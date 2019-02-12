Money talks: The 28-year-old corporate manager that shops whenever she's stressed

Ever wondered what your salary and shopping habits are like in comparison to your peers? Money Talks is a new column by CLEO that takes an honest look at how young Millennial and Gen Z women spend their money.

In today’s column, we speak to a 28-year old corporate manager who shops whenever she gets stressed out at work.

Occupation: Manager

Industry: Public Service

Age: 28

Education level: Degree

Salary: Around $4,500 per month, with an additional 13th-month bonus and annual performance bonus

MONTHLY EXPENSES

Savings: $1,350 – $1,800

Insurance: $300

Transport: $150

Phone Bill: $30

Allowance for Parents: $600

SHOPPING EXPENSES

How much she thinks she spends: About $100 – $200

How much she actually spent: $100

ON HOW SHE SHOPS:

“I usually shop online as I can’t stand crowds. The brands that I usually shop at are Fashmob, Uniqlo and Fayth for clothes. I tend to spend around $15 – $50 for clothes and $5 – $200 for bags.

When it comes to bags, I have gotten all sorts from backpacks, work bags to even ones on Taobao. But these usually tend to be a once-every-couple-of-years type of purchases.