Lasik vs contact lenses vs spectacles - which is best (and cheapest) for you?

Statistics show that in Singapore, 1 in 2 children develop myopia by age 12, while about 83 per cent of the population becomes myopic by age 18.

Those who need to correct their eyesight due to their myopic eyesight can opt for spectacles, contact lenses and or undergo a LASIK procedure.

Each option has their own pros and cons in terms of upkeep required, freedom it enables, costs incurred, and risks to health.

To help you understand the choices that are available to you, we'll examine the each option in detail, including the expected costs - and see which is the cheapest over the long term.

#1 SPECTACLES

Spectacles are a simple, low effort solution. You simply have to put on or take off your glasses when needed.