Mobile data roaming: What are your cheapest options when travelling?

Let's face it: we'd be helpless without our phones, especially when travelling.

Imagine wandering the streets of a foreign land without Google Maps, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Trip Advisor, without any way of looking up information or hailing a cab.

But without an internet connection, you might as well not have your phone - and the last thing you want to do is scurry around from place to place praying for a public Wi-Fi hotspot.

So mobile data is crucial when you travel. Unfortunately, horror stories abound of people who used their phones abroad and realised the resulting phone bill cost more than their vacation. To help you avoid bill shock, here are some smarter ways to stay connected on the road.

OPTION 1: BUY A LOCAL SIM CARD

One simple way of saving on data roaming costs is to purchase a local SIM card. Data packs on prepaid plans are usually affordable, and there's the added benefit of having a local phone number to make and receive calls if needed.