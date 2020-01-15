My CNY wish list for improving Singapore's retail bonds market for investors

Singapore Exchange's regulatory arm, SGX RegCo, announced recently that it has established a working group of industry professionals and investors to review the regulatory framework for Singapore's retail bonds market.

I do not have any power to influence the decisions of the working group, but I was inspired to pen my thoughts on the matter yesterday after meeting a friend of mine who's a veteran in Singapore's financial journalism scene.

More specifically, my thoughts are on

the type of information that I think is important to be presented to investors if a company is going to issue a retail bond, and the format of how the information is to be presented.

Chinese New Year is just around the corner, so my early CNY wish is for my thoughts to reach the eyes of the powers that be for consideration.

SETTING THE STAGE

During our meeting, my journalist friend (he's retired now) reminded me that Singapore has an aging population, which would likely boost the demand for retail bonds in the years ahead. This makes the issue of improving the regulatory framework for retail bonds in Singapore a critical matter to me.

Hyflux's infamous collapse in 2018 affected 34,000 individual investors who held its preference shares and/or perpetual securities - and I'm hurt when I hear of such stories.

Preference shares and perpetual securities are not technically retail bonds. But the three types of financial instruments are close enough in substance to be considered the same thing for the purpose of my discussion.

There's no way to conduct a counterfactual experiment. But I think it's reasonable to believe that many of the affected-investors in the Hyflux case could have made better decisions if they had access to pertinent information about the company that they can easily understand.

Right now, there are product highlight sheets that accompany retail bonds in Singapore: Here's an example for Hyflux for its 6 per cent perpetual securities that were issued in May 2016. But there is information that is lacking in the sheets, and it's not easy for layman-investors to make sense of what's provided.

With this background, let me get into the meat of this article.

TYPE OF INFORMATION TO BE PRESENTED TO INVESTORS