New condo sites to look forward to and consider upgrading to in first half 2023

Earlier this month, the government unveiled the sites for the first half of 2023 government land sales (GLS). In total, these sites will yield around 7,715 residential units, 199,750 sqm gross floor area (GFA) of commercial space and 530 hotel rooms.

GLS H1 2023 confirmed list sites

Five residential sites, including one EC site, and two White sites are on the Confirmed List. Altogether, they will yield an estimated 4,090 residential units and 106,400 sqm GFA of commercial space.

Location Site area (ha) Estimated no. of units, rooms, commercial space Estimated launch date Residential sites Jalan Tembusu 2.05 840 March 2023 Tampines Street 62 (Parcel B) (EC) 2.80 700 March 2023 Lentor Central 1.47 475 April 2023 Champions Way 1.44 345 May 2023 Media Circle 1.06 355, with 400 sqm of commercial space June 2023 White sites Marina Gardens Crescent 1.73 775, with 6,000 sqm of commercial space June 2023 Jurong Lake District 6.80 600, with 100,000 sqm of commercial space June 2023

GLS H1 2023 Reserve List sites

Meanwhile, the Reserve List has six residential sites, including two EC sites, one commercial site, one White site and one hotel site. These can yield around 3,625 residential units, 93,350 sqm GFA of commercial space and 530 hotel rooms.

Location Site area (ha) Estimated no. of units, rooms, commercial space Estimated launch date Residential sites Pine Grove (Parcel B) 2.50 565 Available Clementi Avenue 1 1.34 500 Available Senja Close (EC) 1.01 295 Available Lentor Gardens 2.06 500 April 2023 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh 1.55 765 May 2023 Plantation Close (EC) 2.01 560 June 2023 Commercial sites Punggol Walk 1.00 13,350 sqm of commercial space May 2023 White sites Woodlands Avenue 2 2.75 440 units, with 78,000 sqm of commercial space Available Hotel sites River Valley Road 1.02 530 rooms, with 2,000 sqm of commercial space Available

While condos on these sites will probably only be launched from 2024 onwards, it’s always good to look ahead and see which site will be suitable for your next home.

Especially if you’re upgrading from an HDB flat to private property, upgrading also means you’ll incur higher expenses, from the downpayment and monthly instalments, to maintenance fees. You’ll need to take some time to figure out your budget and affordability, (eg. whether it’s worth paying for the ABSD or it’s best to sell the house) as you plan for your next home.

With that, here are the new condo sites that you might want to upgrade to

Among the revealed sites, four of them stood out the most to us. Given their locations, we think these make for an ideal home, especially if you’re looking to upgrade to private property or move to a new home.

Tampines Street 62 Parcel B (EC)

We note that this site has been on the GLS Reserve List since H1 2021. Perhaps because of the high demand for Tenet EC (which sold 72per cent of its units during the launch weekend earlier this month) that’s located next to it, this site has been moved to the Confirmed List for next year’s GLS.

Another reason why we’ve shortlisted Tampines Street 62 (Parcel B) is that it’s one of the few ECs that’s close to an MRT station. Located at around a three-minute walk of the future Tampines North MRT on the Cross Island Line, it’s even closer to the MRT as compared to Tenet.

Tampines St 62 (Parcel B) is located next to Tenet EC, and a short walk away from the Tampines Ave 11 site.

We also want to point out that there’s a new site nearby for an integrated development at Tampines Avenue 11 (the site currently open for tender). On the other hand, given its mixed-use status, prices of units here will likely be higher.

If you’re looking to upgrade and move to Tampines North, but miss out on Tenet and find the Tampines Avenue 11 condo too pricey, this Parcel B EC is a good option.

But do note that for new launch ECs, if you own an HDB flat, you’ll need to sell the flat within six months after getting the keys to the new EC. (The good thing is that you don’t have to pay ABSD!)

For private property owners, the requirements are stricter as you’ll need to sell the property at least 30 months before applying for the new EC.

Champions Way

This Champions Way site is around a three-minute walk to Woodlands South MRT. And with the gradual opening of the Thomson-East Coast Line, gone are the days when Woodlands is ulu. From Woodlands, you can now reach Orchard MRT in 30 minutes and Shenton Way MRT in 40 minutes by train.

We think this will be one of the more exciting new launches to look out for because it’s been a while since the last condo was launched in the area.

In fact, according to Steven Tan, CEO of OrangeTee & Tie, there’s a lack of new condo supply in Woodlands, “with the last GLS site in mid-2011 which is more than 10 years ago”.

The Champions Way site is a short walk away from the Woodlands South MRT station.

We also think the condo site is ideal especially for families with school-going kids looking to upgrade, given the number of schools in the area. For instance, four primary schools are within a 1km radius of the site. These include:

Innova Primary

Si Ling Primary

Woodgrove Primary

Woodlands Primary

In fact, Innova Primary is right next to the condo site.

There are some secondary schools nearby as well, such as Christ Church Secondary, Woodgrove Secondary and Singapore Sports School. For tertiary education, there’s also Republic Polytechnic in the north.

Or if you prefer to enrol your kids at an international school, there’s Singapore American School in the east.

Marina Gardens Crescent

Here’s a new condo site to consider if you work in the CBD and are looking to live in the city centre. And if you like the idea of having Gardens by the Bay within walking distance of your home.

This is the second residential site in Marina South after the Marina Gardens Lane site that was just launched for land sale earlier this month. But unlike that plot, this Marina Gardens Crescent plot is a White site with 6,000 sqm commercial space.

Besides residential use, the Marina Gardens Crescent development will probably have retail and office space. With shops likely to be located on the lower floors, you can simply head downstairs for your retail and daily needs.

Another huge plus is its connection to Marina South MRT, making it even more convenient to get around the island with public transport.

The integrated development at the Marina Gardens Crescent site will be connected to Marina South MRT.

We also want to highlight that the area is envisioned to be a sustainable and car-lite precinct. This also means you can expect fewer parking spaces. If you’re looking to live in this area, here’s one less reason to own a car.

What’s more, you don’t have to worry that the units available here will only be 1-bedders and 2-bedders. URA has recently imposed new guidelines that for new developments in the Central Area seeking approvals from 18 January 2023 onwards, at least 20per cent of the residential units need to have a nett internal area of 70 sqm (753 sq ft).

That’s roughly the size of a 2-bedder plus study, which means more space for a walk-in wardrobe or a man-cave.

At the same time, given the lack of schools in the area, we think Marina South will be more suitable for families without school-going kids. Or no kids at all.

Jurong Lake District

If you work in Jurong, or want to live close to the business district away from the city centre, this is the new condo site to look forward to.

Notably, the site will be the first private residential launch in the area in a decade.

Lee Sze Teck, Senior Director, Research at Huttons Asia highlighted that the last condo in the area was J Gateway, which was sold 10 years ago.

More importantly, this site marks the next phase of development in Jurong Lake District, which will be Singapore’s second CBD.

Comprising three plots of land, it will link Jurong East MRT and the future Jurong Lake District MRT. This also means that as a future resident here, you can enjoy direct access to four MRT lines: North-South Line, East-West Line and Jurong Region Line via Jurong East MRT and Cross Island Line via Jurong Lake District MRT.

The White site at Jurong Lake District comprises three land plots.

Given the huge size of the plot, URA said that the development will be progressively developed over the next five to 10 years to cater to market demand. So in the first phase of the development, you can expect at least 600 private housing units and 70,000 sqm GFA of office space to be built.

We also like that the area is quite family-friendly, given the number of schools in the area and recreational options. For instance, there are five primary schools within a 2km radius of the development:

Fuhua Primary

Bukit View Primary

Jurong Primary

Princess Elizabeth Primary

Yuhua Primary

Secondary schools nearby include Crest Secondary, Jurongville Secondary and Commonwealth Secondary.

The boardwalk at Jurong Lake Gardens.

There’s also the refurbished Jurong Lake Gardens just two stops away. Attractions here include landscaped gardens, a nature-themed playground, water sports and a dog run.

Artist’s impression of the new Science Centre located in Jurong Lake Gardens.

And come 2027, you can expect a new Science Centre here, with features such as a children’s gallery, specialised labs and workshops and an observatory.

