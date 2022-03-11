Median monthly income by occupation in Singapore: Here is what people in these roles are earning

Wondering how your monthly salary compares against that of your peers? Me too.

Previously, we dived into the median salary in Singapore (news flash: It’s $4,680 as of 2021) as well as the median household income.

Being a Singaporean with a neverending kiasu (read: Fear of losing) attitude, I was intrigued to uncover the median monthly income of different occupations according to age and gender.

If you’re as curious as me, here’s all you need to know!

Disclaimer: This article contains the latest June 2021 statistics published by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), Singapore on Jan 28, 2022.

TL;DR: Here’s how much employees are earning in Singapore according to occupation, by age and gender for 2022

PHOTO: Seedly

The median gross income across all age groups and occupations is $4,000 (excluding employer CPF)

The median gross income is the highest across all occupations at age 40 to 49, with managers and administrators the highest at $10,000 for ages between 45 to 49

Male employees earn significantly more than female employees across all occupations except clerical support workers, with the biggest salary difference of 28.4 per cent between the genders for craftsmen and related trades workers

Male employees earn 12.1 per cent more than female employees on average

Source: Comprehensive Labour Force Survey, Manpower Research & Statistics Department, MOM

Occupations in Singapore: Which group do I belong to?

Before we proceed, let’s address the elephant in the room:

Which occupation category am I under?

According to the Singapore Standard Occupational Classification (SSOC), occupations can be generally categorised into 10 main groups.

1) Legislators, senior officials and managers

2) Professionals

3) Associate professionals and technicians

4) Clerical support workers

5) Service and sales workers

6) Agricultural and fishery workers

7) Craftsmen and related trades workers

8) Plant and machine operators and assemblers

9) Cleaners, labourers and related workers

10) Workers not elsewhere classified

Here’s a quick breakdown of the subgroups and area of work of these categories: