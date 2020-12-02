Money lessons from popular TV series such as Arrow and The Vampire Diaries

They didn't just teach us key life lessons. They also taught us some key financial lessons. From Supernatural to Arrow and One Tree Hill, here's a financial lesson each from eight of the best CW shows till date.
Popular American network, CW, has churned out original and interesting content for decades now.
From superhero shows like Arrow, Flash and Legends of Tomorrow to teen dramas like One Tree Hill and supernatural dramas like The Vampire Diaries and Supernatural, CW has always kept us hooked to our TV and laptop screens with out-of-the-box plotlines and extremely relatable and lovable characters.
As we watched our favourite characters experience the good and the bad onscreen, we learned a great deal about life and the human psyche. Didn't we?
In this article, while we may not be revisiting the life lessons that Supernatural's Dean and Sam, The Vampire Diaries' Elena and Damon, or One Tree Hills' Nathan and Haley taught us, we'll be touching upon the key financial lessons that the top eight CW shows till date have subtle-y taught us.
Let's begin with the longest-running CW scripted show so far, shall we?
SUPERNATURAL
Lesson: Choose your own destiny
Sam and Dean Winchester aren't the types who just let destiny take the wheel. Even if the odds were against them and they were destined to fail, they never sat idle and let the bad guys take control.
Lesson: Prioritise your goals
Lesson: Be careful of who you trust
Lesson: Ask for help when you need it
Lesson: Family before everything else
Lesson: You need to have a plan in place, always!
Lesson: Survival isn't just for the fittest. You will survive!
Lesson: Women don't need men to rescue them
Instead, they fought hard and turned the odds in their favour!
This is something you should apply to your finances too. You can choose to spend without a thought, have no savings, and give two hoots about your financial future. Or you can spend wisely, put away a decent part of your income as savings, and help yourself build a safe and sound financial future.
It's all in your hands. All we'd say is choose wisely.
ARROW
Oliver Queen and his team were faced with multiple issues, from corporate crimes to personal issues and maniacs trying to gain control over Star City, and almost all at the same time. It wasn't possible for Team Arrow to solve all the problems at the same time.
Even if they tried to, they wouldn't have been able to give their best and would have eventually ended up failing. That's why Oliver and his team always targeted the biggest problem first and this did help eliminate some of the smaller threats that were somehow linked to the bigger problem.
Anyway, you see, it was all about prioritising.
Similarly, when it comes to your financial goals, you should prioritise and focus on the bigger stuff before focussing on the smaller ones.
For instance, let's say you have two financial goals in mind - one is clearing your debts, and another is taking a trip across the globe, it's best that you focus on clearing your debts first coz it will then help you save better for your world tour. You get the drift here, don't you?
THE VAMPIRE DIARIES
Be it Elena, Damon, Stefan, Matt, Caroline, Bonnie, Jeremy, Tyler, Enzo, Katherine or any other character from TVD, none of them really had it easy. There have been multiple instances throughout the course of the show that each of them was betrayed by someone they trusted with all their heart.
So, be wary of who you trust, especially when it comes to your finances. Stay away from people, even if they are your friends, who keep asking for money. Also, keep away from get-rich-quick schemes and financial fraudsters.
FLASH
Barry Allen is indeed a superhero. With his super speed ability, we all are certain that he can stand up against even the fiercest of villains and defeat them with little to no effort. But, clearly, if there's something that the Flash series has taught us, it is that even superheroes need help.
Barry always used to ask his team at S.T.A.R Labs for help whenever there was a need. And it didn't make him any less of a hero!
Finances can be complicated for some. You may be one among the many who aren't able to properly comprehend financial terms. If things like investments, tax, interest rate, etc. seem like Greek and Latin to you, then don't be afraid to ask for help.
There might be the financially sound friend of yours or your folks may be really good at finances. You can also seek guidance from a financial planner or you can learn it all from us too (check out our blog and mobile app). Just don't be afraid to ask for help. It won't make you any less than others around you.
THE ORIGINALS
The Originals, a spin-off series from The Vampire Diaries, was based on the Mikaelson family, the first and original vampires to be created in history.
And, of course, for the Mikaelsons, the family was everything. They had each other's backs always, despite the feuds between them, running to each other's aide whenever necessary. So, if there is one lesson that the Mikaelsons taught us, it is to put family before everyone and everything else.
Is your family financially supported in case anything happened to you? Financially supporting your family is as important as emotionally and physically supporting them.
You need to ensure that your spouse, kids' and elderly folks lead a good lifestyle even when you aren't around to support them. It's really simple - just invest in a good Term Life Insurance with adequate cover and secure your family's financial future.
LEGENDS OF TOMORROW
If there's one thing Captain Sara Lance and her team of legends have taught us, it is to plan their strategy ahead before they get into the action with their enemies. Of course, there have been chances when their plans backfired, but they always had a plan B in place to minimise the disastrous effects of plan A failing.
Similarly, you must always have a sound financial plan in place if you want to enjoy a good financial future. Oh, and don't forget to have a backup plan in place, just in case.
ONE TREE HILL
Peyton, Brooke, Nathan, Haley, Lucas and almost all the other characters in One Tree Hill had to face tough life situations, situations which made them almost give up, but they survived it all. No matter how broken they were, they kept going. There's a lesson here for all of us. Survival isn't just for the fittest, you'll survive too as long as you keep going.
This lesson applies to finances too. There will be times when we are broke or neck-deep in debts, making us doubt if we'll ever be able to get our finances in order. If you're in such a situation, just remember that you'll make it. All it takes is to take one small step at a time - start with saving a little extra every month, maybe.
REIGN
If there's one thing that the female characters in Reign have taught us, it is that women don't need men to succeed and thrive in a world that's been designed for men.
Irrespective of their struggles and setbacks, the three leading ladies - Mary Stuart, Catherine de Medici, and Queen Elizabeth I of England - and the other female characters of the show fought hard to prove themselves as figures of power in a world that didn't take women seriously.
Likewise, ladies out there, when it comes to handling finances, you do not need the support of your spouse or father. Many studies have shown that women are way better at handling money than men.
This article was first published in BankBazaar.