Mungerism - 5 timeless quotes from Charlie Munger about investing

It buys more online real estate and creates better, newer services. In 2004, Google acquired three companies that created the technologies that would eventually become Google Maps. In 2005, it acquired Android Inc. for US$50 million. It is now the most widely used mobile operating system in the world.

In 2006, Google acquired YouTube for US$1.6 billion - one of the best tech deals of all time. At the same time, Google has continued to plough money and research into improving its search, email, browser technology and more so that people continually choose to use its services on a daily basis.

So take a look at your watchlist and portfolio. Are you looking out for great companies that you can hold onto for the next 10-20 years? Or are you making speculative bets on low-quality companies just so you can hopefully make a quick buck?

3. 'THE BIG MONEY IS NOT IN THE BUYING OR THE SELLING,BUT IN THE WAITING.'

As a long-term investor, it is important to remember that your trading activity does not determine your overall returns. The type of company you invest in does.

When you invest in a great company and hold for the long term, you allow your wealth to grow in step with the fortunes of the company. Have a look at the returns of some of the greatest companies over the last 10 years:

Investing $10,000 in Amazon and holding onto it for 10 years would have netted you $83,530 - a 735 per cent return. But if you only held onto Amazon for three years (Jan 2010 to Jan 2013), you would have only walked away with $12,200 - a 22 per cent return.

One reason why investing in a great company, and simply waiting, can give you great returns is due to compound interest.

Ten thousand dollars returning 25 per cent in one year only gives you $12,500.

But the same $10,000 compounded at 25 per cent over 10 years gives you $93,132.

Compound that for 30 years and it becomes $8.08 million.

Notice how the amount grows exponentially the longer you wait. That's the power of compound interest.

'The first rule of compounding: never interrupt it unnecessarily.' - Charlie Munger

For Munger, investing is not about trading in and out of the market and making short-term bets. It's about holding onto great companies that can give you compounded returns for a long time to come.

4. 'SPEND EACH DAY TRYING TO BE A LITTLE WISER THAN YOU WERE WHEN YOU WAKE UP.'

It doesn't matter what your station is in life or where you're headed to next, you can always grow and learn new skills and ideas. Growth can come from your job, from your relationships, and, yes, from investing as well.

Warren Buffett famously shunned technology stocks for the longest time saying that he doesn't invest in businesses he doesn't understand. And, granted, Berkshire Hathaway had done tremendously well for so many years without investing in tech.