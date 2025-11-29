This new Pasir Ris EC starts from $1.44m for a 3-bedder: Here's what you should know

It has been more than a decade since Pasir Ris last saw an Executive Condo (EC) launch, so when Qingjian Realty picked up the Jalan Loyang Besar site, it naturally drew attention. This might be especially true for buyers who missed Aurelle of Tampines, which launched earlier this year, not too far away and offers a similar project scale.

Now officially named Coastal Cabana, the 748-unit EC sits on one of the most recognisable plots in the neighbourhood, directly opposite Downtown East and just a short walk from the beach. Some stacks will even enjoy unblocked sea views (for now, anyway).

And if the site feels familiar, it probably is. For years, this was the open-air car park across from Downtown East, a familiar pit stop for families heading to Wild Wild Wet or one of the nearby chalets.

Location-wise, it is hard to fault the lifestyle proposition.

Everyday conveniences on one side, coastal calm on the other. Still, there are important caveats to weigh, such as its distance from the MRT and how it will compare to older ECs like Watercolours and Sea Horizon, or newer ones such as Aurelle of Tampines.

The site was once the record holder for the highest EC land rate in Singapore at $729 psf ppr, before being overtaken by the Woodlands Drive 17 EC site at $782 psf ppr.

For now, here is what we know. Prices are expected to start from $1.438 million (or $1,649 psf) for a three-bedder, and $1.623 million (or $1,639 psf) for a four-bedder.

For a new EC beside some of Pasir Ris' best amenities, this starting price does look attractive, especially when you consider that buyers have already accepted $1,651 psf launch prices at Aurelle of Tampines, an emerging estate.

Overview of Coastal Cabana

Attribute Info Project Name Coastal Cabana EC Location Jalan Loyang Besar Developer Qingjian Realty, Foursea Holdings, ZACD Group, Jianan Capital Tenure 99-year Leasehold Site area 305,757 sq ft GFA Harmonised? Yes No. of Units 748 Est. TOP Est. Q1 2029

Coastal Cabana is a 748-unit, 99-year leasehold Executive Condominium jointly developed by Qingjian Realty and Forsea Holdings, their second collaboration after Bloomsbury Residences.

The project comprises four 11-storey and twelve 12-storey residential blocks (so, sixteen in total) with a basement carpark providing a full 1:1 lot ratio. Given its family-focused positioning and distance from the nearest MRT station, this is expected.

Qingjian, of course, has been a familiar name in the EC scene in recent years. Beyond Coastal Cabana, the developer has also been involved in nearby Tenet EC and Altura EC in Bukit Batok, further cementing its experience in shaping Singapore's EC landscape.

Unit mix and configurations

At Coastal Cabana, the unit mix spans from 3- to 5-bedroom units, which is rather standard for an EC project. Here's a quick overview:

Unit Types Unit Area (sq ft) No. of Units Unit Breakdown 3-bedroom 872 – 915 350 47per cent 4-bedroom 990 – 1,206 376 50per cent 5-bedroom 1,367 – 1,421 22 3per cent 748 100per cent

You may be surprised by the unit sizes here. On paper, they look noticeably smaller than what most buyers are used to. For context, a brand new 4-room BTO (most comparable to a 3-bedroom unit here) usually starts from around 969 sq ft.

That concern is fair, though it is worth noting that Coastal Cabana is the only GFA-harmonised EC in the area. In other words, AC ledges are no longer included in the total GFA, so the internal space you get is more comparable to older ECs than the numbers suggest.

It may not sound like much, but this change does make the layouts more efficient. Word on the ground is that despite the smaller sizes, the units have been designed with a strong focus on functionality. Even the 5-bedroom layout reportedly includes both a home shelter and a utility room for additional storage, which is not common to find for an EC.

So on one hand, the units do look smaller, but on the other, you will not be paying for unused space, which also means a lower overall quantum and a more accessible price point for buyers.

In terms of unit mix, the bulk of the project is made up of 3- and 4-bedroom units, at 47 per cent and 50 per cent respectively. Given the EC market is focused on families, this isn't an unexpected split.

All blocks will also adopt a point-block configuration.

That not only improves ventilation and allows for more window openings, but also means greater privacy with fewer units per floor. Floor plans have yet to be released, but we will be doing a deeper dive in our review once more details are available.

Here's also a look at the site plan.

The site spans almost 306,000 sq ft and sits on a relatively squarish plot. It comes with the full suite of facilities, including a tennis court, a cantilevered gym, several BBQ pits, and even an air-conditioned waiting lounge at the arrival area.

What many will likely find most impressive is that there are two 50-metre lap pools. That is quite a feat for an EC, though Qingjian has a track record of being generous with its amenities (just look at Tenet).

Couple that with its proximity to Downtown East and the beach, and this shapes up to be a fully equipped, family-friendly project that leans heavily into its resort-style positioning.

As for completion, it is expected to TOP in Q1 2029.

The location of Coastal Cabana EC

To appreciate Pasir Ris often takes a certain profile (and taste).

This part of Singapore has long been known for its laid-back charm, like chalets, BBQ gatherings, and weekends by the beach. Its location at the far end of the East-West Line also means it naturally appeals to a more defined group of buyers who already live, work, or simply love the East.

That said, Pasir Ris has changed significantly over the past few years. Downtown East has seen major upgrades, most notably the expansion of E!Avenue, which now houses a wider mix of dining and retail options from familiar names like Andes and McDonald's to a Don Don Donki and a cinema.

Everyday conveniences are now well-covered, with a FairPrice, Daiso, Redman, a variety of eateries, and more leisure offerings than before. Entertainment-wise, Pasir Ris now easily matches what you'd find in mature estates.

So, while it's not exactly a shopping paradise, but compared to a decade ago, the area has gone through a real revival.

I had the chance to pass by the site in early November of 2025, and this is what the formerly empty carpark looks like now:

For those unfamiliar with the area, Coastal Cabana sits within a largely residential pocket that's already well-served by a full range of amenities. The neighbourhood has matured nicely over the years, supported by steady footfall from nearby condos and ECs.

If you'd like a closer look at what everyday living here feels like, you can check out our resident reviews of Seastrand and Casa Pasir Ris (both just around the corner).

Transport, however, remains its biggest question mark. Pasir Ris MRT Station on the East-West Line is about 1.2 km away from Coastal Cabana, so it's not exactly walkable, but there are shuttle bus services linking Downtown East to the station. The upcoming Pasir Ris Mall and existing White Sands also sit right next to the MRT, giving residents access to even more retail and dining options.

Connectivity should improve further with the future Pasir Ris East MRT Station on the Cross Island Line, which will make travel to the rest of Singapore a lot more convenient. Until then, the estate will likely appeal most to those who spend most of their time in the East.

For those who see its appeal, the biggest draw is undoubtedly its proximity to Pasir Ris Beach, which, in my opinion, is one of Singapore's most underrated coastal stretches.

In fact, the beach is accessible just a short walk in this direction shown on Google Street View.

The combination of seaside tranquillity and nearby amenities is a rare one, particularly for families looking for a peaceful but well-established neighbourhood. Other green spots like Pasir Ris Town Park and the ActiveSG Sports Centre add to the area's family-friendly appeal, alongside the bustling Pasir Ris Central Hawker Centre.

In terms of schools, those likely within a 1 km radius include Casuarina Primary, Elias Park Primary, and Pasir Ris Primary, with Hai Sing Catholic School also nearby.

All in all, Coastal Cabana sits in a location that is distinctly Pasir Ris: family-focused, laid-back, and increasingly well-equipped. It might not win over those who find the East too far-flung, but for those who already call it home, it delivers the best version of what living by the coast can feel like.

Huge road works and changes in Pasir Ris

That said, it is worth noting that Pasir Ris has been undergoing significant road works over the past year to accommodate new developments and the upcoming MRT line.

Many of the roads have since been converted into one-way streets, and traffic can feel a little more congested than before, though it's likely the usual teething issues that come with upgrading an established neighbourhood. It is something to keep in mind, especially for those who drive regularly.

Pricing: Comparable to ECs in emerging neighbourhoods

For a while, this site actually held the title of Singapore's most expensive EC plot. Qingjian Realty and Forsea Holdings secured it in August 2024 for $557 million, which works out to about $728 psf ppr.

That may not sound like much now, but context matters. This was during a time when interest in new GLS sites was relatively muted. Yet four developers still threw their hats in, showing that the appetite for a well-located EC site was alive and well.

The $729 psf ppr price set a new record for a GLS EC site, beating the previous $721 psf ppr paid by Sim Lian for the Tampines Street 62 (Parcel B) plot in late 2023. It also says something about confidence in the EC segment. It is a market still largely shielded from cooling measures thanks to its strong base of owner-occupiers.

And just to show how close the race was, the gap between the top and second bid was a mere 3.35 per cent. That’s how tight the competition was.

Now for the numbers buyers actually care about. Indicative prices for Coastal Cabana are expected to start from:

3-bedroom: from $1.438 million ($1,649 psf)



4-bedroom: from $1.623 million ($1,639 psf)



5-bedroom: pricing to be announced



For context, Aurelle of Tampines, which launched earlier this year, started at around $1.417 million ($1,687 psf) for a 3-bedder, $1.689 million ($1,651 psf) for a 4-bedder, and $2.258 million ($1,665 psf) for a 5-bedder.

Nearby ECs like Watercolours and Sea Horizon also serve as interesting case studies for how Pasir Ris ECs tend to perform on the resale front. Here’s how each project performed just this year alone:

Resale transactions for Watercolours:

Contractdate Address Unit area(sqft) Price(S$ psf) Price(S$) 2 Oct 2025 31 PASIR RIS LINK #11-XX 1,733 1,062 1,840,000 1 Oct 2025 31 PASIR RIS LINK #04-XX 915 1,277 1,168,000 10 Sep 2025 35 PASIR RIS LINK #02-XX 990 1,179 1,168,000 22 Aug 2025 29 PASIR RIS LINK #09-XX 947 1,370 1,298,000 7 Aug 2025 23 Pasir Ris Link #09-XX 1,238 1,315 1,628,000 7 Aug 2025 33 Pasir Ris Link #02-XX 1,238 1,236 1,530,000 5 Aug 2025 23 PASIR RIS LINK #10-XX 958 1,266 1,213,000 30 Jul 2025 33 Pasir Ris Link #03-XX 958 1,232 1,180,000 29 Jul 2025 27 Pasir Ris Link #09-XX 1,141 1,262 1,440,000 11 Jul 2025 25 Pasir Ris Link #12-XX 1,001 1,279 1,280,000 9 Jul 2025 31 Pasir Ris Link #03-XX 1,098 1,282 1,408,000 3 Jul 2025 31 Pasir Ris Link #01-XX 1,485 1,056 1,568,888 24 Jun 2025 29 Pasir Ris Link #05-XX 915 1,257 1,150,000 30 May 2025 25 Pasir Ris Link #07-XX 958 1,253 1,200,000 22 May 2025 25 Pasir Ris Link #07-XX 1,238 1,293 1,600,000

Resale transaction for Sea Horizon:

Contractdate Address Unit area(sqft) Price(S$ psf) Price(S$) 17 Sep 2025 19 PASIR RIS RISE #13-XX 1,679 1,459 2,450,000 11 Sep 2025 9 PASIR RIS RISE #05-XX 1,281 1,272 1,628,888 29 Aug 2025 5 PASIR RIS RISE #08-XX 1,109 1,249 1,385,000 19 Aug 2025 9 PASIR RIS RISE #08-XX 1,152 1,283 1,478,000 23 Jul 2025 1 Pasir Ris Rise #10-XX 807 1,363 1,100,000 2 Jul 2025 17 Pasir Ris Rise #01-XX 1,346 1,234 1,660,000 27 May 2025 15 Pasir Ris Rise #12-XX 1,335 1,281 1,710,000 26 May 2025 21 Pasir Ris Rise #02-XX 1,302 1,251 1,630,000 19 May 2025 3 Pasir Ris Rise #01-XX 1,044 1,264 1,320,000

Looking at the recent $PSF trends, it seems the market has already accepted prices in the high-$1,200 psf range for comparable ECs that are at least a decade older than Coastal Cabana.

For now, the takeaway is simple: ECs continue to punch above their weight, and Coastal Cabana looks poised to follow that same playbook.

