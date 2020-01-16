The math behind TOTO: Here's why it (statistically) doesn't make financial sense to play

Traditions that are mainstays of Chinese New Year in Singapore include: Home visitations, Lou Hei, gambling with friends and family, and the TOTO Hong Bao Draw. This year, the Group 1 prize is $12 million and the draw will be held on 7 February 2020 at 9.30pm.

We agree that it might be fun to purchase "hope" (and we will probably be among those who buy a ticket ourselves), it is also true that Singaporeans will probably start their year better by abstaining and thus not losing money. Here's why.

RECAP OF THE TOTO RULES

For those who don't know how to play TOTO, here is quick summary of the key rules.

You pick at least 6 numbers between 1 and 49. During each draw, 6 Winning Numbers and 1 Additional Numbers are drawn. If your chosen numbers match at least 3 of the Winning Numbers, you win a prize. The amount you receive depends on how many of your chosen numbers match the Winning Numbers. Another important caveat is that if is more than 1 winner in Groups 1 to 4, prizes will be divided equally among all winners of the group. The prize amounts for Groups 5 to 7 are fixed.

WHAT ARE THE ODDS OF WINNING THE TOTO JACKPOT (GROUP 1)?

When you play TOTO, you do so in hopes of winning the eye-watering top prize. But what are your odds of doing so? To answer this question, we dusted off our copy of Schaum's and refreshed our knowledge on Permutations and Combinations.

We need to match all 6 numbers from a possible list of 49. Since the numbers don't repeat, there is only 1 possible combination that will yield us the top prize.

Thus, C(49, 6) = 1/13,983,816

In other words, the odds of winning is about 1 in 14 million.

To say this is extremely poor odds would be an understatement.

Then again, we humans are bad at gauging immensely improbably events. One way to think about whether how much value your $1 lottery ticket has is to calculate its Net Present Value.

NET PRESENT VALUE OF A $1 TOTO TICKET