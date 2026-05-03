MacPherson 3-room flat hits record $872k sale — why buyers paid $52k above valuation

While resale HDB prices largely moderated in the first quarter of this year, falling 0.1per cent q-o-q in 1Q2026, not all flat types registered a dip in resale price. The price of four-room flats — which tend to be the preferred unit type for young couples and families — notched a quarterly increase of 0.8per cent last quarter.

For young couples looking to find a home with adequate space to accommodate their future needs, the search becomes even more tenuous. From identifying the ideal location to unit size, many may start their journey with the intention of buying the biggest possible unit they can afford.

Is bigger always better? The short answer — it depends. As family sizes decrease and a growing proportion of couples withhold from having children, could three-bedroom flats better suit the needs of younger homebuyers?

Recently, Stacked learned that a 732 sq ft three-room flat at Macpherson Spring, a 750-unit Build-To-Order (BTO) development on Circuit Road, was sold for $872,000 ($1,191 psf) earlier this month. The sale is noteworthy because the buyer paid a cash over valuation (COV) of $52,000.

The selling price sets a new price high for a resale three-room flat in Geylang, and the high-floor three-room corner unit flat at Macpherson Spring was sold by the home owner, Lyn, who is also a real estate agent and marketed the sale of her home.

The HDB development was launched as part of the February 2015 BTO sales exercise, and it reached its minimum occupation period (MOP) in 2024. Subsequently, resale transactions for some of the three-room flats there started from about $734,000 and recently, a three-room unit between 16th-18th floors sold for $850,000 in April 2026.

Incidentally, it is also the same development which has seen the bulk of four-room million-dollar transactions in the past year, with a four-room between 16th-18th floors selling for $1.07 million in June 2025.

It’s all about the location

With home sizes a key concern for many young families, most tend to gravitate towards larger sized flats like four- and five-room units, uplifting demand for these flat types across the market. These days, three-room flats feature a much more compact design that is challenging to adapt to different lifestyle needs and preferences.

However, for some professional couples, the relative affordability of some centrally located three-room flats might be an increasingly appealing option, especially if a shorter commute home may be a priority in their life right now.

This locational attribute is likely one of the main demand drivers at Macpherson Spring, which is almost next to Macpherson Interchange on the Downtown and Circle Lines. The area is also served by major roads and highways like Paya Lebar Road and the Pan Island Expressway (PIE).

It is also one stop away from Paya Lebar Interchange, which connects to the Circle Line and East-West Line, and the station is connected to several offices and commercial buildings such as Paya Lebar Quarter, SingPost Centre, and Paya Lebar Square. Nearby schools include MacPherson Secondary School, Canossa Catholic Primary School, MacPherson Primary.

Avoiding the 'Plus' and 'Prime' restrictions

With the introduction of the location-based BTO classification – which rolled out the Standard, Plus, and Prime BTO categories – resale flats in central areas like Macpherson stand to benefit, given the tighter resale restrictions applied to Plus and Prime BTO flats.

Firstly, typically resale units have a five-year MOP while Plus and Prime BTO flats have a 10-year MOP. For typical resale units, there is also no subsidy recovery and income ceiling for buyers. This makes it easier for HDB upgraders looking to sell their flats to enter the private market.

Next, it goes back to the choice of location. In general, while the price growth of resale three-room flats have not topped the price growth for most four- and five-room flats, this unit type has seen steady price growth over the years. The relatively lower base price of three-room flats also opens up a longer runway for prices to appreciate over a longer time.

Here are some key considerations buyers need to keep in mind.

Location: Proximity to the buyer’s place of work/school, as well as lifestyle amenities. Are there any future plans that would help to enhance the value of flats in the area?

Connectivity: Is the nearest MRT station within walking distance, and is the foot path sheltered?

View Permanence: Is the view protected by land zoning, for instance, does it face a park, landed housing enclave, or water body? A currently empty plot may be zoned for a high-rise building later.

Floor Height: Is it above the “canopy level” of surrounding trees and adjacent buildings?

Afternoon Sun: Does it face a direction that avoids the harsh afternoon sun, while maximising cross-ventilation?

Layout Utility: Can the three-room layout be reconfigured, such as removing walls for an open concept? This is a flexibility that appeals to most young dual-income couples with no children.

Lease Profile: Is the lease less than 10 years to appeal to buyers looking to hold for the long-term?

The three-room vs four-room debate

In general, for resale units, the difference between most three- and four-room flats tends to be the addition of one more bedroom and a service yard, with slight differences to the rest of the layout.

There are a few reasons why three-room HDB flats may or may not be a suitable purchase.

From the perspective of price appreciation, Stacked recently covered why some older flats in a handful of mature estates such as Geylang, Kallang/Whampoa, and Bedok are capable of price resilience and staving off the negative impact of lease decay for several years.

Comparing the price growth of three- and four-room flats, both categories generally exhibited the same rate of appreciation of 42.7 per cent increase over a five-year period.

Another point worth noting is that apart from three-room flats, all other flat types have seen noticeable shrinkage in flat sizes over the years.

The three-room units built in the 1980s generally range from around 732 — 883 sq ft, while four-room flats were around 1,119 sq ft. In the 2000s, the size of three-room flats generally remained the same, but the size of four-room flats decreased to around 1,012 sq ft.

Balancing trade-offs

According to Lyn, when she purchased her flat about 10 years ago, she was cognisant that most of her friends who were also house hunting were prioritising square footage in housing estates that were much further from the city centre compared to her unit at Macpherson Spring.

She shared that saving time on commuting was important to her, and she decided to prioritise finding a home in a more central location over having a larger space.

Her decisiveness and clear housing priorities eventually led her to secure a unit at Macpherson Spring, and she adds: "Among the many options available in the BTO exercise that year, Macpherson Spring stood out to us".

She applied for a three-room flat which was 1.2 times oversubscribed during its BTO sales launch in 2015, in contrast, four-room flats in the development were about five times oversubscribed.

She shares that even back then, she was confident that the region’s connectivity and the transformation of Paya Lebar would uplift property values in the area and surrounding neighbourhoods. "These factors convinced us to lock in a "guaranteed entry" into a high-growth, high connectivity precinct, she says.

When she sold the unit this year, the relatively high price that she was able to garner is not down to luck. "It is an indication of the area’s perceived future potential, which we had foreseen more than 10 years ago when we made the purchase".

Lyn says that the commendable price for her three-room flat validates her decision more than a decade ago, and is indicative that there is a growing trend among younger buyers — especially working professionals — who value lifestyle efficiency and long-term growth in their home purchase.

At Stacked, we like to look beyond the headlines and surface-level numbers, and focus on how things play out in the real world.

If you’d like to discuss how this applies to your own circumstances, you can reach out for a one-to-one consultation here.

And if you simply have a question or want to share a thought, feel free to write to us at stories@stackedhomes.com — we read every message.

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