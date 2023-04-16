List of new launch condos (with unsold units) approaching their developer ABSD deadlines in 2023/2024

Property prices have been on the rise in the last couple of years, with prices of new launch condos up by 42.28 per cent from 2020 to 2023 (as of writing, according to 99.co Researcher data).

Unlike last year, which saw less than 20 new launches and a tight new home supply, around 10,000 units are expected to enter the market this year across around 40 new launches.

Despite all these, there’s still some potential bargain to look out for among the new launch condos approaching their ABSD deadlines in 2023 and 2024.

What’s the hype around new launch condos with approaching ABSD deadlines?

The thing about the Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty (ABSD) is that they aren’t just paid by Singaporeans buying their subsequent residential properties (or any home bought by PRs and foreigners).

Developers will also need to fork out the ABSD when they buy land, whether it’s through an en bloc sale or GLS. After the December 2021 cooling measures, the rate has increased from 25 per cent to 35 per cent, on top of the 5 per cent that is non-remissible. The 35 per cent ABSD (or 25 per cent before the increase) can only be remitted if the developer manages to sell off all the units of the project within five years, regardless of the size of the development.

Because of this, there’s a chance that new condos with upcoming ABSD deadlines, and still have unsold units, will offer developer discounts.

With that, our data team has crunched the numbers and compiled the full list of such new launch condos with ABSD deadlines in 2023 and 2024.

Full list of new launch condos with unsold units and approaching ABSD deadlines in 2023 and 2024

(Note: This list was first compiled on 19 April 2022, and has been updated as of April 13, 2023.)