List of properties within 1km of Nanyang Primary School

When it comes to the Primary One registration, many parents would naturally want the best for their children. It's not uncommon for families to move to a property closer to their preferred school.

99.co is starting a "Property near School" series and our first edition is properties near Nanyang Primary School. This might be useful for parents with young children or soon-to-be parents who are planning to move closer to their preferred school.

Location of Nanyang Primary School

PHOTO: OneMap

Nanyang Primary School is located at 52 King's Road and it is surrounded mostly by landed properties. However there are plenty of condos within 1km of the school and the HDB flats around Farrer Road MRT station are a stone's throw away.

Besides being affiliated with Nanyang Girls' High, Nanyang Primary School is near other reputable schools like Hwa Chong Institution and National Junior College.

Nanyang Primary had 89 applicants for 41 vacancies (in Phase 2C) in last year's Primary One registration.

Closest properties to Nanyang Primary School

The closest properties to Nanyang Primary School are the landed houses on King's Road and King's Drive. This includes Kingsville, a landed development which TOP-ed in 1999 and has a 102-year lease. Kingsville's average psf price is $1,439 in the past year and based on 99.co's listings, its prices range from $5 million to $7.8 million.

For those with deeper pockets, there are several bungalows and a good class bungalow (GCB) on Kingsmead Road. The bungalow prices listed on 99.co range from $20 million to $23million ($2,770 psf to $4,182 psf) while the GCB is listed at around $30m ($2,465 psf).﻿

Resale condos near Nanyang Primary School

Here are some resale condos within 1km of Nanyang Primary School.

Project Average psf price (past one year) Number of units Unit types TOP Tenure The Asana 2,421 48 One to three-bedroom 2019 Freehold The Siena 1,685 54 One to two-bedroom 2020 99-year D'leedon 1,829 1723 One to six-bedroom 2015 99-year The Levelz 1,958 126 One to three-bedroom 2004 Freehold Sommerville Park 2,025 456 One to three-bedroom, Townhouse, Maisonette 1985 Freehold Pollen & Bleu 1,848 106 One to four-bedroom 2016 99-year Duchess Crest 1,677 251 Two to four-bedroom 1998 99-year

The general trend is that freehold projects have a higher premium than projects with a 99-year lease.

PHOTO: 99co

Sommerville Park, in particular, had eight resale transactions at an average psf price of $2,025, even though it's one of the oldest condos in the area. This could be due to its larger units and the appeal of a huge development with rare amenities like a squash court and convenience stores.

New launch condos near Nanyang Primary School

Two new launches are within 1km of Nanyang Primary School.

Project Average psf price (past 1 year) No. of units Unit types TOP Tenure Leedon Green 2,870 638 One to four-bedroom 2023 Freehold Wilshire Residences 2,739 85 One to four-bedroom 2023 Freehold

Both new launches in the vicinity are freehold and will TOP in 2023. They also consist of one to four-bedroom units. Based on URA's developers' sales data from April 2023, Leedon Green is around 90 per cent sold while Wilshire Residences is only left with one unsold unit.

HDBs near Nanyang Primary School

If you're looking for something more affordable, Nanyang Primary School is also located close to the Farrer Gardens HDB flats around Farrer Road MRT station. One thing to note is that these flats TOP-ed in 1974, so they only have around 50 years of lease left. This will impact how much HDB or bank loan you can get while purchasing your home.

Farrer Gardens HDB.

PHOTO: Google Maps Street View

Nevertheless, if you're still interested in an HDB flat near Nanyang Primary School, the average psf price of resale transactions at Farrer Gardens this year is $618. There have been nine transactions in 2023 so far.

Flat type Price range (S$) Psf price range (S$) Size range (sqft) Three-room (Seven transactions) 428,000 to 570,000 564 to 696 678 to 818 Four-room (Two transactions) 607,888/620,000 620/647 980/958

30-month stay requirement

A child who gains priority admission to a primary school through the Home-School Distance (HSD) category must reside at the address used for registration for at least 30 months from the start of the Primary One registration exercise.

If you're moving to a new resale house or are waiting for an uncompleted development, you can register your new address in the Primary One registration.

If you're moving to a resale property, you will need to undertake that you will move into your new home by the start of your child's Primary One academic year.

If you're moving to a new launch, you need to move into your property within two years of your child's entry into Primary One.

One thing to note is that moving to a property nearer to your preferred school won't guarantee your child's place in the school. Factors like high demand and a limited number of vacancies might affect your child's chances of getting into the school.

For most schools, you will need to join as a parent volunteer if you have no prior connections to the school. However, being a parent volunteer is competitive and it also won't guarantee your child's place in the school.

