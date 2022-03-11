Median monthly income by occupation in Singapore: Here is what people in these roles are earning

Wondering how your monthly salary compares against that of your peers? Me too.
Previously, we dived into the median salary in Singapore (news flash: It’s $4,680 as of 2021) as well as the median household income.
Being a Singaporean with a neverending kiasu (read: Fear of losing) attitude, I was intrigued to uncover the median monthly income of different occupations according to age and gender.
If you’re as curious as me, here’s all you need to know!
Disclaimer: This article contains the latest June 2021 statistics published by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), Singapore on Jan 28, 2022.
TL;DR: Here’s how much employees are earning in Singapore according to occupation, by age and gender for 2022
- The median gross income across all age groups and occupations is $4,000 (excluding employer CPF)
- The median gross income is the highest across all occupations at age 40 to 49, with managers and administrators the highest at $10,000 for ages between 45 to 49
- Male employees earn significantly more than female employees across all occupations except clerical support workers, with the biggest salary difference of 28.4 per cent between the genders for craftsmen and related trades workers
- Male employees earn 12.1 per cent more than female employees on average
Source: Comprehensive Labour Force Survey, Manpower Research & Statistics Department, MOM
Occupations in Singapore: Which group do I belong to?
Before we proceed, let’s address the elephant in the room:
Which occupation category am I under?
According to the Singapore Standard Occupational Classification (SSOC), occupations can be generally categorised into 10 main groups.
1) Legislators, senior officials and managers
2) Professionals
3) Associate professionals and technicians
4) Clerical support workers
5) Service and sales workers
6) Agricultural and fishery workers
7) Craftsmen and related trades workers
8) Plant and machine operators and assemblers
9) Cleaners, labourers and related workers
10) Workers not elsewhere classified
Here’s a quick breakdown of the subgroups and area of work of these categories:
Now that we have a clearer idea of which category we’re in, let’s take a closer look at the statistics.
Median gross income from work by occupation and age (excluding employer CPF)
Wondering where you stand amongst peers of your age group when it comes to your occupation?
Here’s a quick breakdown.
|Age (Years)
|Median monthly income*
|Managers & administrators
(including working proprietors)
|Professionals
|Associate
professionals
&
technicians
|Clerical
support
workers
|Service
& sales
workers
|Craftsmen
& related
trades
workers
|Plant &
machine
operators
&
assemblers
|Cleaners,
labourers
& related
workers
|15 - 19
|$1,000
|-
|-
|-
|$800
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20 - 24
|$2,329
|-
|$3,033
|$2,500
|$1,750
|$2,000
|-
|$2,000
|$1,700
|25 - 29
|$3,500
|$4,900
|$4,483
|$3,227
|$2,500
|$2,500
|$2,396
|$2,000
|$2,000
|30 - 34
|$4,500
|$6,778
|$5,600
|$3,646
|$2,600
|$3,000
|$2,708
|$2,058
|$1,700
|35 - 39
|$5,308
|$8,750
|$6,504
|$4,000
|$2,708
|$2,900
|$2,751
|$2,400
|$1,950
|40 - 44
|$5,958
|$9,513
|$7,538
|$4,083
|$2,947
|$2,500
|$3,142
|$2,383
|$1,842
|45 - 49
|$5,200
|$10,000
|$7,367
|$4,120
|$3,000
|$2,404
|$2,817
|$2,151
|$1,700
|50 - 54
|$4,500
|$9,937
|$7,000
|$4,000
|$3,033
|$2,291
|$2,500
|$2,000
|$1,528
|55 - 59
|$3,277
|$9,858
|$7,083
|$3,800
|$2,958
|$2,100
|$2,708
|$2,000
|$1,500
|60 & Over
|$2,400
|$6,500
|$6,413
|$3,495
|$2,500
|$1,820
|$2,212
|$1,800
|$1,400
|Median Monthly Income*
|$4,000
|$8,667
|$6,000
|$3,600
|$2,600
|$2,300
|$2,500
|$2,000
|$1,500
*Calculations for median monthly income include agricultural & fishery workers and workers not elsewhere classified, which are not reflected in the data above
- The median gross monthly income peaks at age 40 to 44, at $5,958.
- Managers and administrators have the highest salary at $9,513, and cleaners and labourers have the lowest pay at $1,842.
- A typical university graduate in the associate professional & technician field earns about $3,227 excluding employer CPF contributions.
- Managers & administrators between ages 45 to 49 hold the highest median income at $10,000, and cleaners & labourers age 60 and above hold the lowest median income at $1,400.
Median gross income from work by occupation and gender (excluding employer CPF)
MOM also offers insight into the median monthly income across occupations between different genders.
|Occupation
|Total
|Males
|Females
|Per cent difference
|Managers & administrators
(including working proprietors)
|$8,667
|$8,992
|$8,167
|10.10 per cent
|Professionals
|$6,000
|$6,392
|$5,617
|13.80 per cent
|Associate professionals & technicians
|$3,600
|$3,700
|$3,500
|5.71 per cent
|Clerical support workers
|$2,600
|$2,495
|$2,700
|8.22 per cent
|Service & sales workers
|$2,300
|$2,503
|$2,034
|23.06 per cent
|Craftsmen & related trades workers
|$2,500
|$2,568
|$2,000
|28.4 per cent
|Plant & machine operators & assemblers
|$2,000
|$2,000
|$1,896
|5.49 per cent
|Cleaners, labourers & related workers
|$1,500
|$1,500
|$1,450
|3.45 per cent
|Total
|$4,000
|$4,300
|$3,836
|12.1 per cent
*Calculations for median monthly income include agricultural & fishery workers and workers not elsewhere classified, which are not reflected in the data above
- There’s an average pay gap of 12.1 per cent between the two genders across all occupations.
- The income of male employees is significantly higher than female employees across all occupations except clerical support workers.
- The pay difference is the highest for craftsmen and related trades workers at 28.4 per cent, which includes jobs like carpenter, electrician and baker.
- The pay difference is the smallest for cleaners, labourers & related workers at 3.45 per cent, with a median income of $1,500 for males and $1,450 for females.
While the gender pay gap situation is slowly improving, it is evident that it still exists today.
The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) cited a few possible reasons for this gap, with one being women’s propensity to play the role of the primary caregiver at home.
This means a higher probability of taking time off from work to tend to familial needs.
What does this mean for you?
These numbers serve as a general guide to the median monthly income across different occupation groups.
Don’t be disheartened if your salary falls below these numbers, as the range within each group can vary widely based on the profession as well.
What’s most important is that you continue to work on yourself to improve your employability.
Here are a few things you can do:
- Leverage on free course credits to upgrade yourself in terms of knowledge and skills
- Consider a mid-career switch to command a higher salary in another field
- Stretch your money by investing
- Get proper insurance coverage so that you'll have a financial safety net to safeguard your savings
- Set your own financial goals and know what you need to get there
