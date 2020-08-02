Money Muse: Investing is actually easier than you think, says this man

Money Muse is AsiaOne's maiden series of profile interviews with financial and investment bloggers where we learn more about what they do, how they started writing, their motivations as well as lessons gleaned through their writing journey.

We caught up with Dr David Kuo, the co-founder of The Smart Investor, which aims to educate its readers on how to invest smartly by providing investor education, stock commentary and market coverage for Singapore and global financial markets.

David set up The Smart Investor together with two other alumni from the now-defunct The Motley Fool Singapore, after the platform was shuttered last year. At The Motley Fool, David drove overall business direction and was the lead advisor for its first-ever stock recommendation service in Singapore.

David is also an esteemed financial broadcaster, highly sought after by various media platforms such as MoneyFM, BBC, CNBC, CNA and 938Live.

We sought to delve into his thinking about investing as well as his personal journey into the realm.

ASIDE FROM BEING THE FACE OF THE SMART INVESTOR, WHAT INTERESTS YOU?

David (D): I am first and foremost a private investor. I invest in companies that will in the short term provide me with regular income, and in the long term deliver capital growth.

I am also a lifestyle coach and my aim is to motivate people to take charge of their own finances so that they can one day become salary independent.

David Kuo being interviewed on CNBC.

PHOTO: The Smart Investor

WITH A NUMBER OF HATS TO WEAR, WHY FOCUS ON INVESTOR EDUCATION, IN PARTICULAR THROUGH THE SMART INVESTOR?