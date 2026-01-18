The private residential and executive condominium (EC) markets held their momentum throughout 2025, with multiple launches posting impressive take-up results over their debut weekends. The year opened strongly with The Orie in January, where buyers picked up 86 per cent of its 777 units.

Mid-year demand remained upbeat: Lyndenwoods moved 94 per cent of its 343-unit supply at its July launch, while River Green shifted 88 per cent of its 524 units in August. October kept the streak going as Penrith registered a 97 per cent take-up rate and Skye at Holland climbed even higher at 99 per cent.

Whether demand in 2026 will match last year's highs remains to be seen, but the new launch market is set to be active with around 25 projects scheduled to roll out. Before we spotlight the major launches arriving in the first quarter, here's a full rundown of all the new condo projects in 2026.

New launch condo projects in 2026

^ Full list of new condo launches in 2026 (Subject to changes by the developers)

Project Location Region Developer Tenure No. of Units Preview Launch Coastal Cabana (EC) Jalan Loyang Besar OCR Qingjian Realty / Forsea Holdings / Orient Fostering / ZACD 99LH 748 Dec 2025 17 Jan Newport Residences Anson Road CCR CDL FH 246 16 Jan 30 Jan Narra Residences Dairy Farm Walk OCR Dairy Farm Walk JV Development / United Venture Development (No. 5) 99LH 540 17 Jan 31 Jan River Modern River Valley Green CCR GuocoLand 99LH 455 20 Feb TBA Pinery Residences Tampines Street 94 OCR Hoi Hup Realty / Sunway Developments 99LH 588 28 Mar TBA Lentor Gardens GLS Lentor Gardens OCR Kingsford Development 99LH 502 Mar/Apr TBA Tengah Garden Avenue GLS Tengah Garden Avenue OCR Hong Leong Holdings / GuocoLand / CSC Land 99LH 860 Mar/Apr TBA Media Circle Parcel A GLS Media Circle RCR Qingjian Realty / Forsea Holdings / Orient Fostering 99LH 327 Mar/Apr TBA Sophia Meadows Sophia Road CCR Sin Thai Hin Development 103LH 41 Q1 TBA Rivelle Tampines (EC) Tampines Street 95 OCR Sim Lian Group 99LH 572 Q1 TBA Former Thomson View Bright Hill Drive RCR UOL / CapitaLand / Singapore Land Group 99LH 1240 Q2 TBA Chuan Grove GLS Chuan Grove OCR Sing Holdings / MCC Singapore 99LH 1,055 Q3 TBA Bayshore Road GLS Bayshore Road OCR SingHaiyi Group / Haiyi Holdings 99LH 515 Q2/Q3 TBA Holland Link GLS Holland Link CCR Sim Lian Group 99LH 230 Q3 TBA Former Pastoral View Bassein Road CCR Far East Organization FH 133 Q3 TBA Lakeside Drive GLS Lakeside Drive OCR CDL 99LH 575 Q3 TBA Dunearn Road GLS Dunearn Road CCR Frasers Property / CSC Land 99LH 360 Q3 TBA Dorset Road GLS Dorset Road RCR UOL / Singapore Land Group / Kheng Leong 99LH 428 Q4 TBA Woodlands Drive 17 GLS (EC) Woodlands Drive 17 OCR CDL 99LH 420 Q4 TBA Chencharu Close GLS Chenchuan Close OCR Evia Real Estate / CNQC / Boldtek / Ho Lee Group 99LH 864 Q4 TBA Sembawang Road GLS (EC) Sembawang Road OCR JBE Holdings 99LH 265 Q4 TBA Upper Thomson Road GLS Upper Thomson Road OCR Wee Hur Holdings 99LH 595 Q4 TBA Senja Close GLS (EC) Senja Close OCR CDL 99LH 295 Q4 TBA Keppel Bay Plot 6 Keppel Island RCR Keppel Land 99LH 86 TBA TBA

New condo launches in Q1 2026

The new launch calendar for Q1 2026 is already off to a lively start, led by Coastal Cabana EC - the first project out of the gate after its preview in December last year. This early momentum sets the tone for a quarter where new condo launches are spread across every region, from the central districts to the east, west, and up north.

Coastal Cabana EC

District 18 (East Region)

Expected TOP: 2029

Nearby MRT: Pasir Ris (1km)

After more than a decade without a new EC launch in Pasir Ris, Coastal Cabana marks a major return for the segment in 2026. Developed by Qingjian Realty and Forsea Holdings, the 748-unit seafront EC is poised to cater mostly to the upgrader segment — HDB families looking for improved facilities, a better living environment, and a smoother transition into condo living without moving away from familiar schools, parents, or support networks.

Set along Jalan Loyang Besar, the development holds one of Pasir Ris' most enviable lifestyle locations. Very few new homes — let alone ECs - offer proximity to the sea, a major park, an active leisure hub, and public transport.

Residents will be just steps from Downtown East, placing dining, entertainment, supermarkets, childcare options and recreational offerings within effortless reach.

Connectivity is set to strengthen further. Pasir Ris MRT, a short bus ride away, will soon become an interchange station when Phase 1 of the Cross Island Line (CRL) opens, cutting travel times and enhancing access across the island. Families with young children also enjoy a key advantage: Casuarina Primary School and Pasir Ris Primary School are both within 1km.

Pasir Ris itself is undergoing a major transformation under the Draft Master Plan 2025 and the Remaking Our Heartland (ROH) programme. The vision is to shape the town into a "vibrant urban sanctuary," supported by new mixed-use hubs, expanded green spaces, and enhanced community facilities.

Newport Residences

District 2 (Central Region)

Expected TOP: 2030

Nearby MRT: Tanjong Pagar (550m), Prince Edward Road (500m)

Newport Residences is a rare freehold condominium by City Developments Limited (CDL), strategically located along Anson Road in the Cental Business District (CBD). The development offers 246 units ranging from 1- to 4-bedroom layouts, capped by an exclusive penthouse, all designed to maximise the sweeping city and sea views that define its luxury appeal.

Rising from the former Fuji Xerox Towers site, the project forms part of a larger mixed-use redevelopment that includes residences, serviced apartments, and a new office-and-retail component known as Newport Plaza.

Set in the heart of Tanjong Pagar, Newport Residences enjoys exceptional connectivity. Residents can walk to Tanjong Pagar MRT station on the East-West Line, while the upcoming Prince Edward Road station on the Circle Line will further enhance access to the wider rail network. With both lines at its doorstep, travelling to any part of Singapore becomes seamless.

Beyond appealing to professionals and expatriates who value proximity to major financial institutions and corporate hubs, Newport Residences is also well-positioned to attract foreign investors seeking a freehold asset in the CBD. Its scarcity, central location, and strong rental potential make it a compelling choice for international buyers looking for stable, high-yield opportunities.

The precinct itself is poised for even greater vibrancy under the Central Business District Incentive Scheme 2.0, which will guide the district's transformation into a more dynamic, mixed-use urban neighbourhood.

River Modern

District 9 (Central Region)

Expected TOP: 2030

Nearby MRT: Great World (direct sheltered access)

River Modern is an upcoming 99-year leasehold condominium by GuocoLand, set in the highly coveted River Valley neighbourhood. Located right beside the River Green development, this new project will introduce 455 private homes to the area, offering a curated mix of 2- to 4-bedroom units designed for modern urban living.

Its location is one of its biggest strengths. Residents will enjoy direct covered access to Great World MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line, as well as Great World mall and River Valley Primary School — all just a short stroll away.

Popular dining hotspots, including the well-loved Zion Riverside Food Centre, are also conveniently close, adding to the vibrancy of everyday life.

With its prime District 9 address, excellent transport links, and proximity to top-tier amenities, River Modern is poised to deliver a premium living experience that appeals to both families and investors. From reputable schools to lifestyle offerings and healthcare facilities, everything you need is within easy reach, making this one of the most attractive new launches in 2026 for homebuyers.

Pinery Residences

District 18 (East Region)

Expected TOP: 2030

Nearby MRT: Tampines West (direct underground link)

Q1 2026 brings an unusual scenario for Tampines: both a private condominium and an EC launch are slated to arrive almost simultaneously, giving buyers an uncommon chance to compare two distinct offerings side by side. Pinery Residences, expected to feature around 588 units, will sit right next to Rivelle Tampines, its upcoming EC counterpart.

Developed by Hoi Hup-Sunway, Pinery Residences is envisioned as a vibrant mixed-use project that elevates everyday living in Tampines West.

The development will boast a direct underground link to Tampines West MRT Station on the Downtown Line, offering residents seamless islandwide connectivity. Complementing its residential component are on-site conveniences such as a supermarket and a childcare centre, ensuring daily essentials are always within reach.

Its proximity to St Hilda's Primary School, Temasek Polytechnic, and SUTD adds further appeal for families, while professionals working in the Tampines Regional Centre or Changi Business Park will appreciate the short commute. Nature lovers will also find plenty to enjoy, with Bedok Reservoir Park, nearby park connectors and green pockets throughout the town offering easy access to outdoor recreation.

As a large-scale development in a mature estate with established amenities, strong transport links and a consistently active upgrader market, Pinery Residences presents long-term homeowners with a compelling blend of convenience and enduring value. With private launches near MRT stations still relatively scarce in Tampines, this project is well-positioned to draw strong interest from buyers tracking the 2026 new launch pipeline.

Rivelle Tampines EC

District 18 (East Region)

Expected TOP: TBA

Nearby MRT: Tampines West (300m)

Situated along Tampines Street 95, Rivelle Tampines is set to become the second EC launch of 2026 — and notably, the very first EC ever introduced in Tampines West. While it does not enjoy the direct underground MRT access like Pinery Residences next door, Rivelle is still within comfortable walking distance of Tampines West MRT, making daily commutes convenient for residents.

Just one stop away, Tampines Central offers a full suite of retail and lifestyle options with three major malls (Tampines 1, Tampines Mall and Century Square) serving the broader neighbourhood. Future shops within the mixed-use Pinery Residences will further expand the pool of amenities available to Rivelle residents, adding convenience right at their doorstep.

Families will also appreciate the strong schooling network in the vicinity. Junyuan Primary and St. Hilda's Primary are likely to fall within the 1km radius, while Angsana Primary, Tampines Primary, and several others are expected to be within the 2km range. In terms of everyday conveniences and lifestyle offerings, Rivelle enjoys the same local environment as Pinery.

Where it differs significantly is in price positioning. As integrated developments typically command a premium, the contrast between Pinery Residences' private-market pricing and Rivelle's subsidised EC pricing may work to Rivelle's advantage. Eligible buyers who prioritise value will likely find Rivelle particularly compelling, especially when comparing the two side by side in the same launch window.

Narra Residences

District 23 (West Region)

Expected TOP: 2030

Nearby MRT: Hillview (1km)

Narra Residences is a forest-inspired condominium tucked within the serene Dairy Farm enclave, offering a rare blend of nature, privacy and modern comfort. This anticipated new launch of 2026 will feature 540 homes spread across seven residential blocks, complemented by four commercial units and a comprehensive suite of facilities designed for both relaxation and recreation.

Located beside the reservoir and forest reserve, the development is surrounded by low-density housing and lush protected greenery, creating a retreat-like environment that feels worlds away from the city. Yet future residents remain well connected - Hillview MRT on the Downtown Line is around a 15-minute walk or a short ride away, providing a direct route into the city centre.

The surrounding neighbourhood offers a rich mix of lifestyle amenities and outdoor experiences. HillV2 and The Rail Mall provide an assortment of dining, retail and essential services, while the area's extensive network of parks and nature reserves creates abundant opportunities for hiking, cycling, and weekend exploration.

Residents enjoy immediate access to some of Singapore's most cherished green spaces, including Dairy Farm Nature Park, Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, Chestnut Nature Park, Hindhede Nature Park and the recently opened Rifle Range Nature Park.

With Dairy Farm continuing its transformation and earlier projects - such as The Botany - seeing strong reception, Narra Residences stands out from the 2026 new launches as both an appealing home for nature-focused living and a promising investment in a steadily maturing district.

Other anticipated launches in Q1 2026

Sophia Meadows

Sophia Meadows is a boutique development that offers unmatched central convenience, with Dhoby Ghaut MRT Interchange just minutes from its doorstep.

With direct access to three major MRT lines, residents enjoy seamless travel across the island. Positioned a short stroll from Plaza Singapura and surrounded by the charm of the Mount Sophia enclave, the development blends exclusive hillside living with the full spectrum of urban amenities.

Lentor Garden GLS

Lentor has evolved into one of Singapore's most closely watched growth corridors. The upcoming Lentor Gardens development will likely benefit from the same strong fundamentals that have fuelled the popularity of earlier launches — proximity to the Lentor MRT station, an emerging retail cluster, and a well-planned residential environment.

Tengah Garden Avenue GLS

Situated near the future Hong Kah MRT station on the Jurong Region Line, this new launch condo in 2026 is positioned for excellent connectivity and significant long-term upside once the line is fully operational in 2029.

Tengah's appeal is set to rise even further with the relocation of Anglo-Chinese School (Primary) to the town, strengthening its family-friendly profile and boosting both demand and investment prospects.

Media Circle Parcel A GLS

The one-north district is poised for a new phase of growth under the Draft Master Plan 2025, which introduces additional housing and refreshed zoning to reinforce the area as a thriving live-work-play hub.

The Media Circle upcoming condo sits in a prime location at the southern gateway of the precinct, within the Mediapolis cluster and close to key nodes such as Wessex, Ayer Rajah, and Fusionopolis. Its placement within Singapore's innovation belt makes it ideally suited for residents drawn to a dynamic, knowledge-driven environment.

[[nid:727653]]

[[nid:727877]]