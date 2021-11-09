Les Maisons Nassim penthouse sold for $75m, possibly the most expensive apartment ever sold in Singapore

Someone has paid more than James Dyson to buy a penthouse in Singapore, making it the most expensive in Singapore.

According to Business Times, a penthouse unit at Les Maisons Nassim was sold for $75 million in late October.

At the quantum price of $75 million, this has beaten the $73.8 million reportedly paid by James Dyson for the super penthouse at Wallich Residence in 2019. (James Dyson later sold it in 2020 at an $11.8 million loss to Leo KoGuan, the third-largest individual shareholder of Tesla.)

The Business Times quoted List Sotheby's International Realty executive director Lewis Cha that this transaction may have set the record for being the most expensive penthouse ever sold in Singapore, based on known transactions in the past two decades.

Artist’s impression of the pool at Les Maisons Nassim. PHOTO: 99.co

Spanning around 12,077 sq ft, this translates to $6,210 PSF. A quick search on our portal found the unit had been listed as a five-bedder with an asking price of $80 million.

In terms of price PSF, it's beaten the $5,930 PSF set by a $39 million unit sold in the same luxury condo in early May.

On the other hand, the current record for the highest price PSF may still be held by a 3,089 unit from The Marq on Paterson Hill, sold back in 2011.

According to caveats lodged, the unit was sold for around $20.5 million, or $6,650 PSF.

Looking at the transactions over the past 10 years in District 2 (where Wallich Residence is), District 9 (where The Marq on Paterson Hill is) and District 10 (where Les Maisons Nassim is), condos in District 9 have generally fetched a higher average price PSF.

On the other hand, condos in District 10 have experienced the highest price appreciation of 31.67 per cent over the last 10 years, compared to the 29.32 per cent in District 2 and 1.82 per cent in District 9.

This article was first published in 99.co.