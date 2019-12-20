MTR Corporation: Are long-term prospects at risk due to the Hong Kong protests?

Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since Oct 2000, MTR Corporation Ltd is a transport conglomerate that owns and operates Hong Kong's rail system comprising 10 railway lines serving Hong Kong Island, Kowloon, and the New Territories. MTR also operates light rail services and the Airport Express.

On the real estate side of the business, MTR also rents out station retail space and sells advertisement space on trains and in stations.

The group also develops mainly residential properties in Hong Kong by partnering with property developers, and holds investment properties such as shopping malls, offices, and car parks. In mainland China, MTR has invested in and operated rail networks and property developments.

THE HONG KONG PROTESTS

MTR's business has generally remained resilient as the rail operator has a monopoly of the rail system in Hong Kong, while its property portfolio generates stable rental income for the group. However, protests and riots have broken out in Hong Kong since June 2019 over a now-aborted extradition treaty.

MTR has witnessed many of its stations being heavily vandalised as the country's youth take their anger out on the police and businesses viewed as being pro-China.

As a result of the violence and heavy damage sustained to many stations, MTR was forced to close many sections of the railway line on multiple days.

A recent news report stated that use of MTR's Hong Kong network is down by 25 per cent - a new low since April 2012. MTR's Airport Express also saw commuter numbers plunging by 43 per cent year-on-year to just 916,000.

Before we review and assess the implications of these riots, let's first take a look at MTR's financial performance over the last five years.

FINANCIAL PROFILE OF MTR

PHOTO: The Fifth Person

MTR has recorded rising revenue from FY2014 to FY2018, and 1H 2019 looks set for another record year of revenue if we annualise the numbers. However, operating profit seems much lumpier as costs may rise more than revenues during certain years.

Net profit is affected by periodic revaluation of the properties within MTR's portfolio and may not always be a good gauge of core profitability. Nevertheless, the five-year financial history shows that MTR's business has been stable and consistent.

PHOTO: The Fifth Person

One clear trend for margins is that operating profit margin has been falling steadily over the years, hitting a low of 19.5 per cent in 1H 2019. This is essentially due to rising costs for operating the MTR network, which cannot be offset simply by raising fares.

Though MTR may have a monopoly of the railway network, it is still constrained from raising fares as it is providing a public good. However, net margins seem to have stabilised somewhat at around 19-20 per cent, buffered by cash inflows from the group's investment property portfolio.

PHOTO: The Fifth Person

One strong aspect of MTR is its ability to generate consistent free cash flows over the years. While FY2015 saw around HK$10 billion (S$1.7 billion) or so spent on development properties, this was a one-off item and adjusting it out from the cash flow statement resulted in a decent level of free cash flow generated during that year.

PHOTO: The Fifth Person

MTR is also a good dividend payer, with an unbroken record of declaring 25 HK cents of interim dividend over the last six years. The final dividend has been steadily rising since FY2014, with FY2018 ending off at 95 HK cents. However, do note that FY2019 may see a significantly smaller dividend due to the protests.

THE IMPACT OF THE PROTESTS

PHOTO: The Fifth Person

It's time to take a cold, rational look at the potential impact of the protests. With many stations sustaining heavy damage and confidence severely dented, the segments that will be most affected are Hong Kong Transport Operations and Hong Kong Station Commercial Business.