A new high in Choa Chu Kang: $690k for a 4-room flat

A 4-room HDB flat in Choa Chu Kang (CCK) has just rewritten the record books for the estate. In a landmark transaction, a unit at Block 640 Choa Chu Kang Street 64 was sold for $690,000, marking the highest resale price ever recorded for a 4-room flat in the neighbourhood.

While this is far from Singapore's national ATH (which stands at $1.5 million), it is a significant milestone for a non-mature town like Choa Chu Kang. And more so especially for a flat that was built in 1998 and is over 25 years into its lease.

The 4-room unit spans 1,076 sq ft and is located between the 10th to 12th floors. We know that high floors typically command a premium due to better ventilation and natural light.

Despite being a relatively older flat, its generous floor area and mid-high floor positioning make it attractive to buyers seeking space and value.

Location and amenities overview

Choa Chu Kang is often overlooked in favour of more central or mature estates, but its recent upgrades and connectivity improvements are changing perceptions.

Transport

Block 640 is just a 4-minute walk (241m) to Yew Tee MRT station (NS5), providing direct access to the North-South Line. The flat is also close to Choa Chu Kang MRT station (1.7km), an interchange for the North-South Line, Bukit Panjang LRT, and the upcoming Jurong Region Line (JS1). Additional nearby stations include:

South View (BP2) - 2.3km

Keat Hong (BP3) - 2.8km

Jelapang (BP12) - 5.8km

Commuters are also well-connected via arterial expressways such as the Location and Amenities Overview (KJE) and Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE), making travel by car or bus efficient for both work and leisure.

Schools

Families with school-going children benefit from multiple nearby education options.

Primary schools:

Yew Tee Primary School - 189m (3 min walk)

Kranji Primary School - 506m (8 min walk)

Secondary schools:

Unity Secondary School - 467m (7 min walk)

Regent Secondary School - 488m (7 min walk)

Preschools & enrichment centres:

NimbusMindz Educational Services - 201m (3 min walk)

Agape Little Uni Choa Chu Kang Centre - 230m (4 min walk)

PAP Community Foundation (Choa Chu Kang 786) - 291m (5 min walk)

Modern Montessori Centre - 515m (8 min walk)

Xue Er You Language Centre Pte Ltd - 418m (6 min walk)

These institutions provide a strong ecosystem of early childhood to secondary education within walking distance, contributing to the area's family-friendly profile and long-term appeal.

Amenities

Yew Tee Point Mall

Choa Chu Kang offers a well-rounded lifestyle that has steadily improved since Block 640 was built in 1998. Over the past 25 years, the town has evolved from a peripheral housing area into a self-sufficient residential hub with strong community infrastructure.

Residents of Block 640 enjoy immediate access to Yew Tee Point, a compact mall with F&B, supermarkets, and essentials.

Just one MRT stop away is Lot One Shoppers' Mall, which includes a public library, cinema, and a wider range of shopping and dining outlets. Wet markets and hawker centres in Limbang and Choa Chu Kang also offer affordable local fare and groceries.

Limbang Park pathway

Greenery and recreational amenities have grown significantly around the neighbourhood. Limbang Park offers well-maintained playgrounds and fitness corners for residents of all ages. Choa Chu Kang Park is another gem, featuring cycling trails, shaded walkways, and large green buffers for relaxation and exercise.

Additionally, the Pang Sua Canal Park Connector extends across multiple towns, linking Choa Chu Kang to the broader park connector network and making it ideal for joggers and cyclists seeking longer, uninterrupted routes.

Under the URA Master Plan and HDB's Neighbourhood Renewal Programme, Choa Chu Kang has seen extensive upgrading that continues to enhance its liveability. New polyclinics and hawker centres near Yew Tee and Choa Chu Kang MRT have improved residents' access to healthcare and affordable food options.

Planned integrated developments are designed to blend residential, retail, and transport elements, creating more walkable and convenient town centres.

Furthermore, the addition of pedestrian-friendly walkways, enhanced lighting, and rejuvenated common areas has significantly improved the comfort and safety of public spaces; especially in older housing clusters.

What's driving the growth of properties in Choa Chu Kang?

The past five years have seen a 43.24 per cent increase in average PSF for HDB flats in Choa Chu Kang. Several factors have contributed to this steady rise.

Choa Chu Kang has also witnessed a consistent increase in its population over the past decade, leading to a sustained demand for housing within CCK.

The trend aligns with a broader national pattern of a slightly higher annual population growth rate in recent years, contributing to the continued momentum in non-mature towns like Choa Chu Kang.

Significant infrastructure developments and rejuvenation plans are also underway, reinforcing CCK's position as a growth region. A substantial $212 million rejuvenation plan (2025-2030) launched by the Choa Chu Kang Town Council will enhance both housing blocks and community infrastructure. Key projects include:

Development of Singapore's first professional BMX cycling track

New playgrounds, parks, and fitness facilities

Revamps of Teck Whye and Keat Hong Shopping Centres to include more communal spaces

More sheltered pathways and pavilions throughout the town

Introduction of six new MRT stations by 2030 via the Jurong Region Line

A new 700-seat food court opening in mid-2025 near Cashew MRT

Pedestrianisation of Choa Chu Kang Terrace to enhance walkability near Sunshine Place

Reconstruction of Choa Chu Kang Waterworks, supporting sustainability and water needs

These infrastructure upgrades are not standalone. They reflect the government's broader urban planning goals. The rejuvenation strategy is shaped by community input and aligns with the "Remaking Our Heartland" (ROH) vision, which aims to position CCK as an inclusive, green, and well-connected town.

Plans include revitalising MRT viaduct spaces, upgrading neighbourhood centres with recreational features, and expanding greenery and community gardens. Past efforts such as Community Improvement Projects (CIPs) and Neighbourhood Renewal Programmes (NRPs) have already laid the groundwork.

Ultimately, the growth in CCK is driven by a compelling blend of consistent population increase, proactive infrastructure investment, and a sustained push toward liveability and sustainability; backed by resident-centric planning and government support.

What made Choa Chu Kang hit a new high?

This landmark sale in Choa Chu Kang signals a clear trend: non-mature estates with strong fundamentals and ongoing investment are rapidly closing the value gap. Homebuyers are recognising the long-term potential and the enhanced quality of life offered by towns like CCK.

CCK benefits from a mature infrastructure base currently undergoing significant enhancements. This blend of existing amenities and future upgrades creates a unique value proposition that is clearly resonating with buyers. This transaction suggests that CCK is entering a new phase of growth, driven by its own distinct strengths.

For homeowners, this could be the start of a sustained period of price appreciation. For buyers, it presents an opportunity to secure a foothold in a town that is strategically positioned for continued development and enhanced liveability.

