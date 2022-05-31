May 2022 BTO launch review: Ultimate guide to choosing the best unit

There's no question about it – the May 2022 BTO launch is going to be hotly contested. There will be 4,583 Build To Order (BTO) flats across five estates that will be launched – with the main draw the two projects under the Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) model in Bukit Merah and Queenstown. To round up, the other projects are in Toa Payoh, Jurong West, and Yishun.

For those who need a reminder on the PLH model, here's a quick overview of what you need to know.

The PLH model will impose additional restrictions, on HDB flats bought in prime areas:

Ten-year MOP instead of five years

No renting out the whole flat

Subsidy Recovery, on top of the existing resale levy

Tighter eligibility requirements

Reduced number of flats set aside for MCPS

Our review is broken down by the five BTO sites on offer, starting with the mature estates. We share an overview of the project, the best stacks (in our opinion) as well as the pros and cons of the site and unit layouts on offer.

This has always been eagerly anticipated, so here’s our comprehensive review of the May 2022 BTO launch!

May 2022 BTO prices

Mature towns

Town Project Flat Type Selling Price (Excluding Grants) Selling Price (Including Grants) Toa Payoh Kim Keat Heights Two-room Flexi From $162,000 From $82,000 Three-room From $289,000 From $229,000 Four-room From $420,000 From $375,000

Prime Location Public Housing (PLH)

Town Project Flat Type Selling Price (Excluding Grants) Selling Price (Including Grants) Bukit Merah Bukit Merah Ridge Three-room From $377,000 From $317,000 Four-room From $540,000 From $495,000 Queenstown Ghim Moh Ascent Three-room From $369,000 From $309,000 Four-room From $511,000 From $466,000

Non-mature towns

Town Project Flat Type Selling Price (Excluding Grants) Selling Price (Including Grants) Jurong West Lakeside View Two-room Flexi ^^ From $107,000 From $27,000 Three-room From $215,000 From $140,000 Four-room From $320,000 From $260,000 Five-room From $412,000 From $367,000 Yishun Yishun Beacon * Two-room Flexi^ From $123,000 From $43,000 Four-room From $328,000 From $268,000 Five-room From $485,000 From $440,000

Notes

Selling prices are rounded up to the nearest thousand dollars.

*Prices include the costs of floor finishes, internal doors, and sanitary fittings.

^Singles who apply for a Two-room Flexi flat under the Single Singapore Citizen (SSC) Scheme will pay $15,000 more than married couples. Eligible singles can also apply for the Enhanced CPF Housing Grant (EHG) of up to $40,000. The actual grant amounts will vary according to income.

Mature estate

Kim Keat Heights (Toa Payoh)

PHOTO: Housing & Development Board

Project overview

Bounded by Lorong 7 and Lorong 6 Toa Payoh, Kim Keat Heights comprises two residential blocks ranging from 27 to 36 storeys. Both blocks will house some rental flats. You can choose from 385 units of two, three, and four-room flats.

The design of Kim Keat Heights will pay homage to Toa Payoh's heritage, using motifs and colours inspired by the iconic dragon playground located within the town.

Kim Keat Heights will have a sky garden connecting both blocks offering panoramic views of Toa Payoh. Other facilities within Kim Keat Heights include a Community Club integrated into the development, a precinct pavilion, playgrounds as well as adult and elderly fitness stations. The roof garden above the Multi-Storey Car Park (MSCP) offers an additional space where you can relax and unwind.

PHOTO: Housing & Development Board

Details Info Town Toa Payoh Est. Completion Date 3Q 2027 Est. Waiting Time 55 months Remaining Lease 99 years Selection Period Jul 2022 to Apr 2023

Flat Type Number of Flats Two-Room (Type 1) 34 Two-Room (Type 2) 86 Three-Room 100 Four-Room 165 Total 385

Eco-friendly features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Kim Keat Heights will have several eco-friendly features such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the development

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart solutions

Kim Keat Heights will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to support easy installation of smart systems

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Overall pros vs. cons

Pros Cons Close proximity to CBD Away from MRT station, highly dependent on bus services to get around Convenient to basic amenities with a few market and food centres options With only 385 units, expect stiff competition Low-density development; smaller community For families looking for bigger space, there is a lack of five-room units Within 1Km proximity to three Primary schools, namely, Kheng Cheng School, Pei Chun Public School and First Toa Payoh Primary School High overall quantum

Schools

Kheng Cheng School

Pei Chun Public School

First Toa Payoh Primary School

Thoughts on the site plan

PHOTO: Housing & Development Board

Most stacks are north-south facing

27 – 36 storeys high puts residents above most HDBs around

Certain stacks faces the MSCP directly

All stacks are furthest away from the busier Lorong 6 Toa Payoh

six or seven units sharing four lifts is very healthy

Link bridges directly connects to the blocks which is a huge plus!

No stacks faces each other directly

Sheltered linkway to the bus stop

Sun direction

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Most stacks are north-south facing here. The only exception are stacks 115 and 113 which would face the morning sun for about half the year.

Layout analysis

Two-room (Type 1)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Two-room flat (Type 1) Details Price $162,000 – $206,000 Resale Comparables NIL Total Area 38 sqm Internal Floor Area 36 sqm

Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the Two-room Flexi (Type 1) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Grab bars (for Two-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Package 1: Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedroom – $1,850 Vinyl strip flooring

Buyers will be provided with a Three-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom, regardless of their Package 1 option. Package 2: Sanitary fittings – $530 Wash basin with tap mixer

Shower set with bath/ shower mixer Package 3 for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats – $6,120 Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.

Lighting

Window grilles

Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

Built-in wardrobe

Water heater

Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

Pros Cons Living and Bedrooms window walls are aligned. Cabinets can only be put mostly on one side as the entrance forms half of the other side Awkward placement of the dining right outside the common toilet Small space to put TV Structural column between living and dining prevents a fully open layout from being achieved

Two-room (Type 2)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Two-room flat (Type 1) Details Price $215,000 – $263,000 Resale Comparables NIL Total Area 48 sqm Internal Floor Area 46 sqm

Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the Two-room Flexi (Type 2) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Grab bars (for 2-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Package 1: Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedroom – $2,320 Vinyl strip flooring

Buyers will be provided with a Three-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom, regardless of their Package 1 option. Package 2: Sanitary fittings – $530 Wash basin with tap mixer

Shower set with bath/ shower mixer Package 3 for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats – $7,380 Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.

Lighting

Window grilles

Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

Built-in wardrobe

Water heater

Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

Laminated UPVC folding door for the flexible space

Pros Cons Feels like one-plus Study Narrow living/dining area. An extra corner can be turned into another bedroom/ study nook. The main door opens up to the toilet door on one side. The bedroom can fit in a queen bed. Short kitchen/bedroom wall restricts TV console placement Living, bedroom & kitchen has the same facing. The extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation. The placement of the washing machine is pretty ideal.

Three-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Three-room flat Details Price $289,000 – $373,000 Resale Comparables NIL Total Area 69 sqm Internal Floor Area 66 sqm

Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the Three-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen / utility

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen / utility



Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining, Dry Kitchen and Bedrooms – $3,340 Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining, dry kitchen Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $2,770 Two laminated UPVC bedroom doors

Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

Wash basin with tap mixer

Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The Master bedroom can fit in a King bed. The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (lacks privacy) No structural columns in between bedrooms hence walls can be hacked fully. Long bedroom hallway which takes up space. Two-sided cabinet can be built in the kitchen Short wall along the bedroom makes it tight when putting up a TV console Dining area could be considered squeezy

Four-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Four-room flat Details Price $420,000 – $559,000 Resale Comparables $618,888 – $720,000 (24 – 25 years old) Total Area 93 sqm Internal Floor Area 90 sqm

Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the Four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen



Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms – $4,970 Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $3,180 Three laminated UPVC bedroom doors

Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

Washbasin with tap mixer

Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons Squarish and efficient layout Structural column between common bedroom All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The Master bedroom can fit in a King bed. Not much space to put a TV console considering the short bedroom wall Good size living/dining area Spacious kitchen, Two side cabinets can be built. Separate living and dining area

Best stacks

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Flat Type Block Stacks Floor Level Reasons Two-Room (Type 2) 39A 103, 101 Surpass the community club across Faces low-rise Madrasah and has city views opposite. Good views of the roof garden on both the MSCP and community club. Three-Room 39A 111 Must surpass carpark level Faces low-rise Madrasah and has city views opposite. Good views of the roof garden. Four-Room 39A 105, 107 Surpass opposite block preferably North-facing results and in the least amount of sun all year round. Opposite blocks are not as tall so higher floors are preferred to get unblocked views. Four-Room 39B 117 Must surpass carpark level Faces low-rise Madrasah and has city views opposite

Prime Location Public Housing (PLH)

Bukit Merah Ridge (Bukit Merah)

PHOTO: Housing & Development Board

Project overview

Bukit Merah Ridge is bounded by Bukit Merah View, Henderson Road, Tiong Bahru Road, and Lower Delta Road. The development comprises five residential blocks ranging from 29 to 48 storeys in height, and will have a total of 1,669 units of three and four-room flats. Bukit Merah Ridge is offered under the new Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) model. Find out more about the PLH model.

Bukit Merah Ridge takes its name from the nearby Southern Ridges, which can be seen from the development. Inspired by the greenery at Telok Blangah Hill Park, Mount Faber Park, and the nearby Tiong Bahru Park, Bukit Merah Ridge boasts lush landscaping and roof gardens.

Bukit Merah Ridge comes with facilities like a childcare centre, a residents’ network centre, children’s playgrounds, fitness stations, and two multi-purpose courts. There are also accessible roof gardens located at the development’s two Multi-Storey Car Park blocks.

Details Info Town Bukit Merah Est. Completion Date 1Q 2028 Est. Waiting Time 60 months Remaining Lease 99 years Selection Period Jul 2022 to Apr 2023

PHOTO: Housing & Development Board

Flat Type Number of Flats Three-Room 443 Four-Room 1,226 Total 1,669

Eco-friendly features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Bukit Merah Ridge will have several eco-friendly features such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the development

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart solutions

Bukit Merah Ridge will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to support easy installation of smart systems

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Overall pros vs. cons

Pros Cons Close proximity to CBD PLH rule applies Convenient to basic amenities over at Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre. More retail options are located at Tiong Bahru Plaza For families looking for bigger space, there is a lack of five-room units. Flanked between two MRT stations, Redhill and Tiong Bahru Longer waiting time due to its high scale and tower blocks Within 1KM proximity to three Primary schools, namely, Gan Eng Seng, Alexandra and Zhangde Primary School. High overall quantum

Schools

Gan Eng Seng Primary School

Alexandra Primary School

Zhangde Primary School

Thoughts on the site plan

PHOTO: Housing & Development Board

Certain stacks faces the MSCP directly

Link bridge to connect the block to MSCP

About half the stacks here have a north-south orientation

Six or seven lifts serving eight units is very healthy

Sun direction

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Most stacks have a north-south orientation, however, stacks 500 and 502 would get the direct afternoon sun towards the end of the year.

Layout analysis

Three-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Three-room Details Price $377,000 – $509,000 Resale Comparables $530,000 – $720,000 (Four – ten years old) Total Area 66 sqm Internal Floor Area 63 sqm

Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the three-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen/ utility

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen/ utility



Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms – $3,190 Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $2,770 Two laminated UPVC bedroom doors

Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

Washbasin with tap mixer

Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons Both bedrooms can fit a queen-size bed. The living & dining area is pretty tight. Cabinets can be built on both sides of the kitchen Slightly smaller than usual BTO The service yard can nicely fit a washer and dryer on each end The main door opens up to the living & dining area (Privacy issue) Bedroom walls can be hacked to create an open layout Short bedroom wall reduces space for TV console Bedroom windows on the short side resulting in lesser light Not a lot of kitchen countertop space Smaller than the average three-room BTO flat

Four-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Four-room flat Details Price $540,000 – $737,000 Resale Comparables $860,000 – $1,030,000 (3 – 9 years old) Total Area 89 sqm Internal Floor Area 86 sqm

Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen



Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms – $4,740 Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $3,180 Three laminated UPVC bedroom doors

Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

Washbasin with tap mixer

Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons Despite being only 89 sqm, the unit layout is well laid out and efficient. Bedroom windows on the short side resulting in lesser light Common bedrooms can fit a queen-sized bed while Master bedroom can fit a king-sized bed. Smaller than the average Four-room BTO size Separate living and dining area Decent sized kitchen, ample space to do cabinets along the perpendicular walls. The service yard layout allows for a dryer and washer on both ends

Best stacks

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Flat Type Block Stacks Floor Level Reasons Three-Room 134A 520, 522 Mid floors and above Perfect north-facing and faces the park/low-rise school. Furthest distance from school opposite and has the most park frontage Three-Room 135A 536, 538 Mid floors and above Perfect north-facing and faces the park/low-rise school. Faces quieter road and further away from the four-way junction. Four-Room 134A 524, 526 Mid floors and above Faces the park/low-rise school. Furthest distance from school opposite and has the most park frontage. Four-Room 132A 504, 506 Mid floors and above Faces the park/low-rise school. Furthest distance from school opposite and has the most park frontage. But close to the junction. Four-Room 135A 540, 542 Mid floors and above Faces the park and low-rise school opposite. Faces quieter road and further away from the four-way junction. Four-Room 132A 512, 514 High floors CBD view and pocket sea views. Four-Room 137A 576, 578, 566 Mid floors and above Higher floors are able to enjoy the greenery view of Mount Faber Park and pocket sea views beyond. Four-Room 137A 568, 570 Mid floors and above Perfect north-facing and has a good view of the park although City Vue @ Henderson does block the view a little. Faces quieter road.

Ghim Moh Ascent (Queenstown)

PHOTO: Housing & Development Board

Bounded by Ghim Moh Road, Ghim Moh Close, and the Rail Corridor, Ghim Moh Ascent is located near Buona Vista MRT station. This development comprises four residential blocks. Two blocks are 40 storeys high and the other two blocks have varying heights ranging from 8 to 31 storeys.

The name 'Ghim Moh Ascent' references the development’s location and the staggered height of the blocks. You can choose from 867 units of three and four-room flats. Ghim Moh Ascent is offered under the new Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) model. Find out more about the PLH model.

Ghim Moh Ascent is located within the Health District @ Queenstown. Residents of Ghim Moh Ascent will be able to access a range of initiatives that will be implemented to enhance their physical, social, and mental well-being. For example, Ghim Moh Ascent will feature a range of recreational facilities closely located to one another to foster family and inter-generational bonding.

These include playgrounds for children, fitness stations for adults and the elderly, and a hardcourt.

The roof gardens on the ninth storey of some residential blocks and atop the MSCP also make for ideal spots for residents to interact with one another or to unwind and relax.

Additionally, Ghim Moh Ascent has been planned with good connectivity to the Rail Corridor and the Ulu Pandan Canal and Park Connector, where residents can be closer to nature and enjoy a variety of activities to boost their health. Other sports amenities in the town include the Queenstown Swimming Complex & Stadium.

A childcare centre and residents’ network centre will also be located within Ghim Moh Ascent. Please refer to the site plan located at the top of this page, for the facilities provided in the development. Facilities in this development will be accessible by the public.

Project overview

Details Info Town Queenstown Est. Completion Date 1Q 2028 Est. Waiting Time 60 months Remaining Lease 99 years Selection Period Jul 2022 to Apr 2023

PHOTO: Housing & Development Board

Flat Type Number of Flats Three-Room 196 Four-Room 671 Total 867

Eco-friendly features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Ghim Moh Ascent will have several eco-friendly features such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the development

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart solutions

Ghim Moh Ascent will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

Smart-enabled homes with provisions to support easy installation of smart systems

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Overall pros vs. cons

Pros Cons Walking distance to Dual-line Buena Vista MRT station PLH rule applies Proximity to Holland Village for dining and entertainment option. More retail options are located at Star Vista For families looking for bigger space, there is a lack of 5-room units. Basic amenities located right across the street, Ghim Moh Market and Food Centre Longer waiting time due to its high scale and tower blocks Within 1Km proximity to a highly sought after primary school, Henry Park Primary School (Certain blocks) High overall quantum Appeal to nature lovers with Greenways located right next door for access to Rail Corridor South facing stacks may face construction noise from future residential development in future. Views may be blocked too.

Schools

Henry Park Primary School (not all blocks may be within 1km)

Thoughts on the site plan

PHOTO: Housing & Development Board

Few stacks are north-south facing

Certain stacks faces MSCP directly

Link bridge to connect only some blocks to MSCP

Car park is a bit far for stacks closer to Gim Moh Close

Healthy distance between blocks

Two entrances for such a small plot is healthy

Direct shelter to the bus stop outside

Seven or eight units sharing three to five lifts is healthy

Several stacks have that million-dollar landed/greenery view

Sun direction

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Do be wary of stacks 139, 141, 153 and 155 as these face the southwest direction, resulting in direct sunlight towards the end of the year.

Layout analysis

Three-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Three-room Details Price $369,000 – $481,000 Resale Comparables $535,000 – $700,000 (4 – 10 years old) Total Area 66 sqm Internal Floor Area 63 sqm

Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the three-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen/ utility

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen/ utility



Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms – $3,190 Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $2,770 Two laminated UPVC bedroom doors

Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

Washbasin with tap mixer

Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons Separate living & dining area Dining could feel tight The good yard layout allows for the dryer and washer to be placed on opposite sides The common toilet directly faces the living room Good-sized kitchen allows for ample cabinets to be installed with a dedicated countertop space next to the yard The main door opens up to the dining area (Privacy issue) The dumbbell layout makes the space more efficient Difficulty in installing the AC in the common bedroom (left side) due to dumbbell layout. TV console wall is a bit small as the bedroom protrudes out The Master bedroom is on the smaller side, difficult to fit King-sized bed here. Smaller than the average three-room BTO flat

Four-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Four-room flat Details Price $511,000 – $691,000 Resale Comparables $718,000 – $970,000 (4 – 10 years old) Total Area 89 sqm Internal Floor Area 86 sqm

Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen



Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms – $4,740 Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $3,180 Three laminated UPVC bedroom doors

Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

Washbasin with tap mixer

Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons Squarish and efficient layout Structural column living and first common bedroom, and master bedroom and second common bedroom could make open layouts more difficult to achieve. All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The Master bedroom can fit in a King bed. Not much space to put a TV console considering the short bedroom wall Master bedroom is spacious Smaller than the average four-room BTO flat Good size living/dining area Spacious kitchen, two side cabinets can be built. Separate living and dining area Good service yard layout allows for washer and dryer to be placed on both sides

Best stacks

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Flat Type Block Stacks Floor Level Reasons Three-Room 49A 133 Surpass MSCP and condo opposite Directly faces the prized landed/greenery view Three -Room 48A 101, 103 Doesn’t matter Directly faces the prized landed/greenery view. But faces east sun in the morning. Three-Room 48B 117, 119 Doesn’t matter Directly faces the prized landed/greenery view. But faces east sun in the morning. Four-Room 48B 121, 123 Doesn’t matter Directly faces the prized landed/greenery view. But faces east sun in the morning. Four-Room 49A 143, 145 Surpass MSCP and condo opposite Directly faces the prized landed/greenery view Four-Room 48A 115 Surpass MSCP and condo opposite Directly faces the prized landed/greenery view Four-Room 48A 105, 107, 109, 111 Doesn’t matter Directly faces the prized landed/greenery view

Non-mature estate

Lakeside View (Jurong West)

PHOTO: Housing & Development Board

Project overview

Lakeside View is located next to Jurong Lake and Jurong Lake Gardens and bounded by Kang Ching Road and Yuan Ching Road. The development comprises seven residential blocks ranging from 11 to 18 storeys. You can choose from 1,016 units of two-room Flexi, three, four and five-room flats.

Lakeside View offers scenic views of Jurong Lake Gardens and the surrounding greenery. The development comes with roof gardens at some residential blocks and above the Multi-Storey Car Park which provide spaces for neighbourly interaction.

Boasting lushly landscaped spaces, the development comes with a variety of recreational and communal amenities such as children’s playgrounds and adult and elderly fitness stations for daily exercises. You can also enjoy the convenience of a café, childcare centre, and residents' network centre within the development.

Details Info Town Jurong West Est. Completion Date 4Q 2026 Est. Waiting Time 46 months Remaining Lease 99 years Selection Period Jul 2022 to Apr 2023

PHOTO: Housing & Development Board

Flat Type Number of Flats Two-room Flexi (Type 1) 100 Two-room Flexi (Type 2) 355 Three-room 101 Four-room 246 Five-room 214 Total 1,016

Eco-friendly features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Lakeside View will have several eco-friendly features such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the development

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart solutions

Lakeside View will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

Smart-enabled homes with provisions to support easy installation of smart systems

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Overall Pros vs. Cons

Pros Cons Good unit mix Quite a walk for basic amenities over at Taman Jurong Shopping centre and food centre Affordable quantum Away from CBD The development comes with a Childcare centre, great for families with young children. Nature lovers will love its proximity to Jurong lake gardens Within 1Km proximity to four Primary Schools options, namely, Lakeside, Boon Lay Garden, Rulang and Shuqun Primary School

Schools

Lakeside Primary School

Boon Lay Garden Primary School

Rulang Primary School

Shuqun Primary School

Thoughts on the site plan

PHOTO: Housing & Development Board

12 stacks here take advantage of the Jurong Lake view

Sheltered to bus stop along Kang Ching Road

Inner-facing stacks are too close to each other

Link bridge connects the MSCP to blocks nearby

Certain stacks are quite close to the opposite HDBs

Two entrances and exits is healthy

Three lifts per block with nine to ten units is acceptable

No stacks directly face west, some are north-south facing.

Sun direction

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Quite a number of stacks here have a northwest orientation. These stacks will face more afternoon sun towards the middle of the year.

Layout analysis

Two-room (Type 1)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Two-room flat (Type 1) Details Price $107,000 – $145,000 Resale Comparables NIL Total Area 38 sqm Internal Floor Area 36 sqm

Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room Flexi (Type 1) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

The two-room Flexi (Type 1) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Package 1: Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedroom – $2,490 Vinyl strip flooring

Buyers who opt for Package 1, will be provided with a three-panel sliding partition, separating the living room and bedroom. Those who do not opt for Package 1, will be provided with a two-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom. Package 2: Sanitary fittings – $530 Wash basin with tap mixer

Shower set with bath/ shower mixer Package 3 for short-lease two-room Flexi flats – $6,120 Buyers who opt for Package three must opt for Package 1.

Lighting

Window grilles

Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

Built-in wardrobe

Water heater

Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

Pros Cons Living and bedroom window walls are aligned. Long walkway entrance Spacious kitchen, two sided cabinet can be built. Living/dining is pretty tight Good privacy as the door doesn’t open up to the living or dining area

Two-room (Type 2)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Two-room flat (Type 2) Details Price $133,000 – $180,000 Resale Comparables NIL Total Area 48 sqm Internal Floor Area 46 sqm

Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room Flexi (Type 2) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Package 1: Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedroom – $2,960 Vinyl strip flooring

Buyers who opt for Package 1, will be provided with a three-panel sliding partition, separating the living room and bedroom. Those who do not opt for Package 1, will be provided with a two-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom. Package 2: Sanitary fittings – $530 Wash basin with tap mixer

Shower set with bath/ shower mixer Package 3 for short-lease two-room Flexi flats – $7,380 Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.

Lighting

Window grilles

Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. -Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

Built-in wardrobe

Water heater

Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

Laminated UPVC folding door for the flexible space

Pros Cons Feels like 1+ Study Narrow living/dining area. An extra corner can be turned into another bedroom/ study nook. The main door opens up to the toilet door on one side. The bedroom can fit in a queen bed. The main door opens up to the dining and living area and lacks privacy. Living, Bedroom & Kitchen has the same facing. The extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation. The placement of the washing machine is pretty ideal.

Three-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Three-room flat Details Price $215,000 – $265,000 Resale Comparables $350,000 – $413,888 (10 – 25 years old) Total Area 68 sqm Internal Floor Area 66 sqm

Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the three-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen/ utility

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen/ utility



Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining, Dry Kitchen, and Bedrooms – $3,340 Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining, dry kitchen Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $2,770 Two laminated UPVC bedroom doors

Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

Washbasin with tap mixer

Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons Both bedrooms can fit a queen-size bed. The living & dining area is pretty tight. Great there are three opt-in options for partition for utility, dry and wet kitchen, and kitchen from living/dining area. Not a lot of space to put a TV console God service yard layout allows for dryer and washer to be put on both sides Not a lot of kitchen countertop space

Four-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Four-room flat Details Price $320,000 – $393,000 Resale Comparables $435,000 – $535,000 (10 – 15 years old) Total Area 93 sqm Internal Floor Area 90 sqm

Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen



Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms – $4,970 Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $3,180 Three laminated UPVC bedroom doors

Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

Wash basin with tap mixer

Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

This is a unique four-room BTO layout!

Pros Cons Nice that there’s a study corner outside the right common bedroom The structural column at the common bedroom (left side) impedes creation of an open layout All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The Master bedroom can fit in a King bed. The kitchen only allows for one side to have cabinets Good service yard layout allows for a washer and dryer on both ends Difficulty in installing the AC in the common bedroom (right side) due to dumbbell layout. Ample countertop space just next to the dining area The dumbbell layout makes the space quite efficient

Five-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Five-room flat Details Price $412,000 – $526,000 Resale Comparables $570,000 – $620,000 (10 – 15 years old) Total Area 113 sqm Internal Floor Area 110 sqm

Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the five-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen



Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms – $6,060 Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $3,180 Three laminated UPVC bedroom doors

Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

Wash basin with tap mixer

Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons No structural columns in between bedrooms The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The Master bedroom can fit in a King bed. Structural column between living and first common bedroom Good service yard layout allows for a dryer and washer on both ends Kitchen cabinets can be put on only one side of the kitchen Spacious living/dining area

Best stacks

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Flat Type Block Stacks Floor Level Reasons Two-Room (Type 1) 344A 289 Doesn’t matter Direct view of Jurong Lake Two-Room (Type 1) 341C 249 Doesn’t matter Direct view of Jurong Lake Two-Room (Type 2) 344A 291 Doesn’t matter Direct view of Jurong Lake Two-Room (Type 2) 341C 251 Doesn’t matter Direct view of Jurong Lake Three-Room 344A 293 Doesn’t matter Direct view of Jurong Lake Three-Room 341C 253 Doesn’t matter Direct view of Jurong Lake Four-Room 344C 331 Doesn’t matter Direct view of Jurong Lake Four-Room 342A 273 Doesn’t matter Direct view of Jurong Lake Five-Room 344C 329 Doesn’t matter Direct view of Jurong Lake Five-Room 344C 325, 327 Surpass school opposite Good distance to the opposite development Five-Room 342A 267, 269 Surpass carpark Some views of Jurong Lake. Good distance to the opposite block, quieter as it does not directly face the main road. Five-Room 342A 271 Doesn’t matter Direct view of Jurong Lake Five-Room 341B 233, 235 Surpass carpark Direct view of Jurong Lake

Yishun Beacon (Yishun)

PHOTO: Housing & Development Board

Project overview

Yishun Beacon is bounded by Yishun Central 1 and Yishun Avenue 2. With five residential blocks that are 14 storeys in height, you can choose from 646 units two-room Flexi, four, and five-room flats.

Yishun Beacon is conveniently located near amenities like Northpoint City, Yishun Pond Park, Yishun Community Hospital, and Yishun Swimming Complex. Envisioned as an urban nexus, the development features landmark residential blocks at its four corners which act as visual markers.

More facilities are available within the development for residents’ convenience and enjoyment. These facilities include a childcare centre, children’s playgrounds, fitness corners, two precinct pavilions, as well as a Multi-Storey Car Park (MSCP) with a roof garden and viewing deck.

Details Info Town Yishun Est. Completion Date 2Q 2026 Est. Waiting Time 39 months Remaining Lease 99 years Selection Period Jul 2022 to Apr 2023

PHOTO: Housing & Development Board

Flat Type Number of Flats Two-room Flexi (Type 1) 52 Two-room Flexi (Type 2) 221 Four-room 207 Five-room 166 Total 646

Eco-friendly features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Yishun Beacon will have several eco-friendly features such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the development

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart solutions

Yishun Beacon will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to support easy installation of smart systems

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Overall pros vs. cons

Pros Cons Walkable distance to Yishun MRT station Away from the expressway and CBD, do expect heavy traffic along Yishun avenue 2 during peak hours Walking distance to North Park City for major retail option Located along the main road and MRT line, the development will also face traffic and above ground MRT noise. Affordable quantum Depending on the individual, if you are someone that is superstitious about staying right next to a hospital, this site is not for you Within 1Km proximity to a few Primary School options, namely, Hua Min, Northland, Naval Base, Peiying and Jiemin Primary School.

Thoughts on the site plan

PHOTO: Housing & Development Board

Most inner stacks have a healthy distance from the opposite block but some are too close

Some stacks directly face the MSCP

Two entrances healthy for development of this size

Link bridge directly connects closest blocks

Most stacks are north-south facing

Some blocks have only two lifts sharing up to 11 units

There are no three-room options here

Sun direction

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Most stacks are north-south facing, however, be wary of stacks 146 and 148 which have the afternoon sun all year round.

Layout analysis

Two-room (Type 1)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Two-room flat (Type 1) Details Price $123,000 – $144,000 Resale Comparables NIL Total Area 38 sqm Internal Floor Area 36 sqm

Non-optional finishes

To boost construction productivity, Yishun Beacon will be built using the Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC) method. The flats will come with full floor finishes, internal doors, and sanitary fittings.

The two-room Flexi (Type 1) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Living/ dining Bedroom

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description OCS Package for short-lease two-room Flexi flats – $6,120 Lighting

Window grilles

Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

Built-in wardrobe

Water heater

Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

Pros Cons Living and bedroom window walls are aligned. The bedroom, living, and dining areas are pretty tight. Placement for washer/dryer is ideal Long walkway entrance Not a lot of countertop space Cabinets can only be built on one side of the kitchen

Two-room (Type 2)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Two-room flat (Type 2) Details Price $144,000 – $184,000 Resale Comparables Nil Total Area 48 sqm Internal Floor Area 46 sqm

Non-optional finishes

To boost construction productivity, Yishun Beacon will be built using the Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC) method. The flats will come with full floor finishes, internal doors, and sanitary fittings.

The two-room Flexi (Type 2) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Living/ dining Bedroom

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description OCS Package for short-lease two-room Flexi flats – $7,380 Lighting

Window grilles

Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

Built-in wardrobe

Water heater

Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

Laminated UPVC folding door for the flexible space

Pros Cons Feels like 1+Study Narrow living/dining area. An extra corner can be turned into another bedroom/ study nook. The main door opens up to the toilet door on one side. The bedroom can fit in a queen bed. Living, Bedroom & Kitchen has the same facing. The extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation. The placement of the washer/dryer is pretty ideal. Great that two options are given to turn the extra area into another bedroom.

Four-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Four-room flat Details Price $328,000 – $418,000 Resale Comparables $490,000 – $550,000 (four-years-old) Total Area 93 sqm Internal Floor Area 90 sqm

Non-optional finishes

To boost construction productivity, Yishun Beacon will be built using the Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC) method. The flats will come with full floor finishes, internal doors, and sanitary fittings.

The four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Living/ dining Bedrooms

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Internal doors for bedrooms and folding doors for bathrooms

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

There are no Optional Component Schemes for this unit.

Pros Cons No structural columns in between bedrooms although PPVC method is used, so hacking may not be possible. Consult with HDB to find out more. Kitchen cabinets can only be installed on one side All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The Master bedroom can fit in a King bed. Long bedroom hallway Separate living/dining area Smaller place for TV console as the living/bedroom wall is not aligned Good service yard layout allows for washer/dryer to be placed on both sides Good countertop space beside dining

Five-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Five-room flat Details Price $485,000 – $595,000 Resale Comparables $570,000 – $710,000 (four-years-old) Total Area 113 sqm Internal Floor Area 110 sqm

Non-optional finishes

To boost construction productivity, Yishun Beacon will be built using the Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC) method. The flats will come with full floor finishes, internal doors, and sanitary fittings.

The five-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Living/ dining Bedrooms

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Internal doors for bedrooms and folding doors for bathrooms

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

There are no Optional Component Schemes for this unit.

Pros Cons No structural columns in between bedrooms allow for an open layout throughout the flat Kitchen cabinets can only be installed on one side All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The Master bedroom can fit in a King bed. Difficulty in installing the AC in the common bedroom (right side) due to dumbbell layout. Very spacious master bedroom Lots of countertop space next to the dining. Can easily double up as a breakfast counter. Lots of privacy since the door opens up to the bomb shelter wall. The dumbbell layout makes the space more efficient. Separate living/dining area

Best stacks

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Flat Type Block Stacks Floor Level Reasons Two-Room (Type 1) 936A 110 Doesn't Matter Faces the Yishun Town Garden (Greenery view). Perfect north-facing. Two-Room (Type 1) 936B 134 Doesn't Matter Has views of the Yishun Town Garden (Greenery view), however, it does face the HDB block opposite. Perfect north-facing. Two-Room (Type 2) 936A 108 Doesn't Matter Faces the Yishun Town Garden (Greenery view). Perfect north-facing. Two-Room (Type 2) 936A 112 Doesn't Matter Faces the Yishun Town Garden (Greenery view). Four-Room 936E 184 Doesn't Matter While it's near the road junction, it has a good distance to the opposite block and faces an open green area (reserve site). Four-Room 936E 192, 194 Surpass carpark Good distance to the opposite block. Not right next to the main road. North-facing. Four-Room 936A 100, 102 Surpass carpark Good distance to the opposite block. North-facing. Five-Room 936A 104, 106 Doesn't matter Faces the Yishun Town Garden (Greenery view). Five-Room 936E 188, 190 Surpass carpark Good distance to the opposite block. North-facing. Five-Room 936E 186 Doesn't matter While it’s near the road junction, it has a good distance to the opposite block and faces an open green area (reserve site). Do note that it does face the main road/MRT. Five-Room 936E 196, 198 Mid to High Floor Faces the entryway into the development, but is tilted away from the MRT and has a further setback from the main road.

This concludes our review of the May BTO 2022 sites. We hope that our review has given you a better understanding of the sites on offer as well as our take on it.

ALSO READ: HDB to launch 2 BTO projects in Queenstown and Bukit Merah under PLH model

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.