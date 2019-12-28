Money talks: I'm a 27-year-old researcher who only shops when there are sales

Ever wondered what your salary and shopping habits are like in comparison to your peers? Money Talks is a new column by CLEO that takes an honest look at how young Millennial and Gen Z women spend their money.

In today's column, we speak to a 27-year-old researcher who spends no more than $200 on shopping a month.

Occupation: Researcher

Industry: Academia

Education level: Post-graduate degree

Salary: $4000 - $4500

MONTHLY EXPENSES

Savings: $500-$700

Student debt: $500

Allowance for parents: 10 per cent of salary

Misc: $40-$50

Food: $500

Transport: $300-$500

Insurance: $500

ON HER RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY

I've always had a healthy relationship with money in the sense that I've never felt as though I needed money to be happy or I've never been obsessed with branded goods or stuff like that.

I've been brought up in such a way where my parents always encouraged us to be quite conservative with how we spend money, to spend within our means and to not be overly materialistic-the whole "you can't buy happiness" type of mentality.

I became financially independent in my early twenties, after I graduated from university. I always worked each time I graduated from school (secondary school, junior college) and also started doing part-time work after graduating from junior college.

That's another thing that my parents always taught us-we have to work hard for our money. I think that's why, even though I do like shopping, there's always a limit as to how much I would spend.