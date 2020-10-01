Looking ahead at 2020: An investor's guide

Read also

On our end, as investment managers, we're paying attention to the macroeconomic indicators that show both the health as well as momentum and direction of the economy. We're most interested in the economy's momentum and trajectory that determine our portfolios' asset allocations to minimise risk and maximise returns in a given economic environment.

After all, it's economic forces, not market noise, that drive medium-to-long-term asset class performance. That's why it's important not to react to market noise, and instead to reallocate investment portfolios only in an entirely new economic environment.

There are a few factors that we expect to shake the markets in 2020:

We previously studied past presidential impeachments' effects on the markets, and concluded that a presidential impeachment has no significant impact. Regardless, President Trump's impeachment in the Democratic-dominated House is unlikely to result in a conviction in the Republican-dominated Senate. Though the impeachment has gotten a lot of media attention, it won't get nearly as much attention as the US general election in 2020 will get.

We may see some short-term market volatility in the run-up to the Democratic Party National Convention in July 2020 as the leftist policies of most Democratic candidates, besides Michael Bloomberg or Joe Biden, aren't business-friendly with the promise of wealth tax and breaking up big firms.

After that, the markets will move their attention to the fight between the Democratic nominee and President Trump; early polls will inevitably affect President Trump's policies, and in turn, may impact the US-China trade negotiations. In the case that any of these political events spark market volatility, stick to your plan and stay invested.

The US-China trade war will also likely generate some short-term volatility. The phase 1 trade agreement was far smaller in scope than what President Trump once envisioned, and leaves major issues, such as structural reforms in China's business practices, hanging in the air.

Many politicians in Washington think that the trade deal gives away leverage, and that the US needs to seize a broader agreement. Depending on how polls shape up ahead of the 2020 general election, President Trump may do more "China Bashing" that could generate short-term volatility.