Money Muse: IT engineer by day, investment blogger by night

Money Muse is AsiaOne's maiden series of profile interviews with financial and investment bloggers where we learn more about what they do, how they started writing, their motivations as well as lessons gleaned through their writing journey.

We recently caught up with Kyith Ng from Investment Moats, a finance blog started in 2005 that aims to help readers make sense of money and how to grow their money.

Kyith believes in an iterative process to financial planning and investments, having shared experiences across a broad spectrum of financial topics such as wealth management, dividend income investing, technical analysis, and more.

An IT engineer by training, Kyith went from ensuring IT systems don't blow up to doing the same for client's finances (but flourish instead).

We delved deeper into Kyith's motivations to write and share about his adventures in finance blogging and how he thinks readers should approach money.

15 YEARS IS A LONG TIME FOR A BLOG. HOW DID YOU START?

Kyith (K): The blogging landscape may be a bit different back then. We did not have people to look up to. I got started because I was interacting with people, discussing investing and finance stuff in forums.

Suddenly, there was this very cool online service called Blogger that came along and I decided to give it a try.

That was how I got into writing. I also realised that there were some differences between being on a forum and blogging. There are some things that you would like to put out there, but maybe… you are not looking for a response. It will also be weird to start a new thread to talk about it.

Investment Moats became a diary to show how much of a noob I was in making money. But I realised that the more I wrote, the more my thoughts on things get clearer. Clearer thoughts allow you to invest better.

Kyith from Investment Moats.

PHOTO: Investment Moats

When I put things out there, people read. People will criticise you, even make fun of you if you make naive and stupid mistakes with your money. So before I make a big decision with money, I know probably I need to write something — and if I do not want to get laughed at, I better make sure I know what I am doing.

WHO DO YOU THINK SUPPORTS YOU BY READING YOUR ARTICLES THESE 15 YEARS?

K: Long time ago… there wasn't a target audience like most who start writing now. I write and hope that there is some sifu (mentor) who would tell me if my stock pick is right or let me know what is wrong with the way I evaluate stocks.

In a way, your readers come to read your stuff because they are also searching for the same thing. They may also think that Multichem was an undervalued stock. They just want to find out what another person thinks.

Perhaps they are not even looking for an expert opinion.