Money lessons from popular TV series such as Arrow and The Vampire Diaries

Barry always used to ask his team at S.T.A.R Labs for help whenever there was a need. And it didn't make him any less of a hero!

Finances can be complicated for some. You may be one among the many who aren't able to properly comprehend financial terms. If things like investments, tax, interest rate, etc. seem like Greek and Latin to you, then don't be afraid to ask for help.

There might be the financially sound friend of yours or your folks may be really good at finances. You can also seek guidance from a financial planner or you can learn it all from us too (check out our blog and mobile app). Just don't be afraid to ask for help. It won't make you any less than others around you.

THE ORIGINALS

Lesson: Family before everything else

The Originals, a spin-off series from The Vampire Diaries, was based on the Mikaelson family, the first and original vampires to be created in history.

And, of course, for the Mikaelsons, the family was everything. They had each other's backs always, despite the feuds between them, running to each other's aide whenever necessary. So, if there is one lesson that the Mikaelsons taught us, it is to put family before everyone and everything else.

Is your family financially supported in case anything happened to you? Financially supporting your family is as important as emotionally and physically supporting them.

You need to ensure that your spouse, kids' and elderly folks lead a good lifestyle even when you aren't around to support them. It's really simple - just invest in a good Term Life Insurance with adequate cover and secure your family's financial future.

LEGENDS OF TOMORROW

Lesson: You need to have a plan in place, always!

If there's one thing Captain Sara Lance and her team of legends have taught us, it is to plan their strategy ahead before they get into the action with their enemies. Of course, there have been chances when their plans backfired, but they always had a plan B in place to minimise the disastrous effects of plan A failing.

Similarly, you must always have a sound financial plan in place if you want to enjoy a good financial future. Oh, and don't forget to have a backup plan in place, just in case.

ONE TREE HILL

Lesson: Survival isn't just for the fittest. You will survive!