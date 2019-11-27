Make these 5 financial moves before the year ends!

It is a commonly perceived notion that the year-end is the best time to get your finances in place. Get your money act together by making these five financial moves before the year ends.

Have you been paying your Credit Card dues on time? How many new loans have you added to your kitty? How does your investment portfolio look? Have you achieved any of your financial goals?

Yet another year is coming to a close. But before you gear up to welcome the new year with pomp and splendour, we'd suggest that you take some time to assess the year gone by, especially with regards to your finances. Trust us, it isn't a gargantuan task.

We'll help you get a head start. Here are five financial moves that you must make (if you haven't already) before the year ends if you want to be financially sorted for the future.

WHAT'S THE STATUS OF YOUR FINANCIAL GOALS?

You'd have charted out your financial goals (or so, we assume). How far have you reached in terms of achieving them? We get it that some of your goals are long term and, hence, would take a while to achieve. However, you must have set up some short-term goals too, right?

Block a few hours over the weekend to just review the status of your goals. This will help you understand what's been working, what's not on track, etc. Plus, doing this exercise can help you prioritise your goals or set new ones for the coming year.

REVISIT YOUR BUDGET

You have a budget in place, don't you? In case, you don't, you better start working on one.