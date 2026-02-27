Maybank posts 5.7% in Q4 profit, declares cash dividend

Malaysia's largest bank, Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank) announced higher profits for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025 and the full financial year.

According to its FY25 results released on Thursday (Feb 26), Maybank posted an increase in net profit to RM10.51 billion (S$3.4 billion) in financial year 2025 (FY25), up 4.2 per cent from RM10.1 billion in FY24. For the last quarter of 2025, it reported a net profit of RM2.68 billion, up 5.7 per cent from the corresponding quarter the year before. The bank said that the performance was underpinned by steady income growth, disciplined cost management and resilient asset quality.

In line with the bank's commitment to deliver sustainable shareholder returns, Maybank declared a full cash second interim dividend of 33 sen per share. Combined with its first interim dividend announced on Aug 6, 2025, dividends for FY25 will total 63 sen per share, translating into a dividend payout ratio of 72.4 per cent and a dividend yield of 6 per cent.

The bank's Singapore operations also recorded a rise in profits before tax, increasing 1.3 per cent to S$711.30 million. This was supported by stronger net fund-based income, which cushioned the impact of a slowdown in non-interest income, higher overhead costs and lower impairment allowance write-back.

Maybank Chairman, Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Ir. Zamzamzairani Mohd Isa said that Maybank’s full year performance demonstrates the resilience of its diversified franchise and the strength of its balance sheet.

“While global uncertainties persist, domestic demand across our home markets continue to provide underlying support. The Board remains focused on ensuring that Maybank is well-positioned to navigate evolving conditions with sound governance, financial resilience and sustainable growth at its core, raising the ceiling by enabling businesses and economies to unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation. All this, while continuing to deliver consistent dividends that reflect our stakeholders’ confidence in the Group’s earnings durability and capital strength.”

Maybank has also stated that it remains committed to broadening access to financial services and supporting communities through inclusive and sustainable growth.