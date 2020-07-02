My thoughts on Elite Commercial REIT

Elite Commercial REIT is the first REIT listing in Singapore in 2020. I know this article is a little late as the REIT is currently already trading. However, if you are still considering buying units in the open market, here are some factors to consider.

THINGS I LIKE ABOUT THE REIT

Let's start with a quick rundown of some of the positive characteristics of the UK-based REIT. There are many points to go through here so I will be as brief as possible for each point.

MULTI-PROPERTY PORTFOLIO

Based on the prospectus, Elite Commercial REIT has an initial portfolio of 97 commercial properties in the UK. While the properties are all located in the United Kingdom, the large number of properties means that the REIT is not overly-reliant on any single property.

The properties are also well-spread across the entire UK, with properties situated in Northern Ireland, Wales, Scotland and England.

Another thing to like is that all except for one property is free-hold. Even the sole property that is not free-hold has a very long land lease of 235 years.

RELIABLE TENANT

Perhaps the most appealing aspect of the REIT is that all of its properties are leased to the UK government, specifically the Department for Work and Pensions.

As it is virtually impossible that the UK government will default on its rent, there is very little tenancy risk.

LONG LEASES

The weighted average lease expiry for the properties stands at a fairly long 8.6 years. Given the long leases, investors can rest easy knowing that the distribution will be fairly consistent for the next few years.

However, investors should note that some properties have a break option in 3.6 years. Assuming these options are exercised, the portfolio's weighted average lease expiry will drop to 4.89 years.

THE PROPERTIES ARE IMPORTANT TO THE UK GOVERNMENT