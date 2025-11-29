Movie ticket prices Singapore 2025: Which cinema is the cheapest?

Singapore's cinema scene is shrinking fast. In just the past year, we've lost Filmgarde Cineplexes, every last Cathay Cineplexes outlet, and even The Projector has gone dark (sob). With online streaming and rising ticket prices, a night at the movies isn't the go-to pastime it once was.

But for many of us, cinemas are more than just places to catch the latest blockbuster. They're where we laughed with friends, went on first dates, or just escaped into the dark for a couple of hours, popcorn in hand.

If you're still holding on to the big-screen experience, here's a guide to current movie ticket prices in Singapore — and how to find the best deals.

Here's an overview of ticket prices charged by the remaining cinema operators in Singapore:

Cinema Mon to Thu Fri to Sun, PH & eve Shaw Theatres $11 – $11.50 $15.50 Golden Village (GV) $11.50 – $12 $16 EagleWings Cinematics $11.50 $15.50 Carnival Cinemas $12 $16

*Prices are only for regular 2D movies. 3D or iMAX movies or GV's Gold Class are definitely higher

As you can see, movie ticket prices in Singapore are about the same, as the competition is tough with the remaining two major chain operators, Shaw and GV. Here's a quick overview of what's the cheapest:

Cheapest cinema for weekdays: Shaw Theatres

Best weekday promotions: GV Movie Club ($7 Tuesdays), HSBC Movie Card ($7)

Cheapest cinema for weekends: Shaw and EagleWings ($15.50)

Best weekend promotions: SAFRA MovieMax ($9.50), HSBC Movie Card ($9.50)

Shaw movie ticket prices & promotions 2025

As one of the longstanding cinemas in Singapore, Shaw Theatres still has some of the lowest movie ticket prices in town. Movie tickets cost $11 from Mondays to Wednesdays, and $11.50 on Thursdays. All movie tickets are $15.50 on weekends and public holidays.

For senior citizens aged 55 and above, prices are $4.50 for 2D movies and $6 for 3D shows on weekdays before 6pm.

Shaw also regularly has promotions via credit card or other institutions, such as Safra.

The best one currently is free admission for kids six years old and below, with at least a purchase of a standard adult ticket on weekdays for shows before 2pm. This includes public holidays and the eve of public holidays, but it's definitely a worthwhile activity for the young ones during holidays.

Membership Shaw movie ticket promotion Cheapest ticket price Students concession $7 (Digital 2D) / $8.50 (Digital 3D) on weekdays before 6 pm $7 (weekday) SAFRA MovieMax $8 (Mon-Thu)

$8.50 (Mon-Thu opening week or sneak previews)

$12.50 (Fri – Sun) $8 (weekday) SAFRA NSF $8 – $8.50 on Tuesdays

$12.50 (Fri – Sun) $8 (Tuesday) SAFRA $9 (Mon-Thu)

$9.50 (Mon-Thu opening week or sneak previews)

$13.50 (Fri – Sun) $9 (weekday) SAFRA 1-for-1 weekend (till 28 Dec 2025) $7.75 OCBC $1 off weekday and weekend regular 2D movie ticket $10 (weekday)

UnionPay used to have a really good 1-for-1 promotion, but that's no longer around. The best promotions are for SAFRA members, which give you about $3 off ticket prices, but if you're not, the next best is for OCBC cardmembers.

GV movie ticket prices & promotions 2025

Golden Village movie tickets are a tad more expensive than Shaw's at $11.50 - $12 on weekdays and $16 on weekends for regular standard tickets.

But it differentiates itself by offering a range of cinemas for a more premium watching experience.

Here are the prices:

Cinema class Price on weekdays Price on weekends GVmax Dolby Atmos $13 / $14 for first week titles/sneaks

(Mon – Thu) $17.50 (Fri-Sun, eve of PH, PH, sneaks) Duo Deluxe $16.50 (Mon – Thu) $21.50 (Fri-Sun, eve of PH, PH, sneaks) Deluxe Plus $18.50 (Mon – Thu) $23.50 Gold Class Express $28.00 (Before 5 pm) / $31.00 (After 5 pm)

(Mon-Wed) $41 (Thu-Sun, eve of PH, PH, sneaks) Gold Class $32.00 (Before 5 pm)

$35.00 (After 5 pm) $45 (Thu-Sun, eve of PH, PH, sneaks)

There are also promotions to get cheaper tickets depending on the membership and/or card you have:

Membership GV movie ticket promotion Cheapest ticket price GV Movie Club $2 off tickets on Mon & Tue $9.50 (Mon & Tue) HSBC $2 off including Gold Class tickets every day except the eve of and PH) $9.50 (weekday) DBS / POSB $1 off every day

$3 off for Gold Class (Mon-Thu) $10.50 (weekday) DBS PayLah! 10% cashback (max $4) with a minimum spend of $14 via PayLah! (until 31 Dec 2025) varies

The GV Movie Club has been around for ages, and as long as you're a member, you get $2 off tickets on Mondays and Tuesdays. Membership is free too! Plus, you'll get deals on food.

The best promo is for those who have a DBS or HSBC credit card and buy their tickets with it; you also get a discount regardless of the day, so you can make use of it on weekends as well.

EagleWings Cinematics movie ticket prices & promotions 2025

With so many cinemas having shut their doors, EagleWings, located at King Albert Park Mall, is one of the independent few still standing. While it has fewer movies than the other theatres, it still shows some of the current and more popular ones, so if you stay in the vicinity, there's no need to travel too far to catch a show.

Cinema halls are on the smaller side — there are five of them, with a total capacity of 135 seats-and feature different tiers of seating ranging from standard to more premium. Here are the pricing tiers:

Cinema type Weekday price Weekend price Classic $11.50 $15.50 Silver $18 $23 Gold $26 $34 Platinum $30 $38

While EagleWings doesn't list any promotions on its websites, it does announce occasional promotions on its social media, so you'll have to keep an eye out.

Carnival Cinemas movie ticket prices & promotions 2025

Located at Golden Mile Tower, the same building as independent cinema operator The Projector, Carnival Cinemas is Singapore's sole Indian movie theatre. It specialises in showing a wide variety of Bollywood and regional movies from India in various languages, including Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Ticket prices range from $12 - $19 on weekdays. $19 is if you book a sofa and popcorn. On weekends, prices are from $16 - $23.

Senior citizens aged 50 and above and students get to watch shows for $8, while kids 10 years old and below get free admission.

Bonus tip: Best credit cards for movie tickets in Singapore

If you don't have any of the specific cards or memberships for a direct discount, the next best thing is to use a credit card that can earn you cash rebates.

Comparison: Student movie ticket prices in Singapore 2025

Cinema Student movie ticket price When Shaw $7 – $8.50 Mon to Fri before 6pm (except eve of and PH) GV $7 – $13 Mon to Fri before 6pm (except eve of and PH) EagleWings Cinematics $8 – $23 Any time Carnival Cinemas $8 Mon to Thu

If you're a student in primary, secondary or tertiary, you're entitled to lower priced tickets at all cinemas, as long as you provide proof of a valid ID. While ticket prices are no longer as cheap as they used to be, it's still about the same price as a Starbucks drink or coffee outside.

Comparison: Senior citizen movie ticket prices in Singapore 2020

Cinema Senior citizen movie ticket price When Shaw $4.50 – $6 Mon to Fri before 6pm GV $5 – $13 Mon to Fri before 6pm

(except eve of and PH) EagleWings Cinematics $7 – $25 Any time Carnival Cinemas $8 Mon – Thu

Senior citizens also get discounts at all cinemas. The cheapest cinema chain is Shaw, which offers a standard $4.50 for regular 2D movies. GV is next at 50cents more. The many GV branches make it easier for seniors to go to whichever cinema is near their homes.

Comparison: Free movie admission for kids promotions 2025

Cinema Kids movie ticket promotion When Shaw Free for children aged 6 and below with every ticket purchased Mon to Fri before 2 pm GV Free entry for children of height 90cm and below Any time EagleWings Cinematics Free entry for children of height 90cm and below Any time Carnival Cinemas Free for those aged 10 and below Mon – Thu

Finally, if you have a child who insists on watching the latest Frozen 2 a few more times, you can save quite a few bucks depending on your child's height and the time you go.

With so many cinemas having shuttered their doors, these are the only few left. For those of us who enjoy going to the movies, be sure to make use of these discounts.

The article was first published in MoneySmart.