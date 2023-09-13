The new HDB BTO unit classification explained: From basic to boujee

BTOs in Singapore have always been a hot topic, but with the recent introduction of a new BTO classification, the temperature's risen a few degrees. Gone are the days when BTOs were just about "Build-To-Order". Now, they come with labels that could rival coffee sizes. Let's embark on this journey to understand the evolution of BTOs and what each new category brings to the table.

The BTO classification breakdown

Standard: The "everyday" BTO. This is the classic choice, offering essential features without the frills. It's designed for those who seek functionality and affordability. Think of it as the reliable sedan of the BTO world. Example: A four-room flat in Woodlands Glade, offering basic amenities and a comfortable living space.

Plus: The Plus model is the bridge between Standard and Prime. It offers a few more amenities than the Standard, making it a popular choice for those who want a bit more comfort without splurging too much. It's like the crossover SUV - a blend of practicality and luxury. Example: A five-room flat in Tampines GreenWeave, with added facilities like a themed playground and eco-garden.

Prime: The creme de la creme of BTOs. Located in prime areas, these flats come with a host of amenities and are designed for those who want the best of everything. It's the luxury sports car of BTOs - sleek, stylish, and in demand. Example: A five-room loft unit in Pinnacle @ Duxton, boasting panoramic city views and sky gardens.

Why the new categories?

The introduction of these categories is a strategic move to cater to the diverse needs of Singaporeans. Not everyone has the same housing requirements. Some prioritise location, while others might be looking for specific amenities. By segmenting BTOs, the government aims to offer more tailored choices, ensuring everyone finds their perfect home match.

The Plus model: Not just a math symbol

The Plus model is intriguing. It's designed for those who are looking for something extra but aren't quite ready to jump into the Prime category. With added amenities and often situated in slightly better locations than the Standard, the Plus model offers a balance of luxury and affordability.

Singles & BTOs: It's complicated

Navigating the world of BTOs as a single individual has its challenges. With the new classifications, singles have more options, but also more decisions to make. The recent changes reflect a broader societal shift towards recognising diverse family structures and living arrangements.

The million-dollar question: Impact on property values

New classifications mean a potential reshuffling in property values. As the demand for Prime and Plus BTOs increases, we might see a ripple effect on the resale market. Existing properties near these new BTOs could also see a change in valuation, given the enhanced neighbourhood amenities and prestige.

Social stratification: Are we playing monopoly?

While the new classifications aim to offer more choices, there's a looming question: Will this lead to social divides? It's essential to ensure that these categories don't inadvertently create gated communities or exacerbate social inequalities.

The 10-year challenge: Why the long MOP?

A decade might seem like a long commitment, especially in our fast-paced world. The extended Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) is designed to foster community ties and ensure long-term neighbourhood stability. But, as with any policy, it has its proponents and critics.

Starting from the latter half of the upcoming year, single Singaporeans will be presented with a broader range of public housing options. This includes the availability of two-room flats situated in prime areas. This announcement was made by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during a segment on Sunday (Aug 20).

A new "Plus" model to classify public housing projects will be introduced from the second half of next year. The current mature and non-mature estate classification will be phased out. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, during his National Day Rally speech on Sunday (Aug 20), mentioned that Build-to-Order (BTO) public housing projects under this new Plus category will be found in "choice" locations across the island, such as near MRT stations or town centres.

Conclusion

The world of BTOs is ever-evolving, reflecting the changing needs and aspirations of Singaporeans. While the new BTO classification offers more tailored choices, it's essential to approach them with a balanced perspective. After all, a home is more than just a category; it's a space filled with memories, laughter, and love.

ALSO READ: New HDB BTO flat launches in Singapore: Sept 2023

This article was first published in 99.co.