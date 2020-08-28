Magazine-worthy HDB terrace flat in Queenstown on market for nearly $1 million

Ever seen photos of a home online and feel like moving in on the spot?

Instead of regular snapshots, a property agent has uploaded magazine-worthy photos of a terrace house recently listed for sale.

From the photos, it's probably hard to tell that this is a public housing residence.

The four-room HDB unit at Block 50, Stirling Road is on the market for $980,000 (furnishings excluded).

At 111 sqm, the two-storey house has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, extensions on the front and back porches, and a car park right behind the backyard.

The flat is also a few minutes' walk away from Queenstown MRT station and amenities such as Queenstown swimming complex and sports complex.

Although the terrace flats in the block only have 47 years of lease left — with prices ranging between $880,000 and $980,000 — they're considered to be more affordable than their private counterparts.

Rare 'landed' public housing property in mature estate

It may have been built in 1959, but this terrace flat is all modern on the inside, sporting the trendy industrial look that the seller splashed $200,000 on renovations back in 2018.

Even with a price tag that's nearing $1 million, the house is located in Queenstown, one of Singapore's most popular mature estates.

PHOTO: National Heritage Board

The terrace flats, along with a few surrounding blocks, are among the first homes built by the Singapore Improvement Trust.

They were designed to give Queenstown’s skyline some variety as well as a more "kampung" feel, the National Heritage Board explained.

A civic group approached the Urban Development Authority (URA) last year, seeking conservation status for these blocks.

After all, there are only 285 HDB terrace properties in Singapore.

lamminlee@asiaone.com