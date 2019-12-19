The 'Netflix' tax: GST policy changes that will take effect in 2020

Sigh… We've only just started to forget about the goods and services tax (GST) hikes announced during the annual Budget 2018 and 2019 speeches, but alas! It's now time for them to take effect.

A lot was covered in Budget 2018 and 2019, but for both, the key lowlights included several GST policy changes. While some - mainly the lowered GST relief and duty-free alcohol limit for travellers - took immediate effect, others were slated to only kick in 2020 and later.

Back then, 2020 sounded like the distant future. Now, we're less than a month away.

To jog your memory, here's a recap of the GST announcements in 2018 and 2019, as well as the important policy changes that will affect us in the coming year(s).

BUDGET 2018 & 2019 RECAP: GST POLICY CHANGES IN SINGAPORE

Announced in Type of tax Change Effective date Budget 2019 GST on goods from overseas (<48 hours) GST relief quota reduced from $150 to $100 19 Feb 2019 GST on goods from overseas (48 hours or more) GST relief quota reduced from $600 to $500 19 Feb 2019 Alcohol duties Duty-free alcohol limit reduced from 3 litres to 2 litres 1 Apr 2019 Budget 2018 GST on digital services GST will apply (previously no GST) 1 Jan 2020 Overall GST To increase from 7% to 9% 2021 to 2025 Not yet GST on goods from overseas (by mail) No change to GST relief up to $400 No change yet

As mentioned, most of Budget 2019's GST changes were implemented quite quickly. Almost immediately, travellers had their GST reliefs reduced to $100 (trips <48 hours) or $500 (trips >48 hours). Then a few months later, the duty-free alcohol limit was reduced to 2 litres.

But those were the petty stuff: the big GST hikes were actually announced during Budget 2018. It was announced that 1) GST will increase by 2 percentage points, 2) GST will be imposed on digital services and 3) GST will be imposed on imported goods purchased online.

Only the second one kicks in next year - the overall GST hike to 9 per cent will start in 2021, and the GST treatment for online goods will remain until further notice.

GST ON DIGITAL SERVICES FROM 1 JAN 2020 ONWARDS

Starting 1 Jan 2020, GST will apply on imported digital services purchased from overseas providers that 1) have a global annual turnover of >$1 million and 2) make sales of at least $100,000 in Singapore.