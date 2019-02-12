Money talks: The 28-year-old corporate manager that shops whenever she's stressed

PHOTO: Unsplash
Cheryl Chan
CLEO Singapore

Ever wondered what your salary and shopping habits are like in comparison to your peers? Money Talks is a new column by CLEO that takes an honest look at how young Millennial and Gen Z women spend their money.

In today’s column, we speak to a 28-year old corporate manager who shops whenever she gets stressed out at work.

Occupation: Manager
Industry: Public Service
Age: 28
Education level: Degree
Salary: Around $4,500 per month, with an additional 13th-month bonus and annual performance bonus

MONTHLY EXPENSES

Savings: $1,350 – $1,800
Insurance: $300
Transport: $150
Phone Bill: $30
Allowance for Parents: $600

SHOPPING EXPENSES

How much she thinks she spends: About $100 – $200
How much she actually spent: $100

ON HOW SHE SHOPS:

“I usually shop online as I can’t stand crowds. The brands that I usually shop at are Fashmob, Uniqlo and Fayth for clothes. I tend to spend around $15 – $50 for clothes and $5 – $200 for bags.

When it comes to bags, I have gotten all sorts from backpacks, work bags to even ones on Taobao. But these usually tend to be a once-every-couple-of-years type of purchases.

As for makeup, I tend to go with drugstore brands, but honestly, I’m usually too tired to even wear makeup nowadays. For skincare, I would get them from Laneige and Origins.

While I’m constantly browsing for things (mostly online), I seldom end up buying!

I usually only buy something if I really need it (like when the sole of my shoes came off and I needed to replace them) or when I’m really stressed and need pretty things to cheer me up.”

ON HER STRESS-SHOPPING HABIT:

“I tend to stress shop quite a bit and this happens around every two to three months. I would try to make myself feel better by buying bubble tea, accessories (like earrings), books and stationery. Basically pretty things make me happy!

Sometimes when work gets too overwhelming, I make a trip to Kinokuniya and spend some time wandering around the shelves and admiring pretty book covers.

This never fails to make me feel better and it doesn’t hurt that the store is usually quiet and peaceful too!”

ON HER RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY: 

“I wouldn’t really say I’m super frugal or a spendthrift. I guess you could say I’m somewhere in between. I seldom splurge on big-ticket items.

For items above $100, I always think twice and can leave them in my shopping cart for weeks before I make a decision. I go on a maximum of two to three overseas trips in a year.

In general, I think I’m really lucky to be earning a decent amount that allows me to live a comfortable life as well as still be able to indulge occasionally. In terms of my savings, I think it’s pretty healthy.

I have at least six months of income saved up, and enough set aside for future expenses such as a home or wedding.

The best piece of financial advice I have received is the same advice they give for a healthy diet—everything in moderation!”

HERE'S WHAT SHE BOUGHT IN A MONTH:

POMELO ALEXIS LACE-UP SNEAKERS, $79

PHOTO: CLEO Singapore

Day 7: Tried to test the theory that your phone can “hear” you and target ads at you based on what you say, so I mentioned loudly a few times that I was looking for a new pair of sneakers. Didn’t really see any related ads though ha! Browsed on my own and saw and found a pair of white sneakers with decent reviews. Bought!

Spent: $40

LOVE, BONITO COWL-NECK MIDI DRESS, $53.90

PHOTO: CLEO Singapore

Day 7 (clearly I was in a mood for spending that day): I suddenly felt that I should buy some non-black work clothes, so I got myself a work-appropriate burgundy dress.

Spent: $40

STRADIVARIUS CROCHET LACE TANK TOP, $19.90

PHOTO: CLEO Singapore

Day 28: Had some time to kill before a movie so I went to Stradivarius to look for basic tops. Saw a cute one in maroon and bought it without bothering to try. Turns out it wasn’t the greatest idea as the top was a little low-cut for my liking…

Spent: $20

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore

More about
Lifestyle Money shopping fashion

