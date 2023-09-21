Million-dollar HDB resale flats: What's the hype and how it's impacting you?

Singapore, where our skies are as busy as our kopitiams and our HDB flats are giving those atas condos a run for their money. If you've been enjoying your kopi and kaya toast a little too much to notice, here's the tea: HDB resale flats are selling for a million bucks. No, we're not pulling your leg.

Brief diversions: Airspace intrusions and corrupt cops

Before we dive into the world of posh public housing, let's address the elephant (or rather, the unidentified aircraft) in the room. Our friends at Today Online covered a piece talking about three main points tabled in Parliament. Besides the HDB resale flats part, here are the other two:

On Aug 9, 2023, our airspace had a little unexpected visitor. While we're all for making friends, maybe next time drop a text first? And speaking of unexpected, some of our law enforcement officers decided to take a walk on the wild side. But fear not, fellow Singaporeans, these are but blips in our otherwise stellar record.

The rise of the million-dollar HDB resale flats

Now, onto the main show, million-dollar HDB resale flats are no longer just whispers in property agent gossip. They're real, and they're here. From Bishan to Dawson, these flats are popping up like bubble tea shops in a mall. But why? Is it the panoramic views, the central locations, or just the bragging rights?

For starters, economic factors play a role. With property prices soaring, it's no surprise that HDBs, our trusty public housing, are joining the party. Then there's the whole supply and demand dance. Prime locations, quality renovations, and sometimes, just pure luck (or is it feng shui?)

But here's the million-dollar question (pun intended): What does this mean for the average Singaporean? For one, it's a dream come true. Image telling your friends you live in a million-dollar flat! But on the flip side, it's also a potential nightmare for first-time buyers. With prices skyrocketing, that BTO or resale flat just remain a dream.

And it's not just about the price tag. It's about the changing face of our beloved HDBs. Once seen as affordable housing for the masses, they're now inching closer to luxury territory. Does this mean we'll soon have butlers in our HDB corridors? Probably not, but a resident can dream!

Conclusion

In the ever-evolving landscape of Singapore, one thing's for sure: Change is the only constant. Whether it's million-dollar HDBs or unexpected guests in our skies, we're always in for a surprise. So, as we navigate this wild ride, let's stay informed, make wise choices, and maybe, just maybe, save up for that golden HDB key.

This article was first published in 99.co.