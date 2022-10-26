Most expensive 4-room resale flat: Pinnacle@Duxton unit sold for $1.37m

A 1,001-sqft 4-room (Type S1) flat at the 46-48th floor of Blk 1D of Pinnacle@Duxton has just been sold for $1.37 million ($1,368 psf) in October 2022.
The sale has made it the most expensive 4-room HDB resale flat in Singapore (the 6th most expensive HDB resale flat overall) and the 2nd-highest price ever paid for a flat at Pinnacle@Duxton.
The current highest was for a 1,152-sqft 5-room (Type S2) at Blk 1F, which sold for $1.389 million ($1,205 psf) in March 2022.
Not to be outdone, another slightly larger 4-room flat (1,012 sqft) was sold for $1.3 million ($1,284 psf) in the same month at Pinnacle@Duxton, making it the 2nd most expensive 4-room flat in Singapore.
Outside of Pinnacle@Duxton, the most expensive 4-room HDB resale flat would be at City View @ 9 Boon Keng Road – a 1,023-sqft DBSS 4-roomer, which sold for $1.18 million ($1,153.47 psf) in November 2021.
What’s particularly astounding about the Pinnacle@Duxton sale is that its $1,368 per square foot price is the highest recorded for HDB resale flats nation-wide.
In per square foot terms, this places it just ahead of the $1,364.3 psf price recorded for a 689-sqft 3-room (Simplified) flat at 498 Jurong West Street 41 (sold in November 2009).
Here’s a quick chart to get you up to speed:
|Recent record holders (as of 25 October 2022)
|Sale registration
|Room Type
|Project/ Address
|Floor range
|Size (sqft)
|Price
|Price (psf)
|Distinction(s)
|October 2022
|4-room (S1)
|Pinnacle@ Duxton
|46-48
|1,001
|$1.37 million
|$1,368
|Most expensive 4-room and 6th most expensive HDB resale flat in Singapore, and the most expensive psf price for an HDB resale flat
|October 2022
|4-room (S1)
|Pinnacle@ Duxton
|49-51
|1,012
|$1.3 million
|$1,284
|2nd most expensive 4-room HDB resale flat in Singapore
|April 2022
|4-room (S1)
|Pinnacle@ Duxton
|31-33
|1,001
|$1.228 million
|$1,226
|3rd most expensive 4-room HDB resale flat in Singapore
|March 2022
|5-room (S2)
|Pinnacle@ Duxton
|46-48
|1,152
|$1.389 million
|$1,205
|Most expensive 5-room in Pinnacle@Duxton and 3rd most expensive HDB resale flat in Singapore
|July 2022
|5-room (Premium Apartment Loft)
|SkyTerrace@ Dawson
|37-39
|1,313
|$1.418 million
|$1,079.97
|Most expensive HDB resale flat and 5-room flat in Singapore
|October 2022
|5-room (DBSS)
|The Peak @ Toa Payoh
|40-42
|1,227
|$1.38 million
|$1,124
|Most expensive HDB resale flat in Toa Payoh and 5th most expensive HDB resale flat in Singapore
|September 2022
|Executive
|150 Mei Ling Street
|10-12
|1,615
|$1.288 million
|$797.52
|Most expensive executive flat in Singapore (with two others – a 1755-sqft Executive Maisonette (EM) in Bishan Street 12, sold in Jan 2022 and a 1679-sqft EM at Mei Ling Street, sold in July 2022)
|October 2022
|Multi-generation
|666 Yishun Avenue 4
|10-12
|1,765
|$1.063 million
|$601.98
|Most expensive multi-generation flat in Singapore
|October 2022
|5-room (Improved)
|7 Pine Close
|16-18
|1,184
|$1.1 million
|$929
|Most expensive HDB resale flat in Geylang
|October 2022
|Executive (Apartment)
|629 Bedok Reservoir Road
|7-9
|1,862
|$1.049 million
|$563
|Most expensive HDB resale flat in Bedok
The sale was captured on Oct 22, 2022, three weeks after the Sept 30, 2022 cooling measures were announced. It is also probable that the option-to-purchase for the 4-room flat was signed before the announcement.
Located at Cantonment Road in Tanjong Pagar, the Pinnacle@Duxton HDB project was completed in 2011 and entered the resale market in 2015. It has seven 50-storey blocks, making them the world’s tallest public residential buildings.
There are 1,848 units in total – 1,232 4-room (Type S1) units and 616 5-room (Type S2) units.
In terms of million-dollar flats sold, 59 4-room flats at the Pinnacle@Duxton (yes, we counted) have been sold at or above a million dollars so far (4.79 per cent of all 4-rooms, or 3.19 per cent of all units).
For 5-room flats, 113 have been sold at this range (18.34per cent of all 5-rooms, or 6.11 per cent of all units) – almost double that of 4-rooms.
It is anybody’s guess if the record-setting per-square-foot price of $1,368 would remain unbeatable for long (lettuce game, anyone?). We’re still surprised it came from the sale of a 1,001-sqft 4-room flat.
