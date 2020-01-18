Money Muse: Award-winning investment blogger took home only $650/month when he started

Money Muse is AsiaOne's maiden series of profile interviews with financial and investment bloggers where we learn more about what they do, how they started writing, their motivations as well as lessons gleaned through their writing journey.

We recently caught up with Adam Wong from The Fifth Person, which aims to help its readers learn more about the world of investing and make more informed and, in turn, profitable investment decisions for themselves.

In 2018, The Fifth Person won the Best Independent Investment Website award in the 'GoTo.com' category at the inaugural SGX Orb Awards organised by the Singapore Exchange.

The award recognises the independent investment-related website or financial blog that most empowers investors to make educated decisions with their money.

Adam received the award from SGX CEO Loh Boon Chye at the annual Media Appreciation Night held on July 19 2018 in Singapore. Award winners from five other categories at the event were CNBC, Channel NewsAsia, The Straits Times, The Business Times and The Edge.

WITH SO MANY ASSET AND MONEY MANAGERS IN THE MARKET, WHY BLOG ABOUT INVESTMENTS AND FINANCE?

ADAM (A): My partners and I started this company because we believe that you are the best fund manager for your own money. You can outsource your research and data finding, but you shouldn't outsource your decision-making to someone else when it comes to your money.

You have to make your own decisions -- and knowing how to make the best decisions for yourself depends on your level of financial literacy. We've seen friends and relatives fall prey to dubious investment schemes or outright scams, which could have been avoided if they had more knowledge about investments.

We've also had friends who lost six-figure sums investing in the stock market simply because they had little idea of what makes a good stock investment.