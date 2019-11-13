L'Oreal, Nestle score big at Alibaba's Singles' Day shopping fest

A screen shows the value of goods being transacted during Alibaba Group's Singles' Day global shopping festival at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, November 12, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

SHANGHAI/HANGZHOU, - Chinese shoppers snapped up food supplements, facial masks and baby milk powder at the world's largest shopping festival, with brands such as L'Oreal (OREP.PA) and Nestle NESN.N among the biggest winners, Alibaba (BABA.N) data showed.

The Chinese e-commerce giant's annual Singles' Day shopping blitz on Monday brought in a record 268.4 billion yuan (S$52 million) in sales, more than six times the amount of online sales made in the United States on Black Friday last year.

It kicked off this year's 24-hour shopping bonanza with a live performance by US pop star Taylor Swift followed by the live-streamed marketing of over 1,000 brands.

A live-streaming anchor wearing a wedding gown promotes Pampers baby diapers through a live streaming session on the eve of the 11.11 Singles' Day shopping festival, at a studio Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China November 10, 2019. PHOTO: Reuters

Alibaba said on Tuesday that 299 brands surpassed 100 million yuan in gross merchandise value, including LVMH's (LVMH.PA) Givenchy, home appliance manufacturers Dyson and Philips (PHG.AS) and sportswear maker Under Armour (UAA.N).

Fifteen brands made over 1 billion yuan in sales, it said.

These included Huawei Technologies, Apple (AAPL.O), Nike (NKE.N), Xiaomi Corp (1810.HK) and Fast Retailing's (9983.T) Uniqlo.

A live-streaming anchor (2nd R) and her assistant promote a facial mask through a live streaming session before the 11.11 Singles' Day shopping festival, at her studio in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China November 9, 2019. PHOTO: Reuters

Food supplements were the most popular import product, while sales of makeup, diapers and face wash were also strong.

Sales growth for the annual shopping festival this year eased to 26 per cent, the weakest since the event started in 2009, in a reflection of how e-commerce sales in China have been slowing.

Analysts, however, said the growth rate had slightly beaten their expectations, saying that more aggressive promotions, a focus on attracting more customers from rural cities, and even the overall slowing economy might have helped as people sought to buy goods at discounted prices.

Citic Securities had predicted a 20-25 per cent expansion, while Daiwa Capital Markets had an estimate of 23 per cent.

"What's happened is that you've had a lot of consumers this year being a little bit more careful about their purchasing because the economy's slowing down," said Ben Cavender, managing director of consultancy China Market Research Group.

"I think this year especially, people were kind of waiting for Singles' Day and kind of waiting to make some of those medium-sized purchases that they didn't want to pay full price for."

The event has been replicated at home and abroad, with Singles' Day promotions found at rivals such as China's JD.com (JD.O) and Pinduoduo (PDD.O) as well as South Korea's 11thStreet and Singapore's Qoo10.

JD.com, which started its sales campaign on Nov. 1, said transaction volume exceeded 204.4 billion yuan over the eleven days.

Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing said the online event also boosted visits to its physical stores, of which it has 700 across China, adding that its Heattech thermal underwear and Ultra Light Down jackets were among its most popular items.

More about
china Alibaba

TRENDING

Mahathir as shocked as Najib after High Court&#039;s order
Mahathir as shocked as Najib after High Court's order
Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side
Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side
Blackpink&#039;s Lisa is Asia&#039;s most beautiful woman, actor Xiao Zhan rated most handsome
Blackpink's Lisa is Asia's most beautiful woman, actor Xiao Zhan rated most handsome
Dating a mummy&#039;s boy: Jade Seah says, &#039;I can&#039;t&#039;
Dating a mummy's boy: Jade Seah says, 'I can't'
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
Vlogger demonstrates the challenges of delivering GrabFood orders to customers on foot
Vlogger demonstrates the challenges of delivering GrabFood orders to customers on foot
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from China&#039;s Huashan Mountain
Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from China's Huashan Mountain
He is 42, she is 22: Jerry Yan romance drama draws flak over co-leads&#039; big age gap
He is 42, she is 22: Jerry Yan romance drama draws flak over co-leads' big age gap
Chinese woman suffers 10 fractures due to vitamin D deficiency from excessive sunblock usage, doctor claims
Chinese woman suffers 10 fractures due to vitamin D deficiency from excessive sunblock usage, doctor claims
Huawei is launching the Mate 30 series in Singapore this week. Should you even bother?
Huawei is launching the Mate 30 series in Singapore this week. Should you even bother?
Chinese man complains of earache, finds a family of cockroaches living inside his ear
Chinese man complains of earache, finds a family of cockroaches living inside his ear

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

True story: &#039;I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee&#039;
True story: 'I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee'
Danger of small toys: Mum saw blood pouring from sleeping toddler&#039;s throat
Mum horrified to see blood pouring from sleeping toddler's throat
Shopping and food deals in Singapore to stretch your dollar beyond 11.11
Limited edition Hello Kitty carriers to drop at McDonald's on Nov 14
I&#039;ve been single for the last 8 years and no, there&#039;s nothing wrong with me
I've been single for the last 8 years and no, there's nothing wrong with me

Home Works

House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
7 characteristics of scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
7 characteristics of scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
The best tiles for the kitchen
The best tiles for the kitchen

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

How to &#039;live and play safely&#039;, according to cybersecurity expert
How to 'live and play safely', according to cybersecurity expert
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint
Pregnant woman in China dies after hospital turns her away, allegedly delays treatment
Pregnant woman in China dies after hospital turns her away, allegedly delays treatment
He defied death and became a bodybuilding champ after suffering a stroke
He defied death and became a bodybuilding champ after suffering a stroke

SERVICES