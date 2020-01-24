Money Muse: She took on 9 tuition jobs to finance her overseas exchange programme

Money Muse is AsiaOne's maiden series of profile interviews with financial and investment bloggers where we learn more about what they do, how they started writing, their motivations as well as lessons gleaned through their writing journey.

We recently caught up with Dawn Cher from SG Budget Babe, which focuses on personal finance issues close to Singaporeans such as savings, clearing debts, insurance, investments, mortgages and housing.

Dawn is perhaps best remembered as the 24-year-old who saved $20,000 in a year upon starting her first full-time job with a take-home salary of $2,000.

She believes that her $20,000 achievement has since inspired working adults to strive for the same and get their finances in order.

Dawn's blog has received over 4 million visitors since she started writing and has been ranked as one of the world's top 60 budget blogs.

We caught up with Dawn to pick her brain about her unexpected journey into the world of financial blogging.

HOW DID YOU START OUT WRITING ABOUT FINANCE AND MONEY MANAGEMENT?

Dawn (D): I didn't actually start out to be a financial blogger. Back then, I didn't even know there was such a term! I was just bored one day and told my then-boyfriend (now husband) that I wanted to do something outside of my job.

He encouraged me to start a blog if it would make me happy, since writing has always been my passion since young (plus I studied journalism in school).

So I decided to write about saving money since that has always been something close to my heart — given my family background and financial circumstances — and everything just took off from there.

PERSONAL FINANCE CAN BE A BROAD TOPIC. WHO DO YOU THINK READS YOUR CONTENT?