and amenities can be built up for a live-work-play node,” he says.

According to research by ERA, the price of a four-room flat at Lakeview Cascadia is about 44per cent lower than the higher end of comparable resale flat transactions in Bishan. 

“The price gap should boost interest from first-timer singles and families,” says Lim.

He adds that although flats in Lakeview Cascadia carry a 10 per cent subsidy recovery rate, this is unlikely to deter eager applicants. 

He points to the overwhelming application rate of Bishan Terraces, the last Prime BTO project in the area, which also came with a 10 per cent subsidy clawback, but saw robust demand from first-timer demand for its two-room flexi and four-room flats.

Kebun Baru Breeze — Ang Mo Kio

Project Overview

Kebun Baru Breeze is bounded by Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 and Ang Mo Kio Rise, with the scenic Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park located to the south. 

The project comprises two residential blocks, each 30 storeys high, offering a total of 579 units of two-room Flexi and four-room flats. One of the blocks will also include 58 rental units. 

This development is categorised as a Plus BTO project, under the location-based classification framework.

The project name reflects its location among nearby developments such as Kebun Baru Edge, Kebun Baru Court, and Kebun Baru View. 

The term Breeze reflects the nearby Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park and Lower Peirce Reservoir, drawing inspiration from the breezy green and water surroundings in the area.

Kebun Baru Breeze features a six-storey Multi-Storey Car Park (MSCP) with a rooftop garden that includes fitness facilities and landscaped green spaces. 

A preschool will be located on the ground level of the MSCP, providing added convenience for families with young children. 

With the residential blocks strategically positioned around the site’s periphery, residents can also enjoy children’s playgrounds, fitness stations, and sheltered gathering spaces set within landscaped areas.

DetailsInfo
TownAng Mo Kio
Est. Waiting Time52 months
Remaining Lease99 years
Flat TypeNumber of Flats
2-room Flexi (Type 1)261
2-room Flexi (Type 2)116
4-room202
Total579

Eco-Friendly Features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Kebun Baru Breeze will have several eco-friendly features, such as:

  • Separate chutes for recyclable waste
  • Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption
  • Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport
  • Parking spaces to facilitate the future provision of electric vehicle charging stations
  • Use of sustainable products in the project
  • Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart Solutions

Kebun Baru Breeze will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

  • Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate the adoption of smart home solutions
  • Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Embracing Walk-Cycle-Ride

With an increased focus on active and healthy living, the housing precinct is designed with well-connected pathways to make it easier for residents to walk and cycle more as part of their daily commutes to the surrounding amenities and public transport:

  • Convenient access and walking distance to public transport
  • Safe, pleasant, and welcoming streets for walking and cycling
  • Sheltered linkways and barrier-free accessibility to facilities
  • Wayfinding and signage for orientation and navigation

Kebun Baru Breeze residents will be served by bus services and Mayflower MRT Station on the Thomson-East Coast Line that connects to nearby towns. 

Learn more about transport connectivity in this precinct using the MyTransport.sg app.

Overall Pros vs. Cons

ProsCons
Slightly further walk (under 15 minutes) to Sembawang Hills Food Centre and Kebun Baru Market and Food Centre. There are also various eateries within walking distance.Plus category rules apply
Slightly further walk (under 15-mins) to Sembawang Hills Food Centre and Kebun Baru Market and Food Centre. There are also various eateries within walking distance.Lack of three- and five-room units 
Across the street from the Bishan Ang Mo Kio Park, which has a park connector leading to the Lower Peirce Reservoir Park 
Within 1km of two renowned primary schools – CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls’ School and Ai Tong School 

Schools (Within 1km)

  • Ai Tong School
  • Ang Mo Kio Primary School
  • CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls’ School

Thoughts on the site plan

  • Small cluster with just two blocks
  • Has two drop-off points which sufficiently serve the project
  • Sheltered linkways connect the blocks to the MSCP and bus bay
  • Most stacks are outward-facing, with some directly facing the MSCP
  • With nine to thirteen units sharing four to six lifts, some wait time may be expected during busier hours

Sun Direction

Layout Analysis

Two-Room Flexi Type 1

Two-Room Flexi Type 1 FlatDetails
Price$64,000 – $275,000
Resale ComparablesNone
Total Area38 sqm
Internal Floor Area36 sqm
Lease PeriodIndicative Price Range
15 Years:$64,000 – $92,000
20 Years:$77,000 – $110,000
25 Years:$87,000 – $125,000
30 Years:$96,000 – $138,000
35 Years:$103,000 – $148,000
40 Years:$109,000 – $157,000
45 Years:$114,000 – $165,000
99 Years:$191,000 – $275,000

Non-Optional Finishes and Fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room Flexi (Type 1) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

  • Floor tiles in the:
    • Bathroom
    • Household shelter
    • Kitchen
  • Wall tiles in the:
    • Bathroom
    • Kitchen
  • A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and a folding bathroom door
  • Water closet suite in the bathroom
  • Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short leases)
Optional Component Scheme (OCS)Description
Package 1 – Flooring for living/ dining and bedroom: $2,560Vinyl strip flooring
Package 2 – Sanitary fittings: $630Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.
Lighting, window grilles, built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop, built-in wardrobe, water heater, mirror, and toilet roll holder in the bathroom
Package 3 for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats: $6,420Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.
Lighting, window grilles, built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop, built-in wardrobe, water heater, mirror, and toilet roll holder in the bathroom
ProsCons
The room can fit a queen bed minimallyThe living/dining area may be a bit cramped
A squarish layout provides ease of furniture placementOnly one entrance to the bathroom — unable to access from the bedroom
An open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spaciousSmall space to put the TV

Two-Room Flexi Type 2

Two-Room Flexi Type 2 FlatDetails
Price$85,000 – $349,000
Resale ComparablesNone
Total Area48 sqm
Internal Floor Area46 sqm
Lease PeriodIndicative Price Range
15 Years:$85,000 – $116,000
20 Years:$102,000 – $140,000
25 Years:$116,000 – $159,000
30 Years:$128,000 – $175,000
35 Years:$137,000 – $188,000
40 Years:$146,000 – $199,000
45 Years:$153,000 – $209,000
99 Years:$255,000 – $349,000

Non-Optional Finishes and Fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room Flexi (Type 2) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

  • Floor tiles in the:
    • Bathroom
    • Household shelter
    • Kitchen
  • Wall tiles in the:
    • Bathroom
    • Kitchen
  • A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and a folding bathroom door
  • Water closet suite in the bathroom
  • Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short leases)
Optional Component Scheme (OCS)Description
Package 1 – Flooring for living/ dining and bedroom: $2,440Vinyl strip flooring
Package 2 – Sanitary fittings: $630Wash basin with tap mixer, Shower set with bath/ shower mixer
Package 3 for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats: $7,720Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.
Lighting, window grilles, built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop, built-in wardrobe, water heater, mirror, and toilet roll holder in the bathroom
ProsCons
Feels like 1+StudySmall space to put the TV
The room can fit a queen bed minimallyOnly one entrance to the bathroom — unable to access from the bedroom
The extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation and can be turned into another bedroom/study nook 
The wall separating the two rooms can be hacked to create a larger bedroom if desired 
Decently sized dining area 
The kitchen is tucked in a corner and can be enclosed if preferred 

Four-Room

Four-Room FlatDetails
Price$547,000 – $746,000
Resale Comparables$830,000 – $1,080,000
Total Area90 sqm
Internal Floor Area86 sqm

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

  • Floor tiles in the:
    • Bathrooms
    • Household shelter
    • Kitchen and service yard
  • Wall tiles in the:
    • Bathrooms
    • Kitchen
  • Water closet suite in the bathrooms
Optional Component Scheme (OCS)Description
Flooring for living/ dining and bedrooms: $4,980Vinyl strip flooring
Internal doors and sanitary fittings: $3,240Three laminated UPVC bedroom doors, two laminated UPVC bathroom doors, a wash basin with tap mixer, a shower set with bath/ shower mixer
White flat (without bedroom walls) — OCS opt-in — Bathroom doors and sanitary fittings: $1,960Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors — Wash basin with tap mixer- Shower set with bath/ shower mixer
ProsCons
Living and dining areas are segregatedThe main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy)
All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit a king bed. 
No structural columns in between bedrooms, so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. 
The kitchen comes with a separate service yard 
An open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious. Possible to do up a dry kitchen/pantry in the dining area if preferred. 

Best Stacks

Flat TypeBlockStacksFloor LevelReasons
2-Room Flexi (Type 1)247A 205, 207, 209, 211, 213Preferably on a higher floorGets an unblocked view overlooking the Bishan — Ang Mo Kio Park
2-Room Flexi (Type 2)248A 223Preferably on a higher floorGets an unblocked view overlooking the landed estate
4-Room248A 237, 239, 241, 243Preferably on a higher floorGets an unblocked view overlooking the Bishan — Ang Mo Kio Park
4-Room248A 221Preferably on a higher floorGets an unblocked view overlooking the landed estate

The supply of new flats in this part of Ang Mo Kio has been limited, and Kebun Bahru’s proximity to CHIJ St Nicholas Primary School is likely to appeal to families with school-going children who may be keen to enrol in that school, says Sun of Realion Group.

There is likely a large amount of pent-up demand for new BTO flats in this part of Ang Mo Kio. Kelvin Fong, CEO of PropNex, points out that the last BTO project in this area — the 1,425-unit Oak Ville @ AMK, which launched during the October 2025 BTO sales exercise — drew 2,133 applicants that saw the project more than 1.5 times oversubscribed.

Kebun Baru Ridge – Ang Mo Kio

Project Overview

Kebun Baru Ridge is situated along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 2. 

The 485-unit project comprises three residential blocks that range from 20 to 21 storeys, with a mix of three-room and four-room flats. 

These flats are offered as Plus flats under the new flat classification framework. Notably, this project will have a waiting time of about three years and one month.

Kebun Baru Ridge takes its name from nearby developments such as Kebun Baru Link I and II, Kebun Baru Heights, Kebun Baru View, and Kebun Baru Community Club. 

The term Ridge reflects the varied building heights across the project, creating a skyline profile inspired by natural ridges.

The project houses a variety of outdoor facilities, including playgrounds, fitness stations, and sheltered gathering spaces. 

The drop-off porch and precinct pavilion sit at the heart of the project, with their shared rooftop forming a garden that also serves as a second-storey connection linking the residential blocks to the Multi-Storey Car Park (MSCP). 

Those seeking a quiet retreat can head to the rooftop garden atop the MSCP, which offers fitness facilities within landscaped surroundings.

DetailsInfo
TownAng Mo Kio
Est. Waiting Time37 months
Remaining Lease99 years
Flat TypeNumber of Flats
Three-room95
Four-room390
Total485

Eco-Friendly Features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Kebun Baru Ridge will have several eco-friendly features, such as:

  • Separate chutes for recyclable waste
  • Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption
  • Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport
  • Parking spaces to facilitate the future provision of electric vehicle charging stations
  • Use of sustainable products in the project
  • Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart Solutions

Kebun Baru Ridge will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

  • Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate the adoption of smart home solutions
  • Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage
  • Smart Pneumatic Waste Conveyance System to optimise the deployment of resources for cleaner and fuss-free waste disposal

Embracing Walk-Cycle-Ride

With an increased focus on active and healthy living, the housing precinct is designed with well-connected pathways to make it easier for residents to walk and cycle more as part of their daily commutes to the surrounding amenities and public transport:

  • Convenient access and walking distance to public transport
  • Safe, pleasant, and welcoming streets for walking and cycling
  • Sheltered linkways and barrier-free accessibility to facilities
  • Wayfinding and signage for orientation and navigation

Kebun Baru Ridge residents will be served by bus services and Mayflower MRT Station on the Thomson-East Coast Line that connects to nearby towns. 

Learn more about transport connectivity in this precinct using the MyTransport.sg app.

Overall Pros vs. Cons

ProsCons
Walking distance to Mayflower MRT stationPlus category rules apply
Short walk to Mayflower Market and Food Centre, and a 10-min walk to Sembawang Hills Food Centre. There are also various eateries within walking distance.Lack of two- and five-room units
Short walk to the Ang Mo Kio Town Garden West, which has a park connector leading to the Bishan Ang Mo Kio Park and also the Lower Peirce Reservoir Park 
Within 1km of the renowned CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls’ School 

Schools (Within 1km)

  • Ang Mo Kio Primary School
  • CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls’ School
  • Mayflower Primary School

Thoughts on the site plan

  • Small cluster with just three blocks
  • Has two drop-off points which sufficiently serve the project
  • Sheltered linkways connect the blocks to the MSCP and bus stop
  • Some stacks face the MSCP directly
  • Six to eleven units sharing two to four lifts are fairly well-distributed, considering the blocks are 20/21 levels
  • There will be an eating house, a minimart, various shops and a preschool in the cluster, offering added convenience for the residents

Sun Direction

Layout Analysis

Three-Room

Three-Room FlatDetails
Price$380,000 – $492,000
Resale ComparablesNone
Total Area66 sqm
Internal Floor Area63 sqm

Non-Optional Finishes and Fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the three-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

  • Floor tiles in the:
    • Bathroom
    • Household shelter
    • Kitchen/ utility
  • Wall tiles in the:
    • Bathroom
    • Kitchen
  • Water closet suite in the bathrooms
Optional Component Scheme (OCS)Description
Flooring for living/ dining, bedrooms, and dry kitchen: $3,350Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms, Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining, and a dry kitchen
Internal doors and sanitary fittings: $2,810Two laminated UPVC bedroom doors, two laminated UPVC bathroom doors, a wash basin with tap mixer, a shower set with bath/ shower mixer
ProsCons
All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit a king bed.Living and dining areas might be slightly cramped
No structural columns in between bedrooms, so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary.The kitchen may feel rather compact, particularly if the utility area is segregated
An open concept kitchen can make it feel more spacious. Possible to do up a dry kitchen if preferred. 

Four-Room

Four-Room FlatDetails
Price$543,000 – $693,000
Resale Comparables$830,000 – $1,080,000
Total Area89 sqm
Internal Floor Area86 sqm

Non-Optional Finishes and Fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the Four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

  • Floor tiles in the:
    • Bathrooms
    • Household shelter
    • Kitchen and service yard
  • Wall tiles in the:
    • Bathrooms
    • Kitchen
  • Water closet suite in the bathrooms
Optional Component Scheme (OCS)Description
Flooring for living/ dining and bedrooms: $4,980Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms, Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining
Internal doors and sanitary fittings: $3,240Three laminated UPVC bedroom doors, two laminated UPVC bathroom doors, a wash basin with tap mixer, a shower set with bath/ shower mixer.
ProsCons
Living and dining are segregated and well-sizedThe main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy)
All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit a king bed. 
No structural columns in between bedrooms, so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. 
The kitchen comes with a separate service yard 
An open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious. Possible to do up a dry kitchen/pantry in the dining area if preferred. 

Best Stacks

Flat TypeBlockStacksFloor LevelReasons
3-Room183A106Preferably on a higher floorGets an unblocked view overlooking the landed estate
4-Room183A108Preferably on a higher floorGets an unblocked view overlooking the landed estate
4-Room183A110Preferably above #13 — to surpass neighbouring HDB blocksGets an unblocked view towards the HDB across the street, and a partial view of the landed estate

Both Kebun Bahru Breeze and Kebun Bahru Ridge carry a subsidy claw-back of 8per cent, but this is unlikely to dampen the expected strong demand for the three- and four-room flats at Kebun Bahru Ridge, especially from first-timer households with young children, says Lim.

Sembawang Brook

Project Overview

Sembawang Brook is bounded by Admiralty Street and Sungei Sembawang. 

The project consists of five residential blocks that range from 26 to 30 stories, with a total of 1,160 units with a mix of two-room Flexi, three-room, four-room, five-room, and 3Gen flats. 

One of the blocks will feature 200 standalone rental flats.

This BTO project will be offered as a Standard project under the location-based framework and will have shorter waiting times of less than three years.

Named after the nearby Sungei Sembawang, Sembawang Brook captures the area’s tranquil waterside setting and naval heritage, which is reflected in the project’s maritime-themed playground design.

The project features an eight-storey Multi-Storey Car Park (MSCP) with a preschool at the first two levels and a rooftop garden with fitness facilities and a community garden overlooking Sungei Sembawang. 

Residents can also enjoy children’s playgrounds and fitness corners for adults and the elderly. 

A standalone commercial building will also provide amenities such as a minimart, shops, an eating house, and a preschool.

A residents’ network centre will provide space for community activities, fostering connections among neighbours.

DetailsInfo
TownSembawang
Est. Waiting Time33 months 
Remaining Lease99 years
Flat TypeNumber of Flats
2-Room Flexi (Type 1)58
2-Room Flexi (Type 2)203
3-Room87
4-Room464
5-Room319
3Gen29
Total1,160

Eco-Friendly Features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Sembawang Brook will have several eco-friendly features, such as:

  • Separate chutes for recyclable waste
  • Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption
  • Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport
  • Parking spaces to facilitate the future provision of electric vehicle charging stations
  • Use of sustainable products in the project
  • Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart Solutions

Sembawang Brook will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

  • Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate the adoption of smart home solutions
  • Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage
  • Smart Pneumatic Waste Conveyance System to optimise the deployment of resources for cleaner and fuss-free waste disposal

Embracing Walk-Cycle-Ride

With an increased focus on active and healthy living, the housing precinct is designed with well-connected pathways to make it easier for residents to walk and cycle more as part of their daily commutes to the surrounding amenities and public transport:

  • Convenient access and walking distance to public transport
  • Safe, pleasant, and welcoming streets for walking and cycling
  • Sheltered linkways and barrier-free accessibility to facilities
  • Wayfinding and signage for orientation and navigation

Residents can access the bus service along Admiralty Street and Sembawang Drive, as well as Sembawang MRT Station on the North-South Line, providing convenient access to nearby towns. Learn more about transport connectivity in this precinct using the MyTransport.sg app.

Overall Pros vs Cons

ProsCons
15-min walk to Sembawang MRT station and Sun PlazaSlightly further walk to the MRT station
There are various eateries within walking distance. Slightly further walk (under 15 minutes) to Sembawang Mart.Close to industrial estates
Balanced unit mix — including 3Gen flats 

Schools (Within 1km)

  • Canberra Primary School
  • Endeavour Primary School
  • Northoaks Primary School
  • Wellington Primary School

Thoughts on the site plan

  • Blocks are positioned in a staggered manner, with fewer stacks facing one another
  • Has three drop-off points, which adequately serve the five-block project
  • Sheltered linkways connect the blocks to the MSCP and also two or three future bus bays
  • Most stacks are outward-facing
  • Some stacks face the MSCP directly
  • Nine to eleven units sharing five lifts is fairly healthy
  • There will be an eating house, a minimart, various shops and a preschool in the cluster, offering added convenience for the residents

Sun Direction

Layout Analysis

Two-Room Flexi Type 1

Two-Room Flexi Type 1 FlatDetails
Price$49,000 – $187,000
Resale Comparables$322,000 – $390,000
Total Area40 sqm
Internal Floor Area38 sqm
Lease PeriodPrice Range
15 Years$49,000 – $65,000
20 Years$58,000 – $77,000
25 Years$65,000 – $87,000
30 Years$72,000 – $95,000
35 Years$77,000 – $102,000
40 Years$81,000 – $108,000
45 Years$85,000 – $113,000
99 Years$139,000 – $187,000

Non-Optional Finishes and Fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room Flexi (Type 1) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

  • Vinyl strip flooring in the:
    • Living/ dining
    • Bedroom
  • Floor tiles in the:
    • Bathroom
    • Household shelter
    • Kitchen
  • Wall tiles in the:
    • Bathroom
    • Kitchen
  • A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and a folding bathroom door
  • Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite
  • Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short leases)
Optional Component Scheme (OCS)Description
OCS package for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats: $6,510Lighting, window grilles, built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop, built-in wardrobe, water heater, mirror, and toilet roll holder in the bathroom
ProsCons
The room can fit a queen bed minimallyThe dining area may be a bit cramped
A squarish layout provides ease of furniture placementOnly one entrance to the bathroom — unable to access from the bedroom
The kitchen is tucked in a corner and can be enclosed if preferredStructural columns in the living area are not flush with the walls

Two-Room Flexi Type 2

Two-Room Flexi Type 2 FlatDetails
Price$57,000 – $218,000
Resale Comparables$322,000 – $390,000
Total Area48 sqm
Internal Floor Area46 sqm
Lease PeriodPrice Range
15 Years$57,000 – $75,000
20 Years$68,000 – $89,000
25 Years$77,000 – $101,000
30 Years$84,000 – $110,000
35 Years$90,000 – $119,000
40 Years$95,000 – $126,000
45 Years$100,000 – $132,000
99 Years$164,000 – $218,000

Non-Optional Finishes and Fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room Flexi (Type 2) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

  • Vinyl strip flooring in the:
    • Living/ dining
    • Bedroom
  • Floor tiles in the:
    • Bathroom
    • Household shelter
    • Kitchen
  • Wall tiles in the:
    • Bathroom
    • Kitchen
  • A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and a folding bathroom door
  • Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite
  • Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short leases)
Optional Component Scheme (OCS)Description
OCS package for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats: $7,720Lighting, window grilles, built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop, built-in wardrobe, water heater, mirror, and toilet roll holder in the bathroom, a laminated UPVC door for the flexible space
ProsCons
Feels like 1+StudyOnly one entrance to the bathroom — unable to access from the bedroom
The room can fit a queen bed minimallySmall space to put the TV
The extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation and can be turned into another bedroom/study nook 
The wall separating the two rooms can be hacked to create a larger bedroom if desired 
Decently sized dining area 
The kitchen is tucked in a corner and can be enclosed if preferred 

Three-Room

Three-Room FlatDetails
Price$257,000 – $333,000
Resale Comparables$500,000 – $528,888
Total Area69 sqm
Internal Floor Area66 sqm
 

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the three-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

  • Vinyl strip flooring in the:
    • Bedrooms
  • Floor tiles in the:
    • Living/ dining and dry kitchen
    • Bathrooms
    • Household shelter
    • Kitchen/ utility
  • Wall tiles in the:
    • Bathrooms
    • Kitchen/ utility
  • Bedroom and bathroom doors
  • Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite
ProsCons
All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit a king bed.Living and dining areas might be slightly cramped
No structural columns in between bedrooms, so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary.Structural columns in the living area are not flush with the walls
An open concept kitchen can make it feel more spacious. Possible to do up a dry kitchen if preferred. 

Four-Room

Four-Room FlatDetails
Price$302,000 – $428,000
Resale Comparables$600,000 – $680,000
Total Area93 sqm
Internal Floor Area90 sqm

Non-Optional Finishes and Fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

  • Vinyl strip flooring in the:
    • Bedrooms
  • Floor tiles in the:
    • Living/ dining
    • Bathrooms
    • Household shelter
    • Kitchen and service yard
  • Wall tiles in the:
    • Bathrooms
    • Kitchen
  • Bedroom and bathroom doors
  • Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite
ProsCons
Living and dining are segregated and well-sizedThe main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy)
All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit a king bed.Structural columns in the living area are not flush with the walls
No structural columns in between bedrooms, so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. 
The kitchen comes with a separate service yard 
An open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious. Possible to do up a dry kitchen/pantry in the dining area if preferred.  

Five-Room

Five-Room FlatDetails
Price$420,000 – $571,000
Resale Comparables$685,000 – $820,000
Total Area113 sqm
Internal Floor Area110 sqm

Non-Optional Finishes and Fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the five-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

  • Vinyl strip flooring in the:
    • Bedrooms
  • Floor tiles in the:
    • Living/ dining
    • Bathrooms
    • Household shelter
    • Kitchen and service yard
  • Wall tiles in the:
    • Bathrooms
    • Kitchen
  • Bedroom and bathroom doors
  • Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite
ProsCons
Living and dining are segregated and well-sizedThe main door opens up straight to the living area (which lacks privacy)
Possible to do up a study room (which can also be a small bedroom) in the living area if preferred 
All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit a king bed. 
No structural columns in between bedrooms, so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. 
Huge kitchen that comes with a separate service yard 
An open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious. Possible to do up a dry kitchen if preferred.  

3Gen

3Gen FlatDetails
Price$468,000 – $567,000
Resale ComparablesNone
Total Area120 sqm
Internal Floor Area115 sqm

Non-Optional Finishes and Fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 3Gen flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

  • Vinyl strip flooring in the:
    • Bedrooms
  • Floor tiles in the:
    • Living/ dining
    • Bathrooms
    • Household shelter
    • Kitchen and service yard
  • Wall tiles in the:
    • Bathrooms
    • Kitchen
  • Internal doors for bedrooms and folding doors for bathrooms
  • Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite
ProsCons
Living and dining are segregated and well-sizedThe main door opens up straight to the living area (which lacks privacy)
Has two ensuite bedrooms 
All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The two main bedrooms can fit a king bed. 
Main bedroom 2 is especially spacious 
No structural columns in between common bedrooms and main bedroom 1, so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. 
Huge kitchen that comes with a separate service yard 
An open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious. Possible to do up a dry kitchen if preferred.  

Best Stacks

Flat TypeBlockStacksFloor LevelReasons
Two-Room Flexi (Type 1)437A108, 110Preferably above #10 — to surpass Acacia Home and North Link BuildingGets an unblocked view overlooking the industrial estate towards the sea — higher floors will likely have a sea view
Two-Room Flexi (Type 2)439A162, 164Preferably above #10 — to surpass North Link Building and future schoolGets an unblocked view overlooking the land plot reserved for a school, towards the industrial estate and the sea — higher floors will likely have a sea view
Three-Room439A166, 168Preferably above #10 — to surpass North Link Building and future schoolGets an unblocked view overlooking the land plot reserved for a school, towards the industrial estate and the sea — higher floors will likely have a sea view
Four-Room437A104, 106Preferably above #10 — to surpass Acacia Home and North Link BuildingGets an unblocked view overlooking the industrial estate towards the sea — higher floors will likely have a sea view
Four-Room437B132, 134Preferably above #10 — to surpass North Link Building and future churchGets an unblocked view overlooking the land plot reserved for a church, towards the industrial estate and the sea — higher floors will likely have a sea view
Five-Room437A112, 114Preferably above #10 — to surpass Acacia Home and North Link BuildingGets an unblocked view overlooking the industrial estate towards the sea — higher floors will likely have a sea view
Five-Room439A158, 160Preferably above #10 — to surpass North Link Building and future schoolGets an unblocked view overlooking the land plot reserved for a school, towards the industrial estate and the sea — higher floors will likely have a sea view

Some market watchers like Fong of PropNex predict that Sembawang Brook — and its other counterpart, Sembawang Portico — may see relatively moderate interest given the development’s distance from Sembawang MRT station, as well as the limited range of nearby amenities in this part of Sembawang.

“However, things may get livelier in the future as the Sembawang area is expected to be transformed, including the redevelopment of the Sembawang Shipyard into a mixed-use waterfront lifestyle district,” says Fong.

He is referring to the planned transformation of the over 50-year-old shipyard after its operations there wind down from 2028 onwards. 

As unveiled in the latest Master Plan, the government plans to transform that maritime enclave into a new mixed-use precinct. Nearly three times the size of Ang Mo Kio Town Centre, this future precinct will house approximately 10,000 new homes.

Sembawang Portico — Sembawang

Project Overview

Sembawang Portico is bounded by Admiralty Lane and Sembawang Drive. 

The project comprises three residential blocks, each 26 storeys high, and offering 875 units of two-room Flexi, three-room, four-room, and five-room flats. 

One of the residential blocks will include 50 rental flats. 

These will be Standard flats under the new location-based framework, and this development will have a shorter waiting time of less than three years.

Inspired by Sembawang’s colonial architectural heritage, Sembawang Portico takes its name from the classic portico feature found in the area’s iconic black-and-white bungalows.

The project features a Multi-Storey Car Park (MSCP) with a preschool at the ground level and a rooftop garden with fitness facilities and a community garden. 

Residents can also enjoy children’s playgrounds and fitness corners for adults and the elderly.

DetailsInfo
TownSembawang
Est. Waiting Time31 months
Remaining Lease99 years
Flat TypeNumber of Flats
Two-Room Flexi (Type 1)50
Two-Room Flexi (Type 2)150
Three-Room100
Four-Room300
Five-Room275
Total875

Eco-Friendly Features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Sembawang Portico will have several eco-friendly features, such as:

  • Separate chutes for recyclable waste
  • Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption
  • Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport
  • Parking spaces to facilitate the future provision of electric vehicle charging stations
  • Use of sustainable products in the project
  • Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart Solutions

Sembawang Portico will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

  • Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate the adoption of smart home solutions
  • Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage
  • Smart Pneumatic Waste Conveyance System to optimise the deployment of resources for cleaner and fuss-free waste disposal

Embracing Walk-Cycle-Ride

With an increased focus on active and healthy living, the housing precinct is designed with well-connected pathways to make it easier for residents to walk and cycle more as part of their daily commutes to the surrounding amenities and public transport:

  • Convenient access and walking distance to public transport
  • Safe, pleasant, and welcoming streets for walking and cycling
  • Sheltered linkways and barrier-free accessibility to facilities
  • Wayfinding and signage for orientation and navigation

Residents can access the bus service along Sembawang Drive and Sembawang MRT Station on the North-South Line, providing convenient access to nearby towns. 

Learn more about transport connectivity in this precinct using the MyTransport.sg app.

Overall Pros vs Cons

ProsCons
15-min walk to Sembawang MRT station and Sun PlazaSlightly further walk to the MRT station
There are various eateries within walking distance. Slightly further walk (under 15 minutes) to Sembawang Mart.Fairly close to industrial estates
Balanced unit mix 

Schools (Within 1km)

  • Canberra Primary School
  • Endeavour Primary School
  • Northoaks Primary School
  • Wellington Primary School

Thoughts on the site plan

  • Small cluster with just three blocks
  • Has two drop-off points which adequately serve the project
  • Sheltered linkways connect the blocks to the MSCP and one or two future bus bays
  • Some stacks face the MSCP directly
  • The MSCP and facilities put some distance between inward-facing stacks
  • With twelve to thirteen units sharing four to five lifts, some wait time may be expected during busier hours

Sun Direction

Layout Analysis

Two-Room Flexi Type 1

Two-Room Flexi Type 1 FlatDetails
Price$49,000 – $184,000
Resale Comparables$322,000 – $390,000
Total Area40 sqm
Internal Floor Area38 sqm
Lease PeriodPrice Range
15 Years$49,000 – $63,000
20 Years$59,000 – $75,000
25 Years$66,000 – $85,000
30 Years$73,000 – $93,000
35 Years$78,000 – $100,000
40 Years$83,000 – $106,000
45 Years$86,000 – $111,000
99 Years$142,000 – $184,000

Non-Optional Finishes and Fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the Two-room Flexi (Type 1) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

  • Vinyl strip flooring in the:
    • Living/ dining
    • Bedroom
  • Floor tiles in the:
    • Bathroom
    • Household shelter
    • Kitchen
  • Wall tiles in the:
    • Bathroom
    • Kitchen
  • A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom
  • Bathroom door
  • Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite
  • Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short leases)
Optional Component Scheme (OCS)Description
OCS package for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats: $6,510Lighting, window grilles, built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop, built-in wardrobe, water heater, mirror, and toilet roll holder in the bathroom
ProsCons
The room can fit a queen bed minimallyThe dining area may be a bit cramped
A squarish layout provides ease of furniture placementOnly one entrance to the bathroom — unable to access from the bedroom
The kitchen is tucked in a corner and can be enclosed if preferred 

Two-Room Flexi Type 2

Two-Room Flexi Type 2 FlatDetails
Price$55,000 – $225,000
Resale Comparables$322,000 – $390,000
Total Area48 sqm
Internal Floor Area46 sqm
Lease PeriodPrice Range
15 Years$55,000 – $77,000
20 Years$65,000 – $92,000
25 Years$73,000 – $104,000
30 Years$80,000 – $114,000
35 Years$86,000 – $122,000
40 Years$91,000 – $130,000
45 Years$95,000 – $136,000
99 Years$157,000 – $225,000

Non-Optional Finishes and Fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room Flexi (Type 2) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

  • Vinyl strip flooring in the:
    • Living/ dining
    • Bedroom
  • Floor tiles in the:
    • Bathroom
    • Household shelter
    • Kitchen
  • Wall tiles in the:
    • Bathroom
    • Kitchen
  • A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom
  • Bathroom door
  • Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite
  • Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short leases)
Optional Component Scheme (OCS)Description
OCS package for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats: $7,720Lighting, window grilles, built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop, a built-in wardrobe, a water heater, a mirror, and a toilet roll holder in the bathroom, a laminated UPVC door for the flexible space
ProsCons
Feels like 1+StudyOnly one entrance to the bathroom — unable to access from the bedroom
The room can fit a queen bed minimallySmall space to put the TV
The extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation and can be turned into another bedroom/study nook 
The kitchen is tucked in a corner and can be enclosed if preferred 
Decently sized dining area 
Kitchen is tucked in a corner and can be enclosed if preferred 

Three-Room

Three-Room FlatDetails
Price$250,000 – $344,000
Resale Comparables$500,000 – $528,888
Total Area69 sqm
Internal Floor Area66 sqm

Non-Optional Finishes and Fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the three-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

  • Vinyl strip flooring in the:
    • Bedrooms
  • Floor tiles in the:
    • Living/ dining
    • Bathrooms
    • Household shelter
    • Kitchen/ utility
  • Wall tiles in the:
    • Bathrooms
    • Kitchen/ utility
  • Bedroom and bathroom doors
  • Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite
ProsCons
All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit a king bed.Living and dining areas might be slightly cramped
No structural columns in between bedrooms, so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary.The kitchen may feel rather compact, particularly if the utility area is segregated

Four-Room

Four-Room FlatDetails
Price$320,000 – $437,000
Resale Comparables$600,000 – $680,000
Total Area93 sqm
Internal Floor Area90 sqm

Non-Optional Finishes and Fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

  • Vinyl strip flooring in the:
    • Bedrooms
  • Floor tiles in the:
    • Living/ dining
    • Bathrooms
    • Household shelter
    • Kitchen and service yard
  • Wall tiles in the:
    • Bathrooms
    • Kitchen
  • Bedroom and bathroom doors
  • Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite
ProsCons
Living and dining are segregated The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy)
All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit a king bed. 
No structural columns in between bedrooms, so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. 
The kitchen comes with a separate service yard 
An open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious. Possible to do up a dry kitchen/pantry in the dining area if preferred.  

Five-Room

Five-Room FlatDetails
Price$465,000 – $579,000
Resale Comparables$685,000 – $820,000
Total Area113 sqm
Internal Floor Area110 sqm

Non-Optional Finishes and Fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 5-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

  • Vinyl strip flooring in the:
    • Bedrooms
  • Floor tiles in the:
    • Living/ dining
    • Bathrooms
    • Household shelter
    • Kitchen and service yard
  • Wall tiles in the:
    • Bathrooms
    • Kitchen
  • Bedroom and bathroom doors
  • Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite
ProsCons
Living and dining are segregated and well-sizedThe main door opens up straight to the living area (which lacks privacy)
Possible to do up a study room (which can also be a small bedroom) in the living area if preferred 
All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit a king bed. 
No structural columns in between bedrooms, so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. 
Huge kitchen that comes with a separate service yard 
An open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious. Possible to do up a dry kitchen if preferred.  

Best Stacks

Flat TypeBlockStacksFloor LevelReasons
Two-Room Flexi (Type 2)433A 409, 411Must surpass MSCPOverlooks the MSCP and faces the end of the opposite block 
Three-Room433A, 433b419, 431Preferably on a high floorFaces the HDB cluster across the street (Sembawang Brook) 
Four-Room434A461, 463Must surpass schoolOverlooks Northoaks Primary School 
Five-Room434A465, 467Must surpass schoolOverlooks Northoaks Primary School 

Echoing the earlier sentiment expressed by Fong concerning the new BTO projects in Sembawang, Sun or Realion Group also points out that approximately 2,000 flats have been launched in this part of Sembawang in recent years, including a sizeable batch during the February 2026 BTO sales exercise. 

Thus, she also thinks that the overall demand for the flats there this time around will also be softer.

“However, the shorter waiting times for completion will be a major pull for buyers, particularly for couples who need a home sooner. 

The greenery, nature and walks by the canal beside the BTO flats will also be valued by buyers seeking a tranquil near-to-nature living environment,” she says.

Woodgrove Acres – Woodlands

Project Overview

Located along Woodgrove Avenue, Woodgrove Acres features five residential blocks of 15 to 19 storeys, with a total of 656 units that consist of two-room Flexi, three-room, four-room, and five-room flats. 

Moreover, there will be a total of 261 rental flats within this development, including a standalone block of rental flats. 

These are offered as Standard flats under the location-based framework.

Designed to promote wellness and tranquillity, the project’s name reflects its abundant greenery. 

Landscaped gardens are connected by meandering pathways that weave through the estate, creating a seamless green network within the development.

Woodgrove Acres offers comprehensive amenities for residents of all ages, including children’s playgrounds, fitness corners for adults and elderly residents, and precinct pavilions. 

The Multi-Storey Car Park (MSCP) features a rooftop garden with additional fitness facilities, sheltered spaces, and scenic viewing areas. A preschool at the ground level of the MSCP provides added convenience for young families.

DetailsInfo
TownWoodlands
Est. Waiting Time42 months
Remaining Lease99 years
Flat TypeNumber of Flats
Two-Room Flexi (Type 1)31
Two-Room Flexi (Type 2)126
Three-Room80
Four-Room162
Five-Room257
Total656

Eco-Friendly Features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Woodgrove Acres will have several eco-friendly features, such as:

  • Separate chutes for recyclable waste
  • Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption
  • Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport
  • Parking spaces to facilitate the future provision of electric vehicle charging stations
  • Use of sustainable products in the project
  • Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart Solutions

Woodgrove Acres will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

  • Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate the adoption of smart home solutions
  • Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Embracing Walk-Cycle-Ride

With an increased focus on active and healthy living, the housing precinct is designed with well-connected pathways to make it easier for residents to walk and cycle more as part of their daily commutes to the surrounding amenities and public transport:

  • Convenient access and walking distance to public transport
  • Safe, pleasant, and welcoming streets for walking and cycling
  • Sheltered linkways and barrier-free accessibility to facilities
  • Wayfinding and signage for orientation and navigation

Residents can access the bus service to Woodlands Bus Interchange, as well as Woodlands MRT Station on the North-South and Thomson-East Coast lines, providing convenient connections to other towns. 

Learn more about transport connectivity in this precinct using the MyTransport.sg app.

Overall Pros vs Cons

ProsCons
Approximately 15-min walk to Woodlands MRT station and Causeway PointSlightly further walk to the MRT station
Short walk to The Woodgrove. There are various eateries within walking distance. Situated next to the SLE
Balanced unit mix 

Schools (Within 1km)

  • Fuchun Primary School
  • Innova Primary School
  • Si Ling Primary School
  • Woodgrove Primary School

Thoughts on the site plan

  • Has three drop-off points, which adequately serve the five-block project
  • Sheltered linkways connect the blocks to the MSCP and a proposed future bus stop
  • There is a balanced mix of inward and outward-facing units
  • Some stacks face the MSCP, although the facilities situated between them act as a buffer
  • Eleven to twelve units sharing three lifts is fairly healthy considering that the blocks are 15-19 levels – there may be some wait time during busier hours

Sun Direction

Layout Analysis

Two-Room Flexi Type 1

Two-Room Flexi Type 1 FlatDetails
Price$46,000 – $170,000
Resale Comparables$365,000 – $423,000
Total Area40 sqm
Internal Floor Area38 sqm
Lease PeriodPrice Range
15 Years$46,000 – $57,000
20 Years$55,000 – $68,000
25 Years$62,000 – $77,000
30 Years$69,000 – $85,000
35 Years$74,000 – $92,000
40 Years$78,000 – $97,000
45 Years$82,000 – $102,000
99 Years$137,000 – $170,000

Non-Optional Finishes and Fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room Flexi (Type 1) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

  • Floor tiles in the:
    • Bathroom
    • Household shelter
    • Kitchen
  • Wall tiles in the:
    • Bathroom
    • Kitchen
  • Sliding partition/ door for the bedroom (please refer to the floor plans under Layout Ideas)
  • Bathroom door
  • Water closet suite in the bathroom
  • Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short leases)
Optional Component Scheme (OCS)Description
Package 1 – Flooring for living/ dining and bedroom: $2,660Vinyl strip flooring
Package 2 – Sanitary fittings: $630Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.
Lighting, window grilles, built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop, built-in wardrobe, water heater, mirror, and toilet roll holder in the bathroom
Package 3 for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats: $6,510Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.
Lighting, window grilles, built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop, built-in wardrobe, water heater, mirror, and toilet roll holder in bathroom
ProsCons
The kitchen is tucked in a corner and can be enclosed if preferredThe dining area may be a bit cramped
A squarish layout provides ease of furniture placementOnly one entrance to the bathroom — unable to access from the bedroom
Kitchen is tucked in a corner and can be enclosed if preferred 

Two-Room Flexi Type 2

Two-Room Flexi Type 2 FlatDetails
Price$55,000 – $211,000
Resale Comparables$365,000 – $423,000
Total Area48 sqm
Internal Floor Area46 sqm
Lease PeriodPrice Range
15 Years$55,000 – $71,000
20 Years$66,000 – $85,000
25 Years$75,000 – $96,000
30 Years$82,000 – $106,000
35 Years$89,000 – $114,000
40 Years$94,000 – $120,000
45 Years$98,000 – $126,000
99 Years$164,000 – $211,000

Non-Optional Finishes and Fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room Flexi (Type 2) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

  • Floor tiles in the:
    • Bathroom
    • Household shelter
    • Kitchen
  • Wall tiles in the:
    • Bathroom
    • Kitchen
  • Sliding partition/ door for the bedroom (please refer to the floor plans under Layout Ideas)
  • Bathroom door
  • Water closet suite in the bathroom
  • Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short leases)
Optional Component Scheme (OCS)Description
Package 1 – Flooring for living/ dining and bedroom: $2,440Vinyl strip flooring
Package 2 – Sanitary fittings: $630Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.
Lighting, window grilles, built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop, built-in wardrobe, water heater, mirror, and toilet roll holder in the bathroom
Package 3 for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats: $7,720Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.
Lighting, window grilles, built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop, built-in wardrobe, water heater, mirror, and toilet roll holder in bathroom
ProsCons
Feels like 1+StudyOnly one entrance to the bathroom — unable to access from the bedroom
The wall separating the two rooms can be hacked to create a larger bedroom if desiredSmall space to put the TV
The extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation and can be turned into another bedroom/study nookStructural columns in the living area are not flush with the walls
The kitchen is tucked in a corner and can be enclosed if preferred 
Decently sized dining area 
Kitchen is tucked in a corner and can be enclosed if preferred 

Three-Room

Three-Room FlatDetails
Price$260,000 – $325,000
Resale Comparables$510,000 – $556,000
Total Area69 sqm
Internal Floor Area66 sqm

Non-Optional Finishes and Fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the three-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

  • Floor tiles in the:
    • Bathrooms
    • Household shelter
    • Kitchen/ utility
  • Wall tiles in the:
    • Bathrooms
    • Kitchen/ utility
  • Water closet suite in the bathrooms
Optional Component Scheme (OCS)Description
Flooring for living/ dining, bedrooms, and dry kitchen: $3,510Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms, Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining, and a dry kitchen
Internal doors and sanitary fittings: $2,810Two laminated UPVC bedroom doors, two laminated UPVC bathroom doors, a wash basin with tap mixer, a shower set with bath/ shower mixer
ProsCons
All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit a king bed.Living and dining areas might be slightly cramped
No structural columns in between bedrooms, so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary.The kitchen may feel rather compact, particularly if the utility area is segregated
An open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious. Possible to do up a dry kitchen if preferred. Structural columns in the living area are not flush with the walls

Four-Room

Four-Room FlatDetails
Price$353,000 – $437,000
Resale Comparables$650,000 – $750,000
Total Area93 sqm
Internal Floor Area90 sqm

Non-Optional Finishes and Fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

  • Floor tiles in the:
    • Bathrooms
    • Household shelter
    • Kitchen and service yard
  • Wall tiles in the:
    • Bathrooms
    • Kitchen
  • Water closet suite in the bathrooms
Optional Component Scheme (OCS)Description
Flooring for living/ dining and bedrooms: $5,210Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms, Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining
Internal doors and sanitary fittings: $3,240Three laminated UPVC bedroom doors, two laminated UPVC bathroom doors, a wash basin with tap mixer, a shower set with bath/ shower mixer
ProsCons
Living and dining are segregated The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy)
All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit a king bed.Structural columns in the living area are not flush with the walls
No structural columns in between bedrooms, so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. 
The kitchen comes with a separate service yard 
An open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious. Possible to do up a dry kitchen/pantry in the dining area if preferred.  

Five-Room

Five-Room FlatDetails
Price$472,000 – $582,000
Resale Comparables$777,000 – $815,188
Total Area113 sqm
Internal Floor Area110 sqm

Non-Optional Finishes and Fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the five-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

  • Floor tiles in the:
    • Bathrooms
    • Household shelter
    • Kitchen and service yard
  • Wall tiles in the:
    • Bathrooms
    • Kitchen
  • Water closet suite in the bathrooms
Optional Component Scheme (OCS)Description
Flooring for living/ dining and bedrooms: $6,360Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms, Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining
Internal doors and sanitary fittings: $3,240Three laminated UPVC bedroom doors, two laminated UPVC bathroom doors, a wash basin with tap mixer, a shower set with bath/ shower mixer
ProsCons
Living and dining are segregated and well-sizedThe main door opens up straight to the living area (which lacks privacy)
Possible to do up a study room (which can also be a small bedroom) in the living area if preferredStructural columns in the living area are not flush with the walls
All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit a king bed. 
No structural columns in between bedrooms, so walls can be hacked fully. Easy to reconfigure the layout if necessary. 
Huge kitchen that comes with a separate service yard 
An open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious. Possible to do up a dry kitchen if preferred.  

Best Stacks

Flat TypeBlockStacksFloor LevelReasons
Two-Room Flexi (Type 1)446B673Preferably on a high floorCorner unit, and the block is angled such that is it not facing the opposite block directly
Two-Room Flexi (Type 2)447A711Preferably above #05 – to surpass Woodgrove CondominiumCorner unit, overlooks Woodgrove Condominium
Three-Room447A713Preferably above #05 – to surpass Woodgrove CondominiumCorner unit, overlooks Woodgrove Condominium
Three-Room447B739Must surpass MSCPGets an unblocked view overlooking the MSCP and SLE, towards the forested area
Four-Room446A, 447A663, 705Preferably above #05 – to surpass Woodgrove CondominiumCorner unit, overlooks Woodgrove Condominium
Four-Room447B693Must surpass MSCPGets a mostly unblocked view overlooking the MSCP and SLE, towards the forested area – may get a partial view of block 448A
Five-Room447A707, 709Preferably above #05 – to surpass Woodgrove CondominiumOverlooks Woodgrove Condominium
Five-Room447B719, 721, 741Must surpass MSCPGets an unblocked view overlooking the MSCP and SLE, towards the forested area

The BTO projects in Sembawang and Woodlands are the only locations that offer larger flat types, such as the five-room flats at both Sembawang projects and Woodgrove Acres, while 3Gen flats are offered solely at Sembawang Brook.

“Woodgrove Acres is likely to appeal to buyers seeking a more affordable entry point into a regional centre. With comparatively accessible pricing across flat types and Woodlands Regional Centre within a 20-minute walk, the project should appeal to value-conscious buyers seeking convenience,” says Lim of ERA.

Taking a step back, excluding the Sale of Balance Flats (SBF), the total number of new BTO flats offered in this month’s sales exercise is 48.2 per cent more than the 4,692 flats launched during the February 2026 BTO sales exercise. 

And it brings the government closer to its planned goal of launching 19,600 BTo flats by the end of this year.

The June 2026 BTO exercise is also the first to incorporate enhancements to the Third Child Priority Scheme, under which the allocation quota for eligible families will be doubled to 10 per cent for BTO and SBF flats. 

Families can also now qualify from when they are expecting their third child, instead of only after the child is born, effectively giving them earlier access to priority allocation.

“These changes could encourage larger families to participate more actively in BTO exercises, but their impact on the wider HDB market is likely to remain modest. Households with urgent housing timelines or larger space requirements may still prefer resale flats for greater choice and faster access,” says Lim.

Fong of PropNex also points out that the line-up in this BTO exercise includes highly anticipated projects like the first BTO project in nearly 40 years in the Lakeview area in Bishan, and a new addition to the Greater Southern Waterfront (GSW) in Bukit Merah.

“We estimate that the overall application rate for the June 2026 BTO exercise could be around 3.1 times to 3.5 times — comparable to the application rate of 3.2 times for the February 2026 BTO exercise,” says Fong.

The next BTO sales exercise will take place in October, and HDB has indicated that it will consist of 8,000 flats across seven projects and six towns — Bedok, Geylang, Sembawang, Tengah, Toa Payoh, and Yishun.

Among the projects, the developments in Bedok are likely to emerge as some of the key crowd pullers given their strategic location within the rapidly evolving Bayshore precinct, says Mohan Sandrasegeran, Head of Research & Data Analytics at SRI.

He adds that while the location-based framework (of Standard, Plus, and Prime categorisation) has shifted greater attention towards the specific characteristics of individual projects, the supply of flats within established towns remains noteworthy. 

Sandrasegeran says that more than 54.8 per cent of the flats expected to be offered in the October 2026 BTO exercise are located within mature estates. 

The June exercise is around 61.3 per cent in mature estates.

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This article was first published in Stackedhomes.

homesBTO flats (Build-to-order flats)HDBpropertyProperty prices
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