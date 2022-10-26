Most expensive 4-room resale flat: Pinnacle@Duxton unit sold for $1.37m

A 1,001-sqft 4-room (Type S1) flat at the 46-48th floor of Blk 1D of Pinnacle@Duxton has just been sold for $1.37 million ($1,368 psf) in October 2022.

The sale has made it the most expensive 4-room HDB resale flat in Singapore (the 6th most expensive HDB resale flat overall) and the 2nd-highest price ever paid for a flat at Pinnacle@Duxton.

The current highest was for a 1,152-sqft 5-room (Type S2) at Blk 1F, which sold for $1.389 million ($1,205 psf) in March 2022.

Not to be outdone, another slightly larger 4-room flat (1,012 sqft) was sold for $1.3 million ($1,284 psf) in the same month at Pinnacle@Duxton, making it the 2nd most expensive 4-room flat in Singapore.

Outside of Pinnacle@Duxton, the most expensive 4-room HDB resale flat would be at City View @ 9 Boon Keng Road – a 1,023-sqft DBSS 4-roomer, which sold for $1.18 million ($1,153.47 psf) in November 2021.

What’s particularly astounding about the Pinnacle@Duxton sale is that its $1,368 per square foot price is the highest recorded for HDB resale flats nation-wide.

In per square foot terms, this places it just ahead of the $1,364.3 psf price recorded for a 689-sqft 3-room (Simplified) flat at 498 Jurong West Street 41 (sold in November 2009).

Here’s a quick chart to get you up to speed: